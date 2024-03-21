Countries
ChatGPT 5 Is Coming: Sam Altman Is Already Over GPT 4?

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
  • Sam Altman confirms that they are planning to release the newer version of ChatGPT this year
  • Expected to be named ChatGPT-5, this model will be able to work autonomously
  • No official release date has been set yet. Altman believes that he needs to figure out the logistics before launching such a massive tool.

ChatGPT 5 Is Coming: Sam Altman Is Already Over GPT 4

Sam Altman, in a podcast with Lex Fridman, revealed that OpenAI is planning to release the latest version of ChatGPT which will put all the other previous versions to shame.

The newest model will likely be named ChatGPT 5. While the base functions of the chatbot will remain the same, it will offer a few extra benefits such as performing tasks autonomously.

It’s already being tested by some business owners. While their names have not been revealed, Business Insider quoted one of the CEOs saying that it’s “really good, like materially better”.

When Is This New Version Coming Out?

The internet is eagerly waiting for the next version of ChaGPT to drop. People on X are often debating about when the company will drop a 4.5 or 5 version of GPT.

The rumors were further fuelled when a cached snippet on Bing confirmed the launch of GPT 4.5.

However, the company cleared the air and said they are yet to set an official date for the release, especially because a lot more things have to be put in place before the tool can be made public.

1. Thorough testing – It will have to go through strenuous security testing to ensure it’s ready for the people. In recent times, Google’s AI chatbot has been in many controversies over the mistakes it keeps making. So it’s probably a good idea to test the product thoroughly before launching it.

2. Energy Needs – Another major concern about the release is the energy requirement. Altman has previously talked about the massive amount of energy required to keep an AI platform running. With the introduction of the latest GPT model, which is evidently better than anything that came before, energy consumption is expected to increase. Altman is also working on a nuclear fusion power plant called Polaris to solve the AI energy crisis.

3. AI Chips – Altman also talked about the difficulty in procuring enough AI chips, building data centers, and maintaining the supply chain. And when you combine all these hurdles with the huge number of people that will be using the tool when it is released, it’ll be even harder to meet the demands.

Speaking about this problem, Altman said ” We’re going to want an amount of compute that’s just hard to reason about right now.

This was quite a surprise to the host who had just finished praising the tool. But Altmam explained that the way to keep growing and creating better tools for the future is by admitting that the one we have now kind of sucks.

Despite all these hurdles, Altman is excited about this project. In the podcast, he said that Chat GPT 4 “kind of sucks”.

He admitted that while GPT 4 has achieved some extraordinary milestones, technology is all about moving forward and soon we’ll look back at it the same way we look back at GPT 3 now.

A few shortcomings of the current versions were also discussed. For instance, he admitted that ChatGPT right now is best for brainstorming and content creation only. When it comes to multi-step problems, it’s rarely helpful.

Sure, there have been instances where the tool managed to work out these problems, but again, those are rare.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

