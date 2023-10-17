Chinese Technology Giant Baidu Unveils Ernie Bot 4, Claiming GPT-4 Proficiency

Baidu has unveiled its latest Ernie Bot model, Ernie 4.0, which it claims compares with OpenAI’s GPT-4. This launch marks a significant milestone in China’s AI development.

Baidu demonstrated Ernie 4.0 capabilities at the Baidu World 2023 conference in Beijing on 17 October. The firm’s CEO, Robin Li Yanhong, highlighted the bot’s proficiency in comprehending complex queries, generating images, and performing basic arithmetic.

Ernie Bot’s Advancements

During the conference, Robin Li emphasized that the Ernie Bot 4 has substantially improved its capacity to understand, reason, generate, and memorize information. These upgrades have significantly enhanced the bot’s overall performance, positioning it as a worthy contender with OpenAI’s GPT-4.

Meanwhile, Lu Yanxia, an analyst at industry consultancy IDC, voiced concerns about the need for significant highlights in Ernie 4.0 compared to its predecessor. While hands-on usage could reveal tangible improvements, the precise upgrades from the previous version were not apparent at the time of demonstration.

Despite this initial skepticism, Baidu remains a crucial player in the AI landscape, particularly in China, where AI technology is currently a focal point of development. One notable aspect of Baidu’s Ernie 4.0 launch was its commitment to integrating generative AI technology into its product portfolio.

This move highlights Baidu’s determination to make AI more accessible and enhance the user experience. During the event, Robin Li demonstrated the integration of Ernie in Baidu Map, allowing users to access various functions using natural language queries.

This streamlined approach eliminates the need for users to navigate through thousands of options manually. Such integration showcases Baidu’s vision of integrating AI technology into everyday life and improving the usability of its services.

Baidu Navigates Regulatory Challenges in China’s AI Landscape

Chinese authorities have recently issued guidelines and rules to ensure that AI-generated content aligns with safety standards. A proposed regulation suggests employing a blacklist system to prohibit LLM training data with more than 5% illegal content.

For instance, when confronted with sensitive topics, Baidu’s Ernie Bot promptly redirects the conversation to less controversial subjects, adhering to regulatory restrictions.

When they introduced that version in June, Baidu had previously asserted that its Ernie Bot 3.5 surpassed OpenAI’s GPT 3.5 in comprehension. Additionally, it showcased superior performance over GPT-4 in some Chinese-language capabilities.

The company has been actively integrating Ernie Bot’s capabilities into various applications, including search and maps, to enhance user experiences. Notably, after obtaining government approval in August, Baidu initiated Ernie Bot trials in March and made them available to the general public.

It has since garnered a user base of 45 million users and engaged 54,000 developers, as confirmed by Baidu’s Chief Technology Officer, Wang Haifeng. Meanwhile, during the conference, Baidu announced the launch of an enterprise-grade AI tool designed to assist businesses in crafting market analysis reports.

Baidu’s progress in AI development and its competition with international players are evident. However, investors may harbour concerns about the company’s performance and prospects in the ever-changing AI landscape.

Moreover, earlier this year, Baidu’s shares in Hong Kong recorded a 1.7% decline, raising questions about the company’s performance.