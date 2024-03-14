Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Arm’s Shares Rise as Wall Street Eyes IPO Lock-up Expiration
News

Arm’s Shares Rise as Wall Street Eyes IPO Lock-up Expiration

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Shares of Arm Holdings, the British chip designer backed by SoftBank Group, jumped 2.1% to $129.50 on Tuesday. This comes as investors brace for increased trading activity following the expiration of the crucial lock-up period tied to the company’s blockbuster initial public offering (IPO). 

The development has raised expectations of heightened volatility and potential selling pressure in the stock.

The IPO Lock-up Period and Its Role

IPO lock-up periods are standard practice, typically lasting up to six months after a company goes public. During this time, company insiders, executives, and pre-IPO investors are prohibited from selling their shares. This restriction aims to prevent a sudden flood of shares from hitting the market, which could destabilize the stock’s price.

In Arm’s case, only 9.5% of its outstanding shares have been available for public trading since its much-anticipated IPO in September 2022. As the lock-up period expired on Tuesday, March 12, a larger pool of shares is expected to become available for trading, potentially altering the supply-demand dynamics.

For instance, the Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank Group holds a staggering 90% stake in Arm. This is equivalent to about 930 million shares, according to data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). 

This massive ownership position has raised concerns and speculations about SoftBank’s potential moves regarding its holdings.

The big unknown factor pertains to SoftBank’s intentions regarding the 90% of the chip company that it still owns,

said Michael Ashley Schulman, Chief Investment Officer at Running Point Capital, in an emailed statement to Reuters. Any decision by SoftBank to divest a significant portion of its stake could significantly impact Arm’s share price and trading volume.

Arm’s Strong Performance and AI Tailwinds

Despite the lock-up uncertainty, Arm’s shares have surged by an impressive 68% since the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results in February. 

This stellar performance has been fueled by increased demand for chip designs tailored for artificial intelligence (AI) computing, a rapidly growing and lucrative market segment.

Arm’s positioning in the AI space and its ability to capitalize on this burgeoning trend have likely contributed to investor enthusiasm and the stock’s upward momentum. This is potentially offsetting some of the concerns surrounding the lock-up expiration.

On Tuesday, the volume of Arm’s shares traded was approximately 18.1 million, compared with the stock’s 25-day moving average volume of about 28.5 million, according to LSEG dataThis relatively thin float of shares available for trading can subject the stock to significant swings and volatility.

As more shares become available for trading after the lock-up expiration, market participants will closely monitor any potential selling pressure or increased trading activity that could impact the stock’s price movements. Even though Arm’s shares gained ground on Tuesday, the true impact of the lock-up expiration remains uncertain. 

So, vigilance’s still needed as the lock-up period has ended, and more shares are expected to flood the market. 

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Arm’s Shares Rise as Wall Street Eyes IPO Lock-up Expiration
2 80+ Alarming Workplace Accident Statistics 2024
3 Top 3 Tokens that could turn $100 into $1000 in March 
4 EU Approves A One-Of-Its-Kind AI Law That Will Oversee The Use Of AI In Europe
5 Meta Sues Ex-VP For Stealing Trade Secrets And Sharing Them With His New Employer

Latest News

Workplace Accident Statistics
Statistics

80+ Alarming Workplace Accident Statistics 2024

Susan Laborde
Crypto News

Top 3 Tokens that could turn $100 into $1000 in March 

Will Macmaster

As crypto markets ramp up, led by Bitcoin’s new all-time high of over $73,000, investors worldwide are looking for the next 10x return platform that will provide high returns by...

EU Approves AI Laws To Oversee The Use Of AI In Real World
News

EU Approves A One-Of-Its-Kind AI Law That Will Oversee The Use Of AI In Europe

Krishi Chowdhary

On Wednesday, EU lawmakers gave the final nod to a landmark law called the AI Act that will govern all AI-related concerns in the region. The Act was previously slammed...

Meta Sues Ex-VP For Stealing And Sharing Trade Secrets
News

Meta Sues Ex-VP For Stealing Trade Secrets And Sharing Them With His New Employer

Krishi Chowdhary
BNB
Crypto News

BNB Price Break 2-Year High – Can the Momentum Be Sustained?

Nick Dunn
Apple Withdraws from Fight to Protect App Store Dominance in Europe
News

Apple Withdraws from Fight to Protect App Store Dominance in Europe

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers on 13 March - WIF and RUNE
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 13 March – WIF and RUNE

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.