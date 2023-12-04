Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home ChatGPT Vulnerability Exposes User Information, Can Potentially Leak Training Data
News

ChatGPT Vulnerability Exposes User Information, Can Potentially Leak Training Data

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

ChatGPT Vulnerability Can Potentially Leak Training Data

Large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT are susceptible to tricky prompts and can potentially leak the data they were trained on.

A collaborative effort by researchers from Google DeepMind, UC Berkeley, the University of Washington, and others revealed that this method called “divergence attack”, can compromise user privacy.

The researchers believe that fixing specific vulnerabilities won’t be enough, adding that addressing the underlying loopholes is imperative for flawless security.

In its study, the researchers explored a phenomenon called “memorization”, where it was found that LLMs are capable of recalling and reproducing certain fragments of the data used to train them.

The researchers were working on “extractable memorization”, where they were exploring the potential of using specific queries to extract data.

The team experimented with different language models, including ChatGPT, LLaMA, and GPT-Neo, while generating billions of tokens. Then, they checked them for potential matches with the respective datasets used to train the systems.

Surprisingly, ChatGPT showed its memorization capabilities, which means that the model can remember user inputs and the information used to train them. With tricky prompts from other users, the generative AI can later reveal these details.

The Researchers Tailored “Divergence Attack” For ChatGPT

A unique technique, known as “divergence attack”, was tailored for ChatGPT by the researchers. In this case, they requested the model to repeat the word “poem’ infinitely. In the process, they observed that the model unexpectedly revealed their training data.

Likewise, the researchers requested ChatGPT to repeat the word “company” repeatedly, which prompted the AI to reveal the phone number and email address of a law firm in the US.

This data included detailed investment research reports on specific Python codes for machine learning tasks. The most alarming part of this finding was that the system memorized and revealed personal information of the trainers like phone numbers and email addresses.

Using only $200 worth of queries to ChatGPT (GPT-3.5- Turbo), we are able to extract over 10,000 unique verbatim memorized training examples. Our extrapolation to larger budgets suggests that dedicated adversaries could extract far more data.Researchers

The study explains that a comprehensive approach is needed to test AI models beyond the aspects users usually face to scrutinize the foundational base models like API interactions.

What Does The Vulnerability Mean For ChatGPT Users?

Within the first couple of months after its launch, ChatGPT gained a mammoth user base of more than 100 million. Although OpenAI expressed its commitment to secure user privacy, the recent study brings the risks to the forefront.

ChatGPT is susceptible to leaking user information on receiving specific prompts, and this puts its users’ information at risk.

Companies have already responded to concerns over data breaches, with Apple restricting its employees from using LLMs.

In a measure to boost data security, OpenAI added a feature that allows users to turn off their chat history. However, the system retains sensitive information for 30 days before it deletes it permanently.

Google researchers have issued a caution to users to refrain from using LLMs for applications where they need to reveal sensitive information without adequate security measures in place. While ChatGPT was initially introduced as a beneficial and safe AI, the latest report brings worrying concerns to the forefront.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 ChatGPT Vulnerability Exposes User Information, Can Potentially Leak Training Data
2 20 Inspiring Referral Marketing Statistics and Facts for 2023
3 80+ SoftBank Statistics to Know (2023 Market Share)
4 Musk Launches Profanity Attack Against Advertisers
5 Law Drafted by ChatGPT Passed By Lawmakers In Brazil

Latest News

Referral Market Statistics Key Points
Statistics

20 Inspiring Referral Marketing Statistics and Facts for 2023

Jeff Beckman
SoftBank Statistics and Facts
Statistics

80+ SoftBank Statistics to Know (2023 Market Share)

Susan Laborde

Do you know tech investment giant SoftBank? You may recognize their bold moves like a $100 billion Vision Fund or early bets on startups like Alibaba. But behind those flashy...

Musk Launches Profanity Attack Against Advertisers
News

Musk Launches Profanity Attack Against Advertisers

Krishi Chowdhary

Elon Musk, in a recent outburst against advertisers, said, “Go [expletive] yourself,” X is seeing a mass exodus of advertisers after Musk’s anti-semantic posts. Big names like Disney and Apple...

Law Drafted by ChatGPT Passed By Lawmakers In Brazil
News

Law Drafted by ChatGPT Passed By Lawmakers In Brazil

Krishi Chowdhary
Montana’s State-Wide Ban on TikTok Blocked in Federal Ruling
Blog

Montana’s State-Wide Ban on TikTok Blocked in Federal Ruling

Krishi Chowdhary
Apple Users Must Make These Changes NOW to Stay Safe
News

Apple Users Must Make These Changes NOW to Avoid Being Hacked

Krishi Chowdhary
Tech
News

Tech Giants Leading Increase in Global Gains as Inflation Rate Declines

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.