Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Chicago Children’s Hospital Systems Shut Down For a Week Following Cyberattack
News

Chicago Children’s Hospital Systems Shut Down For a Week Following Cyberattack

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Chicago Children’s Hospital Systems Shut Down After Cyberattack

About a week after it suffered a crippling cyberattack, Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago is still struggling to restore its computer systems.

While the hospital is still operational, the outage has made it difficult for both patients and staff to access prescription history and medical records, besides making scheduling a challenge too.

The hospital’s phones, email, and other electronic systems have been affected by the shutdown. “We recognize the frustration of not having clarity on when this will be resolved”, it said in a statement it issued, adding that investigation and efforts to resolve the issue are underway.

The Nature of the Cyberattack Remains Unclear

The hospital has yet to share any details on the nature of the cybersecurity incident. It also did not reveal whether the perpetrators have demanded a ransom for unblocking the systems.

While Lurie first announced the outage on 3rd January, it wasn’t until the next day that the hospital acknowledged that it was linked to a cybersecurity incident.

Dr. Andy Bernstein, a pediatrician at North Suburban Pediatrics reported that patients were facing difficulties connecting with their specialists. However, the hospital was able to resolve the issue by back-channeling it.

To help restore connection for patients who are now unable to contact the hospital through their phone number and other electronic messaging systems, Lurie also established a call center later last week.

There has been a notable surge in cyberattacks against healthcare infrastructure in recent years. In 2021, St. Margaret’s Health in Spring Valley, Illinois had its computer systems affected for months due to a cyberattack, which also prevented it from filing insurance claims.

Another Illinois hospital was shut down in June last year, partly due to a cyberattack. This was the first time that a healthcare provider reported a cybersecurity incident as a reason behind its closure.

In another instance, a cyberattack on Thanksgiving Day last year diverted ambulances from East Texas hospitals. Additionally, hospitals in New Jersey, Oklahoma, and New Mexico were also forced to reroute ambulances.

It’s worth noting that all the hospitals affected in the cyberattack are owned, either partly or wholly, by Ardent Health Services. The Tennessee-based company owns over two dozen hospitals across 5 different states, which means a cyberattack on it can pose widespread harm and losses.

Experts Warn Parents of Cybersecurity Threats

While the hospital struggles to bring its systems back online, experts have issued warnings for parents to remain vigilant. Besides the direct inconvenience caused by the cyberattack, a potential data breach can also put sensitive patient information at risk.

Chicago-based Data Defenders Cybersecurity founder Cyrus Walker also revealed that officials working on resolving the issue are focusing on two things.

Identifying the hacker is no longer a priority – instead, the primary focus is to ensure that the threat actor no longer has any control over the environment.

The other priority is to get the systems back up and running again so that the hospital can resume providing critical healthcare services to patients in need.

Experts have, from time to time, issued serious warnings against cybercrimes. For instance, the FTC recently warned against scanning unknown QR codes, which is increasingly becoming a popular mode of cyber attack.

The UK Parliament’s Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy released a report warning that the country’s transportation, water & energy supply, telecommunications, and healthcare infrastructure are susceptible to a major cyber attack, which can bring the country to a standstill.

Such warnings only go to highlight the increasing threat of cyber-attacks, highlighting the need to stay vigilant.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Chicago Children’s Hospital Systems Shut Down For a Week Following Cyberattack
2 Google’s Antitrust Lawsuit Over Its Ad Business Will Go To Trial In September 
3 Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Price Holds Steady at $2,300, Is There Any Major Movement Ahead?
4 Alphabet Seeks External Capital to Accelerate GFiber Growth
5 Top Crypto Gainers on 6 February – ENS, OP, and IMX

Latest News

Google’s Antitrust Trial Over Its Ad Business To Be Heard In Sept
News

Google’s Antitrust Lawsuit Over Its Ad Business Will Go To Trial In September 

Krishi Chowdhary
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Price Holds Steady at $2,300, Is There Any Major Movement Ahead?
Crypto News

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Price Holds Steady at $2,300, Is There Any Major Movement Ahead?

Nick Dunn

The Ethereum price remains stable at $2,300 since it faced a rejection at $2,700. People wonder if it will change soon. Right now, it’s stuck at $2,300, which is a...

Alphabet Seeks External Capital to Accelerate GFiber Growth
News

Alphabet Seeks External Capital to Accelerate GFiber Growth

Damien Fisher

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has announced plans to seek external investment for its GFiber internet service business. GFiber provides high-speed internet and Wi-Fi connectivity in select markets across the United States. ...

Top Crypto Gainers on 6 February - ENS, OP, and IMX
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 6 February – ENS, OP, and IMX

Nick Dunn
Bitcoin
News

Bitcoin Analyst Predicts A $600 Billion Altcoin Drive, Pushing Global Market Cap To $2.2T

Damien Fisher
XRP Sales On Exchanges Rise Following Hack On Ripple Chairman’s Account
Crypto News

XRP Sales On Exchanges Rise Following Hack On Ripple Chairman’s Account

Damien Fisher
Soel Court Discharges 2015 Merger Case Fraud Charges Against Samsung Chief Lee Jae-Yong
News

Soel Court Discharges 2015 Merger Case Fraud Charges Against Samsung Chief Lee Jae-Yong

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.