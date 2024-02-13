Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Australia Passes Right To Disconnect Bill; Allowing Employees To Ignore Calls After Working Hours
News

Australia Passes Right To Disconnect Bill; Allowing Employees To Ignore Calls After Working Hours

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Australia Passes Right To Disconnect Bill To Remove Unpaid Work

Last week Australia passed a law that allows workers to ignore unwanted calls and messages from their employer post working hours without any consequences.

If the employer breaches this law, they’ll not only have to pay a fine but might also face jail time depending on the severity of the case— for now.

The bill was proposed by the Fair Work Legislation Amendment and that has managed to ensure that it is passed by both houses on Monday. It is yet to be confirmed by the House of Representatives.

However, there has been a fair degree of disagreement between the Liberal and Labor parties over the criminal charges proposed in the bill. The latter has promised to remove criminal penalties while keeping the civil penalty in place.

In exact words of the bill, it gives Australian workers the right to “refuse to monitor, read or respond to contact (or attempted contact) from an employer outside of their working hours.” .

The clause is subject to exception in case of emergencies because the main purpose behind the bill is to stop employers from exploiting their team by demanding extra work without extra pay.

Countries like Spain and France have also imposed the Right To Disconnect law.

The factors that make a case an exception haven’t been outlined, at least not yet. However Australian law firm MinterEllison has analyzed the bill and reported that factors like the cause of communication, contact method, compensation, and how disruptive the contact is will all be taken into consideration.

These laws are a response to a growing trend of emailing and texting employees after work with the expectation of a reply. This naturally extends the work day of the employees without an increase in their pay.

While digitization has simplified many business processes, in a way it has also blurred personal boundaries. This is what the law seeks to change.

How Are The People of Australia Taking The Bill?

The bill has received mixed reactions. The Business Council of Australia is particularly unhappy with the bill, especially the proposed criminal charges. They feel there hasn’t been enough discussion about it before making it official.

Everyone deserves to be able to switch off at home, though it’s really important to get the balance right here given people are now wanting more flexibility and to work different hours in different ways.Bran Black, Business Council of Australia chief executive

The Australian Opposition party has even promised to remove the bill if they win the next election.

Australia’s union movement on the other hand has praised the decision, citing it as an important step towards regaining work-life balance post-Covid. They also said that many Australian workers often end up working 280+ unpaid hours every year. This law could change that.

One thing that stands out in this bill is the requirements added for operators of digital platforms such as Uber. Although they are independent contractors, the bill aims to set minimum standards that will give them employee-like benefits.

It remains to be seen when the bill comes into legal effect and how businesses deal with it. Employees, on the other hand, will definitely be the happier side with this law.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 The Growing ERC-404 Frenzy Sparked Ethereum Gas Fees to An Eight-Month High
2 Australia Passes Right To Disconnect Bill; Allowing Employees To Ignore Calls After Working Hours
3 Biden Joins TikTok Despite White House’s Objections
4 Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Analyst Predicts XRP to Surpass $1 – What’s the Catch?
5 Top Crypto Gainers on 12 February – IMX and XMR

Latest News

The Growing ERC-404 Frenzy Sparked Ethereum Gas Fees to An Eight-Month High
Crypto News

The Growing ERC-404 Frenzy Sparked Ethereum Gas Fees to An Eight-Month High

Damien Fisher
Biden Joins TikTok Despite White House’s Objections
News

Biden Joins TikTok Despite White House’s Objections

Krishi Chowdhary

On Sunday, during the Super Bowl, Joe Biden’s reelection campaign joined TikTok despite the White House banning government officials and agencies from doing so. The account was launched under the...

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Analyst Predicts XRP to Surpass $1 - What’s the Catch?
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Analyst Predicts XRP to Surpass $1 – What’s the Catch?

Nick Dunn

XRP has lost 2.5% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.518. However, the token is up by 3% in the last seven days, indicating that a few buyers are...

Top Crypto Gainers on 12 February - IMX and XMR
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 12 February – IMX and XMR

Nick Dunn
Google Commits 25 Million Euros to Promote Inclusive AI Skills Across Europe
News

Google Commits 25 Million Euros to Promote Inclusive AI Skills Across Europe

Damien Fisher
Ripple Partner Peersyst to Bring More Investors, Developers, and Users to XRPL; Will XRP Price React?
Crypto News

Ripple Partner Peersyst to Bring More Investors, Developers, and Users to XRPL: Will XRP Price React?

Damien Fisher
Key Twilio Statistics 
Statistics

80+ Amazing Twilio Statistics and Facts (2024 Data)

Susan Laborde

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.