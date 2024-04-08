boAt Suffers Major Data Breach: 7.5 Million Users’ Data Stolen

Popular Indian smartwatch and audio device manufacturer, boAt, has been hit by a major data breach

boAt has suffered a major data breach in which the data of 7.5 million users were stolen and is now up for sale on the dark web. The stolen data includes the name, address, email ID, contact number, and customer ID of the users. Overall, around 2GB of data has been stolen from the company.

As per IDC (International Data Corporation), boAt became the 2nd most popular wearable brand in the third quarter of 2023.

The report of the attack was first published by Forbes but was later confirmed through interaction with customers who have purchased boAt products.

A hacker by the name of ShopifyGUY has claimed responsibility for the attack. This is a relatively new hacker – we didn’t find any records of any other data breaches that they might have done.

boAt was founded by Indian Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta, and Sameer Mehta in 2016. It is India‘s fastest-growing audio and wearables brand.

Timeline & impact of the breach

The news was made public yesterday but experts believe that data was compromised at least a month ago. Speaking of the impact, these types of massive data breaches have long-term effects.

The data is available for just 8 credits online. This means that for just 2 Euros, anyone can have the information of the victims. After a few days, the data might even surface on Telegram for free.

After the initial loss of personal information, customers need to worry about fraud, scams, and phishing attempts in the coming days.

Considering the type of data stolen, identity theft and financial fraud are also some possibilities. Scammers might also create fake profiles using the stolen credentials and then target friends and acquaintances of the victims by impersonating them.

As for the company, the consequences will be equally severe.

The consequences for companies include a loss of customer confidence, legal consequences, and reputational harm. The major implications make it even more essential to implement adequate security practices. Researcher Saumay Srivastava from Threat Intelligence

boAt’s response & the next course of action

boAt has neither responded to our request for comment nor made any official statement about the incident yet.