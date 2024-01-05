Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Australia Sticks with SUVs Even as Sales of Electric Vehicles (EV) Hit Record High
News

Australia Sticks with SUVs Even as Sales of Electric Vehicles (EV) Hit Record High

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Despite reaching record highs, electric vehicle (EV) sales in Australia face a persistent challenge as the country grapples with its enduring preference for SUVs.

In 2023, the automotive association reported a notable surge in EV sales, with battery-electric vehicles accounting for 7.2% of total vehicle sales – more than double the 3.1% recorded in 2022.

However, the dominance of emissions-intensive SUVs continues to overshadow this achievement. SUVs and light commercial vehicles, known for higher emissions in fossil-fueled models, constituted 78.4% of all new vehicle sales last year.

Electric Vehicle Sales Growth in Australia

Toyota Hi-Lux and the Ford Ranger emerged as the two most popular vehicles, representing a significant tenth of all sales in 2023. Notably, these favored models emit more carbon dioxide than the average vehicle.

Australia’s shift towards cleaner transport aligns with the incumbent center-left Labor government’s commitment to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030. Despite this pledge and implementing a national EV strategy, the challenge persists as SUVs maintain their stronghold in the market.

Meanwhile, the hurdles to widespread EV adoption include shortages, a limited variety of models, and challenges associated with charging infrastructure.

While EV sales hit new highs, Australia lags behind countries like the US and Britain, where EV and plug-in hybrid sales reached 7.7% and 23%, respectively, in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency.

Moreover, Energy Minister Chris Bowen noted in November the need to release fuel efficiency standards, a policy anticipated to incentivize manufacturers to introduce more EV models to Australia.

The struggle to break free from the SUV habit highlights the complexity of transitioning to cleaner transport options despite notable achievements in the electric vehicle sector.

Inherent Challenges in the EV Industry

The EV industry continues to face pressing challenges that still need attention. One of the prominent issues lies in their purchase costs, mainly attributed to the technology behind the battery.

Notably, this high is a significant reason so many Americans (about 65%) still haven’t driven an EV. Besides costs, EVs are built with a limited driving range, a significant concern for many.

More so, there are only a handful of charging stations for these cars, which poses a significant challenge for prospective buyers.

An additional challenge is their charging systems, which have to do with the inability to access their chargers, slow charging speed, and the high cost needed to build and maintain charging stations.

Primarily, having no efficient charging network could deter potential EV owners, as it raises concerns about the convenience and availability of charging options. Another crucial challenge is the service, maintenance, and repair of EVs.

The surging number of electric vehicles on the road has resulted in a shortage of skilled technicians to handle their unique requirements.

Despite these challenges, electric vehicles remain a significant part of transportation, significantly reducing the emission of carbon dioxide and the need for gasoline.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Crypto Expert Points Out Stronghold Token As A Hidden Gem Following In-Depth Analysis
2 DOGE Fell Sharply Yesterday; Is the Downward Trend Back While This New Meme Coin Gets More Eye Balls
3 U.S. Commits $162 Million to Boost Domestic Chip Production
4 Top Crypto Gainers on January 4 – BEAM, AKT, And TIA
5 Australia Sticks with SUVs Even as Sales of Electric Vehicles (EV) Hit Record High

Latest News

Crypto Expert Points Out Stronghold Token As A Hidden Gem Following In-Depth Analysis
Crypto News

Crypto Expert Points Out Stronghold Token As A Hidden Gem Following In-Depth Analysis

Damien Fisher
DOGE Fell Sharply Yesterday; Is the Downward Trend Back While This New Meme Coin Gets More Eye Balls
Price Prediction

DOGE Fell Sharply Yesterday; Is the Downward Trend Back While This New Meme Coin Gets More Eye Balls

Nick Dunn

The forerunner meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE), saw a huge red candle yesterday, January 3, 2024, which triggered massive bearish market sentiment. Notably, as of 7:30 a.m. EST, DOGE is trading at...

U.S. Commits $162 Million to Boost Domestic Chip Production
News

U.S. Commits $162 Million to Boost Domestic Chip Production

Damien Fisher

The U.S. Commerce Department has announced plans to provide $162 million in government grants to semiconductor manufacturer Microchip Technology. The subsidies aim to expand Microchip’s American output of critical legacy chips...

Top Crypto Gainers January 4 - BEAM, AKT, And TIA
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 4 – BEAM, AKT, And TIA

Nick Dunn
XRP Burns Builds Momentum As Users Increase Burn Rate of XRP Tokens For XAH
Crypto News

XRP Burns Builds Momentum As Users Increase Burn Rate For XAH

Damien Fisher
Facebook Launches ‘Link History’ Feature To Track Digital Journey
News

Facebook Launches ‘Link History’ Feature To Track Your Digital Journey

Krishi Chowdhary
SpaceX Faces Legal Battle Over Wrongful Employee Termination
News

SpaceX Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Wrongful Termination of Criticizing Employees

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.