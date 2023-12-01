Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Binance Halts XRP Withdrawals Through XRPL, Sparking Fear Within the XRP Community
News

Binance Halts XRP Withdrawals Through XRPL, Sparking Fear Within the XRP Community

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The pressure is gradually scaling higher in crypto as more incidents erupt around the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance. The exchange has suspended XRP withdrawals through the XRP Ledger platform.

The recent action has created panic within the XRP Army as many expressed displeasure through tweets on the X platform.

XRP Community Reacts To Binance’s Suspension Of XRP Withdrawals

A prominent personality in the crypto community, Edward Farina, the Head of Social Adoption at XRPHealthcare, recently reacted to the suspension. 

Farina called out to XRP investors to remove their XRP coins from centralized exchanges to circumvent future issues related to withdrawals of their funds.

Similarly, an XRP enthusiast known as “XRP Whale” on the X platform tweeted about the development surrounding Binance’s XRP suspension. XRP Whale put up a panic statement, asking, “What is going on?”

While reacting to the development, another prominent member of the XRP community, Mason Versluis, made an outstanding indication. He tried to clarify a long-existing concept regarding Ripple and XRP. While doing that, Versluis mentioned that Ripple and XRP are different entities.

He advised that crypto platforms should avoid interchanging Ripple if they want to refer to XRPFor instance, Binance called its suspension withdrawal network ‘Ripple’ when the exchange reference is the XRPL.

Ripple is a US-based blockchain tech and payment company, while XRP is the native crypto token of the XRP Ledger.

However, Ripple is the firm behind the XRPL network. Additionally, Versluis stated that the misattribution of Ripple and XRP influenced the US regulator’s classification of XRP as a security.

To make a clear distinction, Versluis said,

Ripple is not XRP. XRP is not Ripple.

Explanation Behind Binance Suspension Of XRP Withdrawals

A statement from Binance’s official website threw more light on the exchange’s recent halt of XRP withdrawals. Notably, Binance engages in periodic system maintenance of its wallets in different networks. According to the information, such performances could impact deposits and withdrawals on the Binance platform for some particular crypto assets.

Despite any interruption through the process, the exchange still provides accessibility of trading services for any impacted asset for its users. This was the situation that affected XRP, resulting in its suspension via the XRP Ledger.

Moreover, the screenshot shared regarding the suspension of XRP withdrawals mentioned that Binance witnessed high withdrawal volumes. So, the exchange halted the outflow to avoid long wait periods due to numerous transactions coming simultaneously.

Further, Binance assured the crypto community that instances of suspensions of withdrawals shouldn’t create fear. It was just a contrary situation for the XRP Army that went into panic. The exchange noted that it still supports XRP withdrawals through other blockchains like the BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20) and Ethereum ERC-20.

Impressively, at the time of press, Binance no longer shows the suspension tag for XRP withdrawals. This indicates that the exchange would have completed its maintenance processes related to its XRP wallets. 

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Binance Halts XRP Withdrawals Through XRPL, Sparking Fear Within the XRP Community
2 Elon Musk’s Controversial Response to Advertisers on X
3 Apecoin Price Prediction: APE Shows Green Today – Is $2 Mark On Sight?
4 Top Crypto Gainers on November 30 – IOTA, THETA, And INJ
5 Sam Altman Says Microsoft Will Take Non-Voting, Observer Role on OpenAI’s Board

Latest News

X
News

Elon Musk’s Controversial Response to Advertisers on X

Damien Fisher
Apecoin
Price Prediction

Apecoin Price Prediction: APE Shows Green Today – Is $2 Mark On Sight?

Nick Dunn

Today, November 30, Apecoin (APE) is seeing positive growth, as indicated by the green candle in its price. At 7:45 a.m. EST, ApeCoin is trading around $1.63. Enthusiasts are optimistic...

Top Crypto Gainers on November 30 - IOTA, THETA, And INJ
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on November 30 – IOTA, THETA, And INJ

Nick Dunn

As the month of November wraps up, it could go down in history as a pivotal month for a possible bull run in 2024. Although the crypto market retraced briefly, Bitcoin...

Sam Altman Says Microsoft Will Take Non-Voting, Observer Role on OpenAI’s Board
News

Sam Altman Says Microsoft Will Take Non-Voting, Observer Role on OpenAI’s Board

Damien Fisher
Top Meta Inc. Statistics 2023
Statistics

Key Meta Statistics You Must Know – 2023 Figures

Jeff Beckman
Top African Countries Offering the Best Quality of Life
Statistics

Top African Countries Offering the Best Quality of Life

Kate Sukhanova
Google Strikes Deal with Canada to Avert News Blackout
News

Google Strikes Deal with Canada to Avert News Blackout

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.