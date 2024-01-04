Countries
News

Baidu to Donate Quantum Research Lab and Equipment to the Beijing Research Institute

Damien Fisher
Updated:
Chinese tech giant Baidu has announced intentions to donate its entire quantum computing laboratory and associated equipment to the state-backed Beijing Academy of Quantum Information Sciences (BAQIS). 

The move follows a similar recent lab shutdown and donation by rival Alibaba amid broader corporate restructuring.

Baidu Follows Alibaba’s Quantum Lab Giveaway Move 

Baidu established its quantum computing research center back in 2018 under the leadership of scientist Duan Runyao. The team eventually developed Baidu’s quantum computer Qian Shi, which launched in 2022 as part of the company’s cloud offerings.

But now Baidu intends to fully gift the quantum computing lab and assets to the government-affiliated BAQIS institute.

Both organizations are currently finalizing the details of the transition. Baidu’s upcoming lab donation closely mirrors a decision last November by competitor Alibaba to wind down its in-house quantum research division. 

Alibaba similarly chose to gift its quantum laboratory and all experimental equipment to Zhejiang University rather than retain the operation.

The parallel moves by two tech titans hint at shifting corporate priorities and consolidation of quantum research within specialized academic institutions, at least for now. Moreover, the costly pursuit of quantum progress may exceed realistic near-term benefits for tech firm balance sheets.

The recipient of Baidu’s quantum facility, the BAQIS Institute, was founded in 2017 through Beijing municipal government initiative. It pooled contributions from leading universities and the Chinese Academy of Sciences to create a national hub dedicated to breakthroughs in quantum information science.

By housing Baidu’s quantum assets, BAQIS stands to expand its capabilities, pursuing next-generation quantum advancements with the help of private sector resources

The concentration of talent and technology at BAQIS aims to cement China’s standing in the global quantum research arms race.

Previous Baidu-BAQIS Quantum Collaboration 

Before the lab donation, Baidu and BAQIS had fostered an ongoing partnership around quantum information and computing technologies. For instance, last March, the pair jointly established the first-ever intellectual property alliance focused on quantum industry applications in China.

Their collaborative efforts on multiple fronts signal Baidu’s quantum lab may find more impact under concentrated academic stewardship. 

As both Baidu and BAQIS work out the details of this quantum computing laboratory donation, the implications for the future of quantum research in China are significant. 

The collaboration between industry giants and government-backed institutions fosters an environment conducive to breakthroughs in quantum computing. 

This partnership not only enhances the technological landscape but also highlights the importance of public-private collaborations in driving innovation.

The ripple effects of this initiative are expected to resonate in the form of cutting-edge research, technological breakthroughs, and the continued growth of the quantum computing ecosystem in China

As quantum technologies continue to evolve, such collaborations are pivotal in shaping the future of computing and information sciences on a global scale.

