Binance Hints at $HMSTR Listing, 300M Players Await the World’s Largest Airdrop

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Binance has hinted at listing Hamster Kombat ($HMSTR), the native token of Telegram’s largest Play-to-Earn (P2E) game.

Binance has ($HMSTR), the native token of Telegram’s largest Play-to-Earn (P2E) game. $HMSTR is already available for pre-market trading on exchanges like Bybit and Bitget.

$HMSTR is already on exchanges like Bybit and Bitget. Hamster Kombat’s roadmap focuses on continuous development and community incentives for long-term growth.

Telegram’s most popular P2E game, Hamster Kombat, will airdrop 60% of the $HMSTR token supply to its players. The remaining 40% will go towards market liquidity, project development, and community incentives.

Binance has recently added $HMSTR tracking, hinting at an upcoming listing. The Hamster Kombat team initially planned the token’s launch for July 2024, but it was delayed due to technical issues.

Let’s unpack how likely Binance is to list $HMSTR and how it will benefit players.

Hamster Breaks Records, Season 2 on the Horizon

Since March 2024, Hamster Kombat has attracted over 300M total users, 50M of whom play daily. The game’s YouTube channel has nearly 35M subscribers, more than Beyonce’s 27M.

Taking inspiration from Notcoin’s Tap-to-Earn mechanics, Hamster invites users to become the CEO of a virtual crypto exchange. Beyond tapping, players can upgrade their exchange and complete daily tasks to earn bonuses.

Hamster Kombat already has an impressive collection of records:

Largest Telegram channel

Largest Telegram channel Fastest channel to reach 10M subscribers on YouTube (six days)

Fastest channel to reach 10M subscribers on YouTube (six days) Fastest game to get 100M players (two months)

Fastest game to get 100M players (two months) Largest crypto game

Now, the game aims to set another record – the largest airdrop in the history of crypto gaming.

After the airdrop, planned for August 2024, Hamster Kombat will launch Season 2 of the game to keep the community engaged and maintain the token’s price post-listing.

Binance Hints at $HMSTR Listing

After appearing on CoinMarketCap, $HMSTR has secured a feature on Binance. The game’s community is excited about the potential $HMSTR listing, which would increase the token’s exposure.

Typically, Binance listings drive a token’s price up due to enhanced credibility and accessibility. Given $HMSTR’s large fan base, it has high odds of becoming the next 100x GameFi token like $AXS and $MANA.

Currently, $HMSTR is available for pre-market trading on Gate.io, OKX, Bybit, KuCoin, and Bitget, but the official launch date remains a secret.

Follow Hamster Kombat’s Telegram channel for announcements.

Final Thoughts

$HMSTR’s upcoming Binance listing and positive community sentiment suggest a potential for explosive growth. However, only time will tell whether Hamster Kombat can sustain its early momentum and become a long-term player in the GameFi space.

References