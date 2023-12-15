Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Chinese AI Startup 01.AI Seeks $200 Million in Funding
News

Chinese AI Startup 01.AI Seeks $200 Million in Funding

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Beijing-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup 01.AI is raising $200 million in a new funding round. This comes on the heels of the company hitting a $1 billion valuation last month thanks to surging global interest in open-source artificial intelligence models.

01.AI is one of several Chinese startups that plan to open their large language models to public use. It is following similar moves by larger firms Meta and Alibaba, scrambling to gain users and catch up with market leader OpenAI.

Fast Growth for 01.AI

A source revealed that 01.AI, officially launched in July by Lee Kai-fu after a three-month incubation period, reached a $1 billion valuation in early November. The latest Reuters report disclosed the company is now seeking additional investments from U.S. dollar-based investors.

01.AI gained recognition in the open-source large language model (LLM) community last month. Its Yi-34B model became the first Chinese LLM to top the leaderboard on the Hugging Face platform. This platform allows tech firms to share LLMs which then get rated on performance and popularity.

The hype around generative artificial intelligence has helped such startups raise significant funds after promising to make their artificial intelligence models open-source. For example, Chinese media reports that Zhipu AI, founded in 2019, now has a valuation above $1 billion. 

Eight-month-old Baichuan Technology also attained a $1.2 billion valuation after its October fundraising, according to a third source. Being an open-source LLM, 01.AI aims to key into the hype to raise additional funds to boost its development. 

Debating Open-Sourcing AI Models

The movement to open-source LLMs has drawn some criticism. The maker of the popular Chatbot ChatGPT, OpenAI, has kept its model codes private. It cited risks of abuse by bad actors that could endanger society.

However, in China, tech giant Alibaba’s cloud division has been active in open-sourcing its LLMs.

Its latest LLM, Qwen-72B, recently topped Huggingface’s leaderboard. It is the second Chinese model to do so after 01. AI’s Yi-34B. With 8 open-sourced AI models in 4 months, Alibaba states that Qwen-72B can outperform OpenAI’s flagship GPT4 in handling Chinese based on certain benchmarks.

Alibaba Cloud CTO Jingren Zhou said building an open-source ecosystem is critical for developing LLM and artificial intelligence applications. He added that demand for artificial intelligence applications is growing exponentially across industries.

By making its models accessible to all, Alibaba Cloud aspires to become the most open cloud provider.

The tech giant is also supporting smaller open-source AI startups like 01. AI. The two companies are collaborating on model training, deployment, and other processes. Alibaba Cloud has also committed funding in 01. AI’s current fundraising round, according to the sources.

The ongoing debate around the open-sourcing of AI models adds another layer of complexity to the journey. However, 01. AI’s potential success in securing additional investments could mark a significant milestone. 

Also, 01. AI’s strategy signals meaningful strides that could further elevate China’s prowess as a leader in this emerging AI technology.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 X Accused of Using Sensitive Data for Ad Targeting in the EU
2 BONK Gains Over 45% After Coinbase Confirms Its Listing
3 Chinese AI Startup 01.AI Seeks $200 Million in Funding
4 Ethereum (ETH) Signs on Green Candle Today. Time to Bag More Before Rally to $3,000?
5 Top Crypto Gainers on December 14 – BONK, INJ, And HNT

Latest News

X Accused of Using Sensitive Data for Ad Targeting in the EU
News

X Accused of Using Sensitive Data for Ad Targeting in the EU

Krishi Chowdhary
BONK Gains Over 45% After Coinbase Confirms Its Listing
Crypto News

BONK Gains Over 45% After Coinbase Confirms Its Listing

Damien Fisher

A meme coin built of Solana, BONK, gained over 45% in the last 24 hours after Coinbase pledged support for it. This price increase puts BONK among the top gainers this...

Ethereum (ETH) Signs on Green Candle Today. Time to Bag More Before Rally to $3,000?
Crypto News

Ethereum (ETH) Signs on Green Candle Today. Time to Bag More Before Rally to $3,000?

Nick Dunn

Today, December 14, Ethereum is looking good, forming a green candle on its daily chart, a good sign for its price. According to top analysts, this may be the best...

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on December 14 – BONK, INJ, And HNT

Nick Dunn
UK Vulnerable to Catastrophic Cyberattacks, Warns Report
News

UK Vulnerable to Catastrophic Cyberattacks, Warns Parliament Committee Report

Krishi Chowdhary
Apple Rolls out Stolen Device Protection in New iPhone Update
News

Apple Rolls Out Stolen Device Protection in New iPhone Security Update

Krishi Chowdhary
Shiba Inu Lead Developer, Shytoshi Kusama Takes An All-Compassing Position In A Survey
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Lead Developer, Shytoshi Kusama Takes An All-Compassing Position In A Survey

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.