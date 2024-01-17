Countries
News

CISA Issues Warning of Hackers Targeting Google Chrome And Excel Spreadsheets

Damien Fisher
Updated:
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued a stark warning, revealing potential security risks associated with the widely-used Google Chrome browser and Microsoft Excel spreadsheets.

The alert urges users, especially federal agencies, to fortify their systems against potential cyber threats. It also emphasizes the dynamic nature of cyber threats and the importance of a proactive approach to safeguarding sensitive information.

CISA Warns of Potential Exploits

CISA identified a critical vulnerability in Microsoft Excel, specifically within the Spreadsheet::ParseExcel library responsible for parsing Excel files. To exploit this flaw, hackers can remotely execute malware by manipulating a specific string in the library.

This alarming exploit has already been observed, with Chinese hackers employing custom Excel attachments to take advantage of the vulnerability.

While security firm Barracuda has released a patch addressing the issue, a cautionary note has been sounded, particularly for users relying on open-source libraries, urging a thorough review of potential risks.

In the case of the widely used web browser, Google Chrome, there is an eighth zero-day attack that puts users at risk. The exploit targets an open-source project called WebRTC, which facilitates real-time communication for web browsers and mobile applications.

Hackers leverage WebRTC to overload browsers, leading to crashes or gaining unauthorized access. While Google has responded with an emergency fix, additional protective measures are recommended to mitigate potential risks.

With the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, these recent exploits serve as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities present in everyday software. CISA advises users to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to secure their systems. Meanwhile, federal agencies have a few days’ window to strengthen their defenses.

The suggested protective measures include applying patches, reviewing open-source libraries for potential vulnerabilities, and staying informed about emerging threats. As the digital landscape evolves, users are encouraged to prioritize cybersecurity measures to stay one step ahead of potential risks.

Safety Information from CISA

As the issue of cyber threats grows, several firms and tech enthusiasts seek ways to stay afloat the potential risks. This fact also applies to an Israeli company, Commun. It is seeking to protect its system from possible threats by employing an engineer who leverages his expertise in social media commercial analysis to spot networks of fake users.

While this approach may be farfetched for some companies, CISA highlights some tips that could help federal agencies and business owners protect their digital activities.

Some of the recommendations noted were the exclusive use of trusted open-ended applications, the installation of antivirus protection, and vigilance when dealing with attachments and links that appear strange.

More so, keeping software up to date is crucial for maintaining a secure digital environment. As for federal agencies, they can leverage various safety measures to strengthen their defense against hackers. Vital tips involve the regular updating of installed software and applications on PCs.

Choosing reputable and secure antivirus protection is also essential, and investment in cybersecurity software is encouraged where possible. CISA strongly advises agencies to refrain from opening links and attachments from unknown senders to minimize the risk of theft.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

