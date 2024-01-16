Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Chinese Military Purchases Nvidia Chips Bypassing U.S. Ban
News

Chinese Military Purchases Nvidia Chips Bypassing U.S. Ban

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Over the past year, Chinese military entities, state-run artificial intelligence research institutes, and universities have acquired US-banned Nvidia semiconductors through small batches, as revealed in a review of tender documents.

Despite the U.S. ban on exporting these chips to China, the transactions illustrate the challenges faced by Washington in entirely blocking China’s access to advanced U.S. chips crucial for AI and advanced computing in military applications.

China Forges Ahead with Nvidia Chip Purchase

Chinese buyers, including elite universities and entities subject to U.S. export restrictions like the Harbin Institute of Technology and the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, have obtained Nvidia semiconductors, including the banned A100 and H100 chips.

This signals a continued demand for these chips in China, emphasizing the absence of viable alternatives for Chinese firms, even with the emergence of rival products from companies like Huawei.

The Reuters review also found that neither Nvidia nor its approved retailers were among the identified suppliers.

The underground market for these chips in China has flourished, even after U.S. restrictions. Vendors are acquiring excess stock or importing through locally incorporated companies in various regions.

But despite U.S. export controls, an increasing number of tenders show state entities procuring Nvidia chips, particularly the A100 and A800 models, for applications in AI development.

While the quantities in these tenders are relatively small, they demonstrate the ongoing efforts to acquire and utilize these advanced chips. Essentially, Nvidia maintains compliance with export control laws and emphasizes that customers must adhere to the same standards.

Chris Miller, a professor at Tufts University, notes that achieving watertight export restrictions for small and easily transportable chips is challenging. The primary goal appears to disrupt China’s AI development by impeding the construction of large clusters of advanced chips suitable for training AI systems.

In the meantime, the U.S. Department of Commerce has not commented on the matter. Still, U.S. authorities are actively working to address loopholes in export restrictions, aiming to restrict access to these chips by Chinese companies outside the country.

Nvidia’s Market Growth

Nvidia, a leading manufacturer of Hardware and software for artificial intelligence (AI) computing, has experienced significant market growth. This is revealed in the company’s technologies and solutions being widely employed in accelerated computing and generative AI applications, such as ChatGPT.

The company continues to show its prowess in multiple areas, including developing processors and chipsets, including graphics processing units (GPUs) catering to gaming and professional markets.

In the 2024 fiscal year, Nvidia’s data center revenues surged noticeably, reaching 14.5 billion U.S. dollars in the third quarter. This growth is mainly attributed to the extensive use of Nvidia chips in training and running large language models.

Notably, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a prominent example, leverages Nvidia’s cutting-edge technologies for optimal performance, further establishing Nvidia’s influence in the AI and accelerated computing industry.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Chinese Military Purchases Nvidia Chips Bypassing U.S. Ban
2 AI to Affect 40% of Jobs and Intensify Inequality, IMF Warns
3 OpenAI-Backed Domestic Humanoid Robot Gets Closer to Reality With $100M Funding
4 15+ Must Know Domestic Violence Statistics 2024
5 Dogecoin Statistics 2024 and DOGE Price History

Latest News

AI to Affect 40% of Jobs and Intensify Inequality, IMF Warns
News

AI to Affect 40% of Jobs and Intensify Inequality, IMF Warns

Krishi Chowdhary
OpenAI-Backed Domestic Humanoid Robot Gets $100M Funding
News

OpenAI-Backed Domestic Humanoid Robot Gets Closer to Reality With $100M Funding

Krishi Chowdhary

Norwegian AI robotics startup 1X Technologies AS has secured $100M in its Series B funding for the development of domestic humanoid robots. The funds will go towards the company’s second-generation...

Notable Domestic Violence Statistics
Statistics

15+ Must Know Domestic Violence Statistics 2024

Susan Laborde

Domestic violence can permeate the most intimate spaces in devastating ways. As concerning statistics emerge on the prevalence of abuse within relationships, it becomes clear that this issue requires urgently...

Dogecoin Statistics and Facts
Statistics

Dogecoin Statistics 2024 and DOGE Price History

Jeff Beckman
Deezer Statistics
Statistics

Deezer Statistics 2024 – Let’s Track Rising Streaming Trailblazer

Susan Laborde
Top Drug Addiction Statistics
Statistics

Drug Addiction Statistics 2024 (Key Facts About Drug Abuse)

Jeff Beckman
Microsoft Becomes Most Valued Public Company At $2.89 Trillion
News

Microsoft Becomes Most Valued Public Company At $2.89 Trillion

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.