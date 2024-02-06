Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Biden’s Manipulated Video Will Continue To Stay On Facebook; Oversight Board Confirms
News

Biden’s Manipulated Video Will Continue To Stay On Facebook; Oversight Board Confirms

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Biden’s Manipulated Video Will Continue To Stay On Facebook

A manipulated video of Joe Biden that was recently circulated on Facebook will not be taken down because it doesn’t violate Meta’s content policy, no matter how incoherent those policies are.

The 7-second video was first posted on the platform last spring and shows the president inappropriately touching his adult granddaughter.

In reality, he was accompanying her to the ballot to cast her vote. And after she was done, he pinned an “I Voted” sticker on her chest and kissed her cheeks.

But the way it’s edited with the sticker being removed, it looks like he was touching her repeatedly and inappropriately. What’s even more shameful, is the video had the caption “sick pedophile”

Now this would seem outrageous and a clear cause for removal to most of us. But owing to Meta’s poorly drafted policies, nothing can be done about this deepfake video.

What Exactly Is This Policy?

In matters of manipulated media, Meta has two rules that content has to follow in order to qualify for removal. First, it has to be modified by Artificial Intelligence or it has to be completely fake i.e. showing the person doing something they didn’t do.

A video like this spreading misinformation could heavily influence the course of the election, making it biased.

But in this case, Biden did place the sticker on his granddaughter, hence the clip fulfills neither of these conditions.

What’s worse, this policy also doesn’t cover manipulated audio. So the Oversight Board that reviewed the case said that while Meta was right to not remove the video, it seriously needs to work on its policies.

Right now, it has very limited coverage. Plus, AI isn’t the only way a video can be manipulated. Other ways of content alteration are just as serious and should be treated similarly.

The board also had a few suggestions. For instance, they said if removing fake content contradicted their policies, they could at least label fake content.

This way the users won’t have to fact-check every scandalous news and the spread of misinformation can be effectively curbed. And at the same time, every user will continue to have their freedom of speech.

Policy Change Needs To Be Quick Amidst Upcoming Elections

Responding to the remarks made by the board, a spokesperson from Meta said that the company was reviewing their policies and publicly responded to the suggestions made by the board within 60 days.

The reason why the board feels it’s important to address the matter as soon as possible is because of the upcoming elections in 2024. Firms like OpenAI have taken active measures against election misinformation and it’s time other social media giants follow suit.

Biden’s presidential campaign released a statement on Monday, breaking silence over this issue.

As this case demonstrates, Meta’s Manipulated Media policy is both nonsensical and dangerous — particularly given the stakes of this election for our democracy. Meta should reconsider the policy and do so immediately.Kevin Munoz

As of now, unfortunately for Biden, the edited video continues to circulate. For instance, a verified account on X (Formerly Twitter) shared the same video last month captioning it “The media just pretend this isn’t happening.”. This account that shared this video has 267,000 followers and the video itself received 611,000 views.

While it seems that the damage is extensive, the Oversight Board stated that the clip clearly looks edited. So it can be hoped that it won’t that it won’t mislead the users.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Snapchat’s Parent Company to Lay off 10% of Its Workforce
2 Biden’s Manipulated Video Will Continue To Stay On Facebook; Oversight Board Confirms
3 Bitcoin Consolidates Around $43,000 as ETF Buzz Quiets Down – Will It Reach $100,000 After Halving?
4 China Bets on Open-Source RISC-V Chips Amid US Export Controls
5 Ripple to Introduce Novel XRP Powered Payment Solutions to the US Market

Latest News

Snapchat’s Parent Company to Lay off 10% of Its Workforce
News

Snapchat’s Parent Company to Lay off 10% of Its Workforce

Krishi Chowdhary
Bitcoin Consolidates Around $43,000 as ETF Buzz Quiets Down - Will It Reach $100,000 After Halving?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Consolidates Around $43,000 as ETF Buzz Quiets Down – Will It Reach $100,000 After Halving?

Nick Dunn

The flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has been grappling with bearish pressure following the ETF-engineered rally in early January. However, despite the depressing short-term outlook, many believe BTC could hit $100,000 after...

China Bets on Open-Source RISC-V Chips Amid US Export Controls
News

China Bets on Open-Source RISC-V Chips Amid US Export Controls

Damien Fisher

As the US tightens semiconductor restrictions, China bets on open-source RISC-V chips to reduce Western tech dependence. A patent published in September 2023 by a military institute under the People’s...

Ripple to Introduce Novel XRP-powered Payment Solutions to the US Market
Crypto News

Ripple to Introduce Novel XRP Powered Payment Solutions to the US Market

Damien Fisher
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 5 February – RON and PENDLE

Nick Dunn
BBC Kids Expands In the Middle East after Launching On Shahid
Streaming News & Events

BBC Kids Expands in the Middle East after Launching on Shahid

Mark Cop
Apple Speeds Up Its Autonomous Car Project With Increased Tests
News

Apple Ramped Up Its ‘Secret’ Autonomous Car Project With Increased Testing, Says Report

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.