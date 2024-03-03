Brave Sets New Privacy Benchmarks With AI Assistant Leo

Brave browser introduces AI assistant Leo for Android users with the latest 1.63 version. Rollout for iOS users is expected to happen soon.

The chatbot is available in 2 plans—free and premium. The premium plan is priced at $14.99/month and will offer priority access, better accuracy, and higher rate limits.

Brave— the browser best known for its privacy standards– is now taking the game a notch up by introducing an AI-powered chatbot called Leo.

This feature was previously available to desktop users. But in a recent blog post, Brave revealed that it’s rolling out its AI assistant on mobile devices as well.

Although the search engine industry is dominated by Google and Microsoft Edge, Brave does attract a decent number of users every month. With more than 50 million users, it holds about 1% of the global market share.

It’s most popular among people seeking more privacy from their browsers. In fact, one of the goals of Brave is to prevent trackers and unwanted ads from disrupting its users’ experience.

By introducing this chatbot, it’s stepping up its AI game and getting at par with Google and Microsoft Edge.

Read More: Microsoft to power Bing and Edge browser with OpenAI technology

How To Use This Chatbot?

If you are still using the older version of the browser, make sure you have updated to the latest 1.63 version. Once you do that, open the browser bar, head over to the browser, and start typing. The moment you click to type, you’ll see the AI icon (a 4-point star), just click on it and it’ll activate Leo.

If you have an audio file, you can also use Leo to transcribe it. The tool is also fluent in a number of languages including English, Italian, French, and Spanish.

Another way to access Leo for an on-page chat is to tap on the three dots at the top corner of the browser page and then click on “Leo” from the menu.

The chatbot is only available for Android users for now but the company has promised that it will soon release a version for the iOS users.

Now speaking of its features, Leo can basically do anything that other chatbots do.

For example, it can answer your queries, give you product reviews, translate a text, explain a difficult concept, or summarize a text for you.

But the best part is, since Brave is privacy-focused, you won’t have to sign up to use the chatbot— saves all the extra hassle while helping you maintain your privacy.

For the same reason, Brave doesn’t rely on any third-party large LLM model for its chatbot. It also gives the users three options to pick from. By default, it’s based on the Mixtral 8x7B model. But you can also switch to Llama 2 (13B variant) and Claude Instant.

Brave does not use any chat to train its AI bot. All the responses generated by it are deleted immediately from the servers. If the response contained Anthropic models, then they are deleted after 30 days.

For now, this chatbot is completely free to use. But if you want to benefit more from it, Brave also offers a premium version priced at $14.99.

We are yet to uncover the full benefits of this premium version but we do know that it gives you priority access to the tool and ensures better accuracy in every response.

You can also expect different rate limits (number of questions you are allowed to ask per minute) for the two plans. The exact numbers are yet to be revealed.

If you sign up for the premium account, your payment details won’t be linked to it. Instead, you’ll receive anonymous tokens that’ll be used to validate your account.

Read more: Nvidia brings generative AI Chatbot, chat with RTX, to Windows PC