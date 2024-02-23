Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Bitcoin Advocate Tom Lee Defends Bitcoin Over Claims of Illegal Use
News

Bitcoin Advocate Tom Lee Defends Bitcoin Over Claims of Illegal Use

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

As cryptocurrency continues to gain more traction, many claims about its illegal use are also on the rise. As the primary crypto asset, Bitcoin has received the most attention and allegations over illicit activities so far.

In a recent development, the Head of Research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, Thomas “Tom” Lee, defended BTC over the numerous claims of its illegal use.

Bitcoin Advocate Says The Dollar, Not BTC, Is Used Most In Illicit Activities

During CNBC’s show Squawk Box, Tom Lee defended Bitcoin against claims of its prominent use in illicit activities. CNBC’s Joe Kernen hosted the show. In his argument, Lee maintained that the US dollar is used almost 99% in illegal activities, not Bitcoin. 

Notably, many people laid out opinions that Bitcoin has become a resort to major nefarious engagement in the financial sector. They believe that the decentralized nature of the crypto asset eliminates close attention and control of authorities, thereby aiding criminal financial activities.

Moreover, some government officials, such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, have kicked against cryptocurrency, arguing that BTC is the preferred option for money laundering and terrorist financing. However, according to Tom Lee, cryptocurrency falls behind the United States dollar in that regard. He said,

The dollar is used for more illicit activities.

Besides the use of crypto in criminal activities, the host also asked Lee’s opinion of the claims from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler regarding the latter’s preference for Oracle databases to Distributed Ledgers. In response, Lee indicated his confidence in Blockchain Technology, pointing out his endorsement of the Proof-of-Work (PoW) concept. 

Blockchain Technology Supports Bitcoin Superiority And Adoption

According to the Bitcoin advocate, PoW is a consensus mechanism rather than a system that relies on a group of five or more for its management. Notably, the technology’s selling point lies in the decentralized and trustless means of proving transactions on blockchains.

This makes it impossible to tamper with records on the Bitcoin system. The pseudonymous nature of Bitcoin’s transactions contributed to the claims of its illegal use.

However, security experts have uncovered criminal activities with crypto in the past, which disproves the untraceable claims of BTC transactions. 

Additionally, Lee pointed out that Bitcoin’s trustless nature is the reason many prefer the token. Even criminals who normally lack trust in others indicate their confidence in BTC. Also, amid the claims against Bitcoin, institutional investors have indicated interest in the asset.

This brought in spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), creating a new wave in the industry. Notably, after the SEC’s approval of spot BTC ETFs on January 10, about eleven companies bagged the license to offer the product.

Among the firms is the largest global asset manager, BlackRock, whose CEO, Lary Fink, has become a notable supporter of Bitcoin.

Also, Bitcoin has been receiving more validations from MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor. During an interview with Bloomberg Television, Saylor pledged the company’s support to Bitcoin. He mentioned that MicroStrategy will always purchase Bitcoin. Further, the executive noted that the approval of spot BTC ETFs would boost the crypto market.

According to Saylor, the new development is “a rising tide that is going to lift all boats.”

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Bitcoin Advocate Tom Lee Defends Bitcoin Over Claims of Illegal Use
2 Bitcoin BTC Steady Above $51,000 Level Amidst Volatility, Expert Predicts Continued Price Growth
3 Top Crypto Gainers on 22 February – JASMY and AGIX
4 60+ Must Know ERP Statistics (2024 Trends and Facts)
5 Disney, Fox, and Warner Joint Streaming Deal on the Line After FuboTV Lawsuit

Latest News

Bitcoin BTC Steady Above $51,000 Level Amidst Volatility, Expert Predicts Continued Price Growth
Crypto News

Bitcoin BTC Steady Above $51,000 Level Amidst Volatility, Expert Predicts Continued Price Growth

Nick Dunn
Top Crypto Gainers on 22 February - JASMY and AGIX
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 22 February – JASMY and AGIX

Nick Dunn

The crypto market is buzzing with four outstanding coins shimmering as today’s top performers. JASMY leads the pack with a tremendous 181% weekly gain, solidifying its stand in the industry....

Must Know ERP Statistics
Statistics

60+ Must Know ERP Statistics (2024 Trends and Facts)

Jeff Beckman

ERP, or Enterprise Resource Planning, is gaining traction, particularly among tech companies, because of its importance in managing sensitive aspects of their businesses. This tool, or software as many users...

Disney, Fox, and Warner Joint Streaming Deal on the Line After FuboTV Lawsuit
Streaming News & Events

Disney, Fox, and Warner Joint Streaming Deal on the Line After FuboTV Lawsuit

Mark Cop
Nvidia’s Profit Up By 580% — Share Prices Jump By 7%
News

Nvidia’s Profit Up By 580%, Share Prices Jump By 7%

Krishi Chowdhary
Nvidia Flips Tesla as Wallstreet Most Traded Stock Amidst AI-Fueled Trading Frenzy
News

Nvidia Flips Tesla as Wallstreet Most Traded Stock Amidst AI-Fueled Trading Frenzy

Damien Fisher
Dogecoin DOGE Price Slumps, Will it Recover and Hit $0.10?
Crypto News

Dogecoin DOGE Price Slumps, Will it Recover and Hit $0.10?

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.