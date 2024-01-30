China Approves Over 40 AI Models in the Past Six Months

In a significant move to advance its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, China has endorsed more than 40 AI models for public use in the last six months. This move highlights China’s commitment to catching up with the United States in the field of AI development.

China Approves Over Forty AI Models

According to reports from Chinese media, regulators in China recently approved a total of 14 large language models (LLMs), marking the fourth round of approvals in the country. Among the recipients are prominent entities like 4Paradigm, Xiaomi Corp, and 01. AI.

The regulatory framework for AI in China was initiated in August last year. The guidelines required tech companies to seek approval before making their LLMs accessible to the public.

This approach reflects China’s strategy of fostering AI technology while maintaining strict oversight and control.

Notably, this process began in August when the first batch of artificial intelligence models received approval, with major players like Baidu, Alibaba, and ByteDance leading the way.

Subsequent batches were approved in November and December 2023, with the latest approvals reported this month.

Although the exact list of approved companies remains undisclosed, reports suggest that over 40 AI models have been approved for public use. China’s push for artificial intelligence development gained momentum following the global impact of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in 2022.

China boasted 130 LLMs at that time, representing 40% of the global total and closely trailing the United States with a 50% share, according to brokerage CLSA cited by Reuters on September 22, 2023.

Notably, by December, Baidu’s Ernie Bot, a prominent ChatGPT-like chatbot, amassed over 100 million users, highlighting China’s rapid strides in AI technology.

China Envisions Better Position in the AI Sector

Anticipated to persist in its advancements despite obstacles like US export controls on semiconductors, China is poised to sustain growth and investment in the artificial intelligence sector throughout 2024.

The nation has solidified its global standing by heavily investing in AI infrastructure, nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and deploying artificial intelligence across diverse sectors like health, education, business, and security.

The Chinese government has implemented supportive policies to bolster artificial intelligence development, directing financial resources toward AI research, development, and commercialization.

These initiatives also involve encouraging data sharing, fostering collaboration between academia and industry, and attracting foreign talent and investment.

Projections indicate that China’s AI industry spending is expected to reach $14.75 billion by 2026, constituting approximately 10% of the global total. The sector is expected to maintain a compound annual growth rate exceeding 20% from 2021 to 2026.

While China has the potential to lead in data integration and industrial intelligence across various industries, it may trail the US in multilingual global applications. Notably, the dynamic competition between China and the US in the artificial intelligence industry encompasses technological, economic, military, and political dimensions, ensuring an ongoing and evolving landscape.