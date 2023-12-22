Authors Take Legal Action Against OpenAI and Microsoft for Copyright Infringement

Eleven award-winning nonfiction authors, including Pulitzer Prize recipients Taylor Branch, Stacy Schiff, and Kai Bird, have joined an existing lawsuit alleging copyright infringement by OpenAI and Microsoft.

Filed in a Manhattan federal court, the amended complaint accuses the tech giants of scraping online copies of the plaintiffs’ books without permission.

According to the authors, OpenAI then used extensive passages and excerpts from their works to train its popular ChatGPT conversational AI and other natural language models.

Microsoft Implicated Alongside OpenAI

The group of writers contends that by feeding their books into AI systems, OpenAI and its backers like Microsoft have commercially benefited while infringing on legally protected intellectual property rights.

The authors are represented by attorney Rohit Nath, who stated,

The defendants are raking in billions from their unauthorized use of nonfiction books, and the authors of these books deserve fair compensation.

While the initial lawsuit focused solely on OpenAI as a defendant, the revised filing also names Microsoft due to its substantial investments in the AI startup, reportedly totaling billions of dollars. The complaint alleges Microsoft has been deeply involved in developing OpenAI’s GPT-3 and other models, which can generate remarkably human-like text after “reading” vast datasets scraped from the web.

By integrating OpenAI products into Microsoft services like the Bing search engine, the tech giant also stands to profit enormously from the allegedly infringing AI systems. The authors argue Microsoft should, therefore, share liability.

To redress the alleged copyright infringement, the Pulitzer-winning writers are seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages from both OpenAI and Microsoft.

The lawsuit also requests a court injunction permanently barring the companies from any ongoing unauthorized use of their published works.

Both tech firms have broadly denied the lawsuit’s accusations, claiming they have not improperly utilized the books in question. Several other high-profile authors have filed similar complaints over AI training data.

This could set up legal battles that could help establish key precedents around copyright issues in AI development.

2022: Breakout Year for AI in the Spotlight

ChatGPT and related AI breakthroughs dominated tech headlines in the closing months of 2022. This, in turn, drove intense public and media interest in the societal impacts of increasingly powerful language models like OpenAI’s GPT-3.

Alongside fascination with the technology’s human-like conversational abilities came ethical concerns over its potential to spread misinformation or jeopardize creative professions.

Lawsuits from renowned authors like the Pulitzer winners reflect anxieties that AI could destabilize industries like writing while enriching tech companies unless proper regulations around data usage and intellectual property are enacted.

The outcome of this lawsuit may have far-reaching implications for the industry, setting precedents for how AI developers engage with existing intellectual property. For now, the authors behind this legal action await a response from OpenAI and Microsoft.

They hope for both financial restitution and a legal mandate to protect their copyrighted works from future unauthorized use. With ChatGPT poised to shape major parts of the digital industry in 2023 and beyond, the stakes riding on such legal cases will only grow higher.