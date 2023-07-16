news
Australians’ AI Adoption Hesitation: Concerns Over Impact and Regulation, Says KPMG

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist
A recent study conducted by KPMG presents a somewhat surprising revelation – a significant portion of Australians are exhibiting resistance to adopting artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The study found that approximately 60% of Australians expressed concerns about AI’s long-term societal impact. Additionally, a third of the population believes that current regulation does not suffice.

The Deep-Rooted Concerns

Australia’s resistance stands out in the era of technological advancement, where the whole world is racing towards AI integration.

This sentiment echoes an underlying fear of AI technologies getting ahead of legislation, potentially leading to a ‘Wild West’ situation with AI at the helm.

Many believe it highlights a crucial gap between technological progress and its societal reception — a gap that needs urgent attention.

This KPMG study’s findings indicate a significant shift in Australians’ perceptions. It reveals a deep-rooted concern for the larger, possibly unforeseen, consequences of the unchecked proliferation of AI technologies.

This trepidation isn’t confined to just a small section of society; it envelops a staggering 71% of the population. However, the worry doesn’t stop at the long-term implications of AI.

An additional third of Australians expressed apprehension about AI technology. They underscored their belief that the existing regulatory framework is insufficient to monitor and control AI applications effectively.

A Call For Responsible AI Integration

According to industry experts, the study’s revelation emphasizes the urgent need for constructive dialogue among policy-makers, technology leaders, and the public.

This dialogue should focus on ensuring comprehensive regulations, ethical considerations, and effective controls over AI use. On the other hand, it is important to remember that AI adoption and integration is not a zero-sum game.

While it is crucial to mitigate the potential risks and address public concerns, it is equally important to harness the benefits of AI.

AI has the potential to improve many sectors, including healthcare, education, and transport, to name just a few. However, to realize this potential, Australians need to feel confident about the technology’s responsible use.

This confidence will only come when citizens are assured that robust, thoughtful regulation is in place to protect their interests.

To uphold competitiveness, Australia needs to find a balanced approach to AI adoption.

Experts urge the Australian government, industry leaders, and regulatory bodies to work collaboratively to address these concerns. They also highlight the need for drafting and enforcing clear and comprehensive regulations.

In addition, public engagement initiatives should be encouraged to demystify AI and its implications for everyday life. In the race for technological advancement, the goal should not only revolve around AI adoption.

With proactive measures and public engagement, this resistance should be transformed into acceptance and confidence. This will propel the country towards a balanced, productive future with AI.

