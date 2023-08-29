As Wildfires Ravage Canada, Meta Faces Backlash over News Block Amid Crisis

As wildfires continue to ravage parts of Canada, Meta is facing severe criticism for blocking news links and articles on its platforms in the country.

The decision to block news links has been criticized for endangering lives and undermining public safety. This move has left thousands grappling with a lack of vital wildfire updates.

Residents have been forced to evacuate their homes in the Northwest Territories with the wildfires quickly advancing. Kelsey Worth, one of the residents, spoke of the challenges evacuees are encountering in obtaining accurate information about the wildfires with Meta blocking news links.

She stated:

Nobody’s able to know what’s true or not… And when you’re in an emergency situation, time is of the essence.

Meta’s decision to block news links and articles came into effect on 1st August in response to the proposed Online News Act that makes it mandatory for digital giants to compensate publishers for news content.

The Canadian publishing sector has witnessed a decline in advertising revenue over the last decade, with numerous publications closing down.

This law is similar to the Australian legislation and aims to support the struggling news sector in Canada.

The law stated that companies like Google and Meta should strike fair agreements with the news outlets in Canada for the content they share on these platforms.

Meta opposed the law, claiming that it was flawed and arguing that news channels benefit from sharing content on their platforms.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized Meta for prioritizing corporate profits over public safety.

It is “inconceivable that a company like Facebook is choosing to put corporate profits ahead of (safety)…and keeping Canadians informed about things like wildfires. Justin Trudeau

Trudeau’s remarks mirror the frustration many Canadians face, particularly the ones who count on social media for news updates.

The move by Meta has been labeled as “stupid and dangerous” by Ollie Williams, the director of Cabin Radio. He also suggested that Meta could temporarily lift the news block to ensure that life can be preserved amidst the crisis without the company incurring financial penalties. The director also pointed out that the law has not yet been applied.

Newspapers Launch Campaign To Bring Readers To Their Websites

While some people have managed to bypass Meta’s block by sharing news links through personal social media accounts, smaller news outlets are still struggling.

Larger newspapers, like the Mail and the Globe, have launched campaigns to attract readers to their websites directly. However, news distribution continues to be an issue for many who are heavily reliant on social media platforms for updates.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has stepped forward, urging Meta to reconsider its decision.

CBC’s president, Catherine Tait, focussed on the situation’s urgency, given that reliable information was necessary during the ongoing wildfire emergency.

Despite the mounting pressure, Meta has rejected requests to reverse its decision on the news block. Rather, the company has encouraged Canadians to use the “Safety Check” function on Facebook to update others about their safety status.

This response from Meta drew further criticism. Patrick White, a professor at the University of Quebec in Montreal, dubbed Meta’s behavior to be that of a ‘bad corporate citizen’.