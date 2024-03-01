Countries
News

ChatGPT Sued Over Unauthorized Use Of A Newspaper Articles

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
  • The Intercept, Raw Story, and AlterNet have together sued OpenAI for using their content to train its AI models without permission or payment. $2,500 for each stolen story has been demanded in damages. 
  • OpenAI is already facing lawsuits from the New York Times which will probably end up costing it “billions of dollars”.

ChatGPT has been sued by 3 media outlets for using their content without consent. In a joint collaboration, The Intercept, Raw Story, and AlterNet have together filed a complaint against OpenAI on Wednesday, accusing it of using thousands of their stories to train the chatbots without consent, credit, or compensation.

When providing responses, ChatGPT gives the impression that it is an all-knowing ‘intelligent’ source of the information being provided when in reality, the responses are frequently based on copyrighted works of journalism.The lawsuit

The Intercept is also suing Microsoft over copyright infringement independently because it’s one of the biggest investors of OpenAI. Raw Story and AlterNet on the other hand haven’t mentioned Microsoft in their lawsuit because they have a news partnership with the company.

If the trial goes against the AI firm, it’ll be liable to $2,500 in damages to each of the forms for each of the stories it has used without their permission.

Chief executive officer of The Intercept. Annie Chabel expressed discontent over this issue and said that while news organizations across the company are often forced to cut back because of financial obstacles, companies like OpenAI sweep in and benefit from their hard work for free. It’s unfair to let such big corporations piggyback on the efforts of their journalists.

Not The First Time

This isn’t the first time ChatGPT has been under fire for using newspaper stories without prior consent. Last year in December, it was sued by The New York Times which claimed that millions of copies of their news were used to train the AI bot which is now competing against them.

The Times was the first big American corporation to file a case against OpenAI and Microsoft in a federal court in Manhattan.

The company demanded monetary compensation for the damages and asked the AI firm to delete any training data they had from The Times.

Although an exact amount hasn’t been mentioned, the news company said it’ll come to “billions of dollars”. It was also asked to destroy any chatbot models that have already been trained on their data.

Other news outlets like The Associated Press entered a licensing agreement with the company under which it’ll receive a certain amount of compensation for allowing the chatbots to train on its unique news pieces.

What Does OpenAI Have To Say?

While OpenAI did not respond to our request for comment on this case, it shared its view on this issue last year when The Times filed a lawsuit.

According to a spokesperson, they deeply value the efforts that content creators put in creating unique pieces and they can see why they would want compensation for that. Hence, their ultimate plan is to reach common ground and collaborate with them to develop a revenue model benefiting both parties.

According to OpenAI, they met with representatives from The Times for an amicable, out-of-the-court settlement. Hence the lawsuit was a little surprising.

Newspapers aren’t the only ones unhappy over the unlawful use of their content by AI companies. Authors like Sarah Silverman have also sued OpenAI for copyright infringement.

With so many lawsuits being filed one after the other, it will be interesting to say what the apex court has to say on this matter. The decision(s) can potentially impact the growth of AI moving forward.

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

