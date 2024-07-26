Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home CrowdStrike Issues $10 Vouchers to Apologize for the Microsoft Outage: But They Don’t Work
News

CrowdStrike Issues $10 Vouchers to Apologize for the Microsoft Outage: But They Don’t Work

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • CrowdStrike issued $10 gift cards to all its partners on Tuesday to apologize for the global Microsoft outage.
  • However, when some people tried to redeem the voucher on Wednesday, they got an error message saying it was no longer valid.
  • CrowdStrike spokesperson Kevin Benacci believes that owing to the high usage rates of this voucher, Uber might have flagged it as fraud and canceled it.

CrowdStrike's $10 Apology Vouchers Don’t Work

CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity company whose faulty update caused one of the biggest Microsoft outages ever, is trying to make up for it by offering its partners a $10 (roughly £7.75) UberEats gift card as an apology.

The news was confirmed by an inside source who received the gift card and an email from the company, authored by Daniel Bernard, the company’s chief business officer. CrowdStrike wrote that it recognizes the additional work the July 19 incident has caused.

‘And for that, we send our heartfelt thanks and apologies for the inconvenience. To express our gratitude, your next cup of coffee or late-night snack is on us!’ – CrowdStrike email

However, when some users tried to redeem the voucher on Wednesday, they received an error message saying that the voucher had been canceled.

To this, CrowdStrike spokesperson Kevin Benacci said they indeed sent out gift vouchers to their partners who helped them through this catastrophic event.

However, due to the high usage rates of the voucher, Uber flagged it as fraud and canceled it.

CrowdStrike is currently working with Uber to solve the issue and users might have to wait a bit for the vouchers to become live again.

About the Outage

On July 19, millions of Microsoft users around the world were unable to log into their system. Every time they tried, they were met with a blue error screen.

What seemed like an individual problem soon turned out to be a global IT issue affecting multiple countries such as the US UK, India, Japan, Australia, and many more.

It turns out that while CrowdStrike was updating its software, the update file had a bug that crashed Microsoft’s systems.

  • The impact was disastrous and more than 8.5 million devices were impacted. Flights had to be canceled or delayed, airports were crowded.
  • Supermarkets were unable to process card payments and pharmacies and hospitals had a tough time pulling up patient data.
  • Cybercriminals also jumped at the opportunity and launched various phishing attacks, pretending to be the CrowdStrike customer support team.
  • The insurance industry is also expected to see a dip, as experts expect businesses to file Business Interruption Claims in huge numbers, leading to losses to the insurance sector.

According to Insurer Parametrix, the outage resulted in $5.4 billion in losses for the 25% of US Fortune 500 companies that were affected, and around $15 billion for other companies globally.

Now, making up for these losses with $10 vouchers may seem like a cruel joke to most, especially when the vouchers don’t seem to be working. It will be interesting to see if CrowdStike would come with a genuine gesture of apology.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 CrowdStrike Issues $10 Vouchers to Apologize for the Microsoft Outage: But They Don’t Work
2 Revolut Gets UK Banking License after 3-Year Wait
3 Meta’s Oversight Board Advises It to Refine Rules on AI-Generated Adult Content
4 Research Reveals that Ethereum ETF Sell-Off Signals a Weaker Market Structure
5 India’s NCB Monitors Crypto Payments to Combat Drug Trafficking

Latest News

Revolut Gets UK Banking License after 3-Year Wait
News

Revolut Gets UK Banking License after 3-Year Wait

Krishi Chowdhary
Meta’s Oversight Board Advises It to Refine Rules on AI Content
News

Meta’s Oversight Board Advises It to Refine Rules on AI-Generated Adult Content

Krishi Chowdhary

Meta’s Oversight Board has advised it to revisit and refine its rules on how it handles AI-generated adult content. Following an investigation where the board reviewed two pornographic fakes of...

Research Reveals that Ethereum ETF Sell-Off Signals a Weaker Market Structure
Crypto News

Research Reveals that Ethereum ETF Sell-Off Signals a Weaker Market Structure

Rida Fatima

The much-anticipated Spot Ether ETF launch euphoria seems to be fading following massive outflows from the funds. These Ether ETF outflows triggered a bearish sentiment, leading to a price decline...

India's NCB Monitors Crypto Payments to Combat Drug Trafficking
Crypto News

India’s NCB Monitors Crypto Payments to Combat Drug Trafficking

Rida Fatima
Ethereum Sheds Over 7.5% of its Gains as ETH ETF Outflows Increase
Crypto News

Ethereum Sheds Over 7.5% of its Gains as ETH ETF Outflows Increase

Rida Fatima
Chainlink remains the 15th largest cryptocurrency, with a market cap of $7.84 billion. Technical indicators will offer insights into LINK's next price move.
Crypto News

Chainlink Price Prediction as LINK Drop to $12.92 – Can it Recover?

Rida Fatima
HSBC Australia Blocks All Customers' Payments to Crypto Exchanges Due to Scams
Crypto News

HSBC Australia Blocks All Customers’ Payments to Crypto Exchanges Due to Scams

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.