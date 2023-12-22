Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Authors Take Legal Action Against OpenAI and Microsoft for Copyright Infringement
News

Authors Take Legal Action Against OpenAI and Microsoft for Copyright Infringement

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Eleven award-winning nonfiction authors, including Pulitzer Prize recipients Taylor Branch, Stacy Schiff, and Kai Bird, have joined an existing lawsuit alleging copyright infringement by OpenAI and Microsoft

Filed in a Manhattan federal court, the amended complaint accuses the tech giants of scraping online copies of the plaintiffs’ books without permission. 

According to the authors, OpenAI then used extensive passages and excerpts from their works to train its popular ChatGPT conversational AI and other natural language models.

Microsoft Implicated Alongside OpenAI

The group of writers contends that by feeding their books into AI systems, OpenAI and its backers like Microsoft have commercially benefited while infringing on legally protected intellectual property rights. 

The authors are represented by attorney Rohit Nath, who stated,

The defendants are raking in billions from their unauthorized use of nonfiction books, and the authors of these books deserve fair compensation. 

While the initial lawsuit focused solely on OpenAI as a defendant, the revised filing also names Microsoft due to its substantial investments in the AI startup, reportedly totaling billions of dollars. The complaint alleges Microsoft has been deeply involved in developing OpenAI’s GPT-3 and other models, which can generate remarkably human-like text after “reading” vast datasets scraped from the web.

By integrating OpenAI products into Microsoft services like the Bing search engine, the tech giant also stands to profit enormously from the allegedly infringing AI systems. The authors argue Microsoft should, therefore, share liability.

To redress the alleged copyright infringement, the Pulitzer-winning writers are seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages from both OpenAI and Microsoft. 

The lawsuit also requests a court injunction permanently barring the companies from any ongoing unauthorized use of their published works.  

Both tech firms have broadly denied the lawsuit’s accusations, claiming they have not improperly utilized the books in question. Several other high-profile authors have filed similar complaints over AI training data.

This could set up legal battles that could help establish key precedents around copyright issues in AI development.

2022: Breakout Year for AI in the Spotlight

ChatGPT and related AI breakthroughs dominated tech headlines in the closing months of 2022. This, in turn, drove intense public and media interest in the societal impacts of increasingly powerful language models like OpenAI’s GPT-3. 

Alongside fascination with the technology’s human-like conversational abilities came ethical concerns over its potential to spread misinformation or jeopardize creative professions.

Lawsuits from renowned authors like the Pulitzer winners reflect anxieties that AI could destabilize industries like writing while enriching tech companies unless proper regulations around data usage and intellectual property are enacted. 

The outcome of this lawsuit may have far-reaching implications for the industry, setting precedents for how AI developers engage with existing intellectual property. For now, the authors behind this legal action await a response from OpenAI and Microsoft.

They hope for both financial restitution and a legal mandate to protect their copyrighted works from future unauthorized use. With ChatGPT poised to shape major parts of the digital industry in 2023 and beyond, the stakes riding on such legal cases will only grow higher.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Authors Take Legal Action Against OpenAI and Microsoft for Copyright Infringement
2 Cardano (ADA) Records Impressive Gains Today While Bitcoin Metrix Rakes Millions in Presale
3 ByteDance Admits to Using OpenAI’s Tech to Train Its Own AI
4 AI Cannot Be Named as Inventor, UK Supreme Court Rules in Patent Dispute
5 Alphabet to Reduce Election Queries Bard and AI-based Search Answer

Latest News

Cardano (ADA) Records Impressive Gains Today While Bitcoin Metrix Rakes Millions in Presale
Crypto News

Cardano (ADA) Records Impressive Gains Today While Bitcoin Metrix Rakes Millions in Presale

Nick Dunn
ByteDance Admits to Using OpenAI’s Tech to Train Its Own AI
News

ByteDance Admits to Using OpenAI’s Tech to Train Its Own AI

Krishi Chowdhary

ByteDance, the Chinese tech giant behind TikTok, is using OpenAI’s technology to a “very limited extent” to test and develop its own AI models, it revealed on Tuesday. The admission...

AI Cannot Be Named as Inventor Says UK Supreme Court
News

AI Cannot Be Named as Inventor, UK Supreme Court Rules in Patent Dispute

Krishi Chowdhary

In a landmark verdict on Wednesday, the UK Supreme Court confirmed that AI cannot patent any inventions. The ruling brings an end to a long-running dispute between technologist Dr Stephen...

Alphabet to Reduce Election Queries Bard and AI-based Search Answer
News

Alphabet to Reduce Election Queries Bard and AI-based Search Answer

Damien Fisher
Finance Veteran Calls Ripple Coin "Scam" - What's the Reality?
Crypto News

Finance Veteran Calls Ripple Coin “Scam” – What’s the Reality?

Damien Fisher
Alibaba's CEO Eddie Wu Takes Control of Core Businesses, Reshaping Leadership
News

Alibaba’s CEO Eddie Wu Takes Control of Core Businesses, Reshaping Leadership

Damien Fisher
Dogecoin in Critical Position as Price Nears Trendline While New Gamble Coin Gears Up for 100x Explosion
Crypto News

Dogecoin in Critical Position as Price Nears Trendline While New Gamble Coin Gears Up for 100x Explosion

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.