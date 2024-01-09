Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Bitcoin Traders Record Breakthrough as $44,000 Support Holds Amid ETF Approval Saga
News

Bitcoin Traders Record Breakthrough as $44,000 Support Holds Amid ETF Approval Saga

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Bitcoin has rebounded from its initial slump to $40,000 earlier in the year and now trades above $44,000. With the January 10 due date for a Bitcoin ETF decision drawing near, much speculations and rumors are fueling its price hike. 

Approval or rejection of Bitcoin ETFs will likely lead to price volatility in the market. Therefore, the next few days are critical to investors and Bitcoin enthusiasts. 

Trader Believes Bitcoin Will Likely Record Price Increase 

In a January 7 X post, Crypto trader and commentator Matthew Hyland told his followers that the Bollinger Bands (BB) on the BTC chart are tightening. A close look at the Bitcoin chart reveals an expansion leading to a price increase following each period of contraction on the Bollinger Band.

So, Hyland believes that a price increase will likely occur soon, although there are no guarantees. 

Another trader, Daan Crypto Trades, noted in a January 7 tweet that Spot Premium was active on the BTC market. According to Daan Crypto, derivatives traders are proceeding with caution due to the massive liquidations suffered last week.

In another tweet, the prominent trader stated that interest is rising from BTC buyers as they open new long positions. 

Bitcoin ETF Speculation Dominates Financial Markets Despite Critical Financial Updates 

The Bitcoin ETF speculation continues to dominate headlines despite other vital financial data that could influence prices. Some of them include the U.S. inflation data figures, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the Producer Price Index (PPI), which will be released in the coming days. 

These key metrics could affect prices in the crypto market if inflation rates are high. However, the BTC Spot ETF decision remains the most anticipated event in the crypto space.

Remarkably, the Bitcoin ETFs’ possible launch on Wall Street is in progress, and a final revision from the leading asset managers is expected today, January 8.

According to crypto analyst James Seyffart, on X, amendment filing for Bitcoin ETFs was considered on January 5. This implies that a final decision is underway, pending when all necessary corrections and adjustments are duly implemented. 

Also, Senior Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas stated that Bitcoin ETFs offer a new form of investment for BTC lovers. Investors can hold a stake in BTC without owning it directly. 

However, he noted that the SEC has not voted on the approval of the dismissal of spot Bitcoin ETFs. Summarily, he believes that the SEC is in a tight corner ahead of the approaching deadline, although there are no guarantees of approval. 

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that the SEC has until 8 a.m. on Monday to submit relevant documents for the ETFs. Also, if the approval occurs, then the Spot ETFs could begin trading as soon as the next day after the approval. 

Additionally, the SEC has a closed meeting scheduled for January 11, which will likely touch on the Bitcoin ETFs issue. Overall, if the Bitcoin ETFs eventually get approved, it will likely lead to a \spike in the value of BTC and other cryptocurrencies. 

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Bitcoin Traders Record Breakthrough as $44,000 Support Holds Amid ETF Approval Saga
2 Top 8 Altcoins Under $0.05 To Watch Out For in 2024
3 Bitcoin ETF Buzz Creates More Twists On Crypto Twitter And Prices
4 Top Crypto Gainers on January 8 – MKR and STX
5 Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses 3% as Meme Kombat Raises Over $6.2 Million; What’s Next?

Latest News

Top 8 Altcoins Under $0.05 To Watch Out For in 2024
Crypto News

Top 8 Altcoins Under $0.05 To Watch Out For in 2024

Damien Fisher
Bitcoin ETF Buzz Creates More Twists On Crypto Twitter And Prices
Crypto News

Bitcoin ETF Buzz Creates More Twists On Crypto Twitter And Prices

Damien Fisher

The rumours and speculations regarding the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF create more twists. Shockingly, the ETF fever refuses to drop but intensified this week. Subsequently, the tension...

Top Crypto Gainers on January 8 - MKR and STX
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 8 – MKR and STX

Nick Dunn

As the Bitcoin ETF approaches its final stages ahead of a possible approval by the SEC, the crypto market has gone on a roller coaster ride, with so many speculations...

DOGE Loses 3% as Meme Kombat Raises Over $6.2 Million; What’s Next?
Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses 3% as Meme Kombat Raises Over $6.2 Million; What’s Next?

Nick Dunn
Bitcoin's Resurgence and Positive Momentum for Ripple (XRP)
Crypto News

Bitcoin’s Resurgence and Positive Momentum for Ripple (XRP)

Damien Fisher
CES
News

CES 2023 to Spotlight AI Amid OpenAI Frenzy

Damien Fisher
Nintendo Switch 2 May Roll Out This Year, Priced $400
News

Nintendo Switch 2 to Roll Out This Year, Price Expected To Be Around $400

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.