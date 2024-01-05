Australia Sticks with SUVs Even as Sales of Electric Vehicles (EV) Hit Record High

Despite reaching record highs, electric vehicle (EV) sales in Australia face a persistent challenge as the country grapples with its enduring preference for SUVs.

In 2023, the automotive association reported a notable surge in EV sales, with battery-electric vehicles accounting for 7.2% of total vehicle sales – more than double the 3.1% recorded in 2022.

However, the dominance of emissions-intensive SUVs continues to overshadow this achievement. SUVs and light commercial vehicles, known for higher emissions in fossil-fueled models, constituted 78.4% of all new vehicle sales last year.

Electric Vehicle Sales Growth in Australia

Toyota Hi-Lux and the Ford Ranger emerged as the two most popular vehicles, representing a significant tenth of all sales in 2023. Notably, these favored models emit more carbon dioxide than the average vehicle.

Australia’s shift towards cleaner transport aligns with the incumbent center-left Labor government’s commitment to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030. Despite this pledge and implementing a national EV strategy, the challenge persists as SUVs maintain their stronghold in the market.

Meanwhile, the hurdles to widespread EV adoption include shortages, a limited variety of models, and challenges associated with charging infrastructure.

While EV sales hit new highs, Australia lags behind countries like the US and Britain, where EV and plug-in hybrid sales reached 7.7% and 23%, respectively, in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency.

Moreover, Energy Minister Chris Bowen noted in November the need to release fuel efficiency standards, a policy anticipated to incentivize manufacturers to introduce more EV models to Australia.

The struggle to break free from the SUV habit highlights the complexity of transitioning to cleaner transport options despite notable achievements in the electric vehicle sector.

Inherent Challenges in the EV Industry

The EV industry continues to face pressing challenges that still need attention. One of the prominent issues lies in their purchase costs, mainly attributed to the technology behind the battery.

Notably, this high is a significant reason so many Americans (about 65%) still haven’t driven an EV. Besides costs, EVs are built with a limited driving range, a significant concern for many.

More so, there are only a handful of charging stations for these cars, which poses a significant challenge for prospective buyers.

An additional challenge is their charging systems, which have to do with the inability to access their chargers, slow charging speed, and the high cost needed to build and maintain charging stations.

Primarily, having no efficient charging network could deter potential EV owners, as it raises concerns about the convenience and availability of charging options. Another crucial challenge is the service, maintenance, and repair of EVs.

The surging number of electric vehicles on the road has resulted in a shortage of skilled technicians to handle their unique requirements.

Despite these challenges, electric vehicles remain a significant part of transportation, significantly reducing the emission of carbon dioxide and the need for gasoline.