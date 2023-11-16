Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Baidu CEO Issues Warning on the Potential Resource Waste in China’s AI Model Rush
News

Baidu CEO Issues Warning on the Potential Resource Waste in China’s AI Model Rush

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

The CEO of Baidu, Robin Li, has issued a cautionary note amidst the feverish race to develop large language models in China. At an industry forum in Shenzhen, Li expressed concerns that the rush to create these models might significantly waste resources. 

He urged companies to shift their focus from merely developing expansive language models to concentrating on practical applications. He also cited the need for a more useful approach.

Challenges in Business Models for Large Language Models

Li’s remarks echo growing apprehensions in the market regarding the sustainability of companies engaged in large language model development. Despite the surge in interest following the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the industry is struggling to find viable business models. 

The warning from Baidu’s CEO suggests a potential shakeout in the sector as companies struggle to translate their efforts into profitable ventures.

While acknowledging the significance of large language models as foundational elements, Li emphasized the need for developers to transition from always creating these foundational models to deriving practical applications. 

Drawing an analogy, he likened large language models to operating systems, stating that they serve as a basis for further development. However, he stressed that the ultimate goal should be the creation of diverse native applications, and constantly reinventing foundational models represents a misuse of societal resources.

Baidu’s Role and Innovation with Ernie Models

A major player in the Chinese AI landscape, Baidu, has been actively involved in large language model development. Notably, Baidu introduced its large language model, Ernie, which became publicly accessible in August. 

This move was part of the company’s broader strategy to contribute to the AI ecosystem. 

Last month, Baidu unveiled the latest iteration of its generative AI model, Ernie 4.0, showcasing ongoing innovation in this space. Despite Baidu’s commitment to advancing AI capabilities, Li’s cautionary words suggest a broader industry need for a strategic shift towards practical application development.

Also, the Chinese government has pledged to invest billions of dollars in AI research and development in the coming years. China is also home to a growing number of AI startups.

The Chinese government’s focus on AI is driven by a desire to become a global leader in the technology. 

However, some experts have warned that China’s focus on AI could lead to a bubble in the industry. They say that there is too much hype surrounding AI and that not enough attention is paid to the technology’s risks.

AI is seen as a key technology for the future, and China is determined to be at the forefront of development.

While the development of large language models has captured the imagination of companies and investors, the real value lies in transforming these foundational elements into tangible applications. 

As China continues its AI push, industry players are urged to redirect their efforts toward creating solutions that address real-world challenges. This will ensure a more sustainable and impactful trajectory for the country’s AI endeavors.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Baidu CEO Issues Warning on the Potential Resource Waste in China’s AI Model Rush
2 Tencent Revenue Responds Positively to Gaming And Advertisement Segment
3 Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hit The $0.00001 Benchmark – What Are The Possibilities?
4 THORChain Price Prediction: RUNE Price Surges While Investors Flood Bitcoin ETF Coin
5 Eye-opening Zillow Statistics and Trends You Must Know in 2023

Latest News

Tencent
News

Tencent Revenue Responds Positively to Gaming And Advertisement Segment

Damien Fisher
Shiba Inu
News

Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hit The $0.00001 Benchmark – What Are The Possibilities?

Damien Fisher

Given how the crypto market has been performing recently, investors wonder if Shiba Inu (SHIB) will achieve the $0.00001 mark within the upcoming week.  But SHIB reaching this level will...

THORChain
Crypto News

THORChain Price Prediction: RUNE Price Surges While Investors Flood Bitcoin ETF Coin

Nick Dunn

The THORChain ecosystem has been filled with excitement following an increase in the native token, RUNE. This uptrend in RUNE suggests growing interest and confidence in the project. Also, the...

Zillow Key Statistics for 2023
Statistics

Eye-opening Zillow Statistics and Trends You Must Know in 2023

Susan Laborde
Doxxing statistics
Statistics

The 20 Doxxing Statistics You Can’t Afford to Ignore in 2023

Jeff Beckman
YouTubers Now Need to Label Realistic AI-Generated Content
News

YouTube to Require Video Creators to Label and Disclose Realistic AI-Generated Content

Krishi Chowdhary
Social Media Giants Worried as Judge Allows Child Safety Lawsuits
News

Social Media Giants Face Setback as Judge Allows Child Safety Lawsuits to Proceed

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.