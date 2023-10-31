Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Cryptoverse – Spot Bitcoin ETFs May Stir Up U.S. Demand. Can it Overtake Gold?
News

Cryptoverse – Spot Bitcoin ETFs May Stir Up U.S. Demand. Can it Overtake Gold?

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Due to the growing interest in virtual currencies, spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are attracting investors’ interest, especially in the U.S. market. 

Investors and enthusiasts are closely watching as these ETFs aim to replicate the value of Bitcoin, potentially impacting the broader crypto market.

Spot Bitcoin May Be the Next Big Thing. Comparison with Gold

October has witnessed a remarkable 28% surge in the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency, BTC. This surge is largely attributed to the growing optimism that U.S. regulators will approve a spot Bitcoin ETF, potentially sparking a fresh wave of demand.

This has raised the interest of market experts and analysts offering a wide range of estimates for the influx of capital that spot Bitcoin ETFs could attract. These estimates span from a modest $3 billion on the initial trading day to a substantial $55 billion over five years.

Drawing comparisons to the influence of ETFs in the gold market, industry leaders anticipate a similar wave of buying once the first spot BTC ETFs debut.

This reminiscence extends to the launch of the first gold ETF in the U.S. back in 2006 and the introduction of Bitcoin futures ETFs in 2021.

Meanwhile, prominent players in the investment sector, including Fidelity, BlackRock, and crypto-focused entities like Grayscale, have already submitted applications for spot BTC ETFs.

Also, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently reviewing between eight and ten filings for these new financial products, although the precise timeline for their approval remains undisclosed.

While the outlook for spot Bitcoin ETFs is generally optimistic, some traditional investors remain cautious about the cryptocurrency space, often citing a lack of essential value. 

They express their reservations and assert that their client’s funds will not be directed toward such investments. But amid these reservations, the anticipation of an ETF offering direct exposure to Bitcoin has positively impacted the BTC’s price. It recently reached $35,198, marking its highest level since May 2022.

Addressing The Challenges with Bitcoin ETFs

Despite these positives, the precise level of demand for a spot BTC ETF poses a challenge, given the varying metrics and factors used for estimation. Besides this, the opacity of Bitcoin markets, with price fluctuations predominantly driven by investor sentiment, adds an extra layer of complexity to these predictions.

Notably, one estimation by U.S. crypto firm NYDIG placed the demand for a spot Bitcoin ETF at around $30 billion. This calculation compares the sizes and volatility of the gold and Bitcoin ETF markets, with values of $210 billion and $28.8 billion, respectively.

Furthermore, an ETF strategist, Todd Sohn, noted that it’s rare to witness a brand-new asset class entering the ETF market, making it difficult to predict the exact demand that will materialize.

Meanwhile, current Bitcoin ETFs, linked to futures prices, are limited in tracking Bitcoin’s price movements accurately. The costs associated with rolling over futures contracts can eat into returns. This has led many investors to perceive them as less attractive.

Nevertheless, the overall outlook could be positive, given the rising interest in the Bitcoin ETF approval. For now, only the market moves following the launch will determine whether the demand could surpass the estimation or fail to reach it.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Cryptoverse – Spot Bitcoin ETFs May Stir Up U.S. Demand. Can it Overtake Gold?
2 Siemens and Microsoft to Collaborate on AI Project to Boost Productivity
3 2023’s Google Ads Statistics: Don’t Miss Out!
4 Bitcoin White Paper Turns 15: A Continuation Of Satoshi Nakamoto’s Legacy
5 Dogecoin Price Prediction as DOGE Shows Signs of Breakout: Is $1 Possible?

Latest News

Microsoft
News

Siemens and Microsoft to Collaborate on AI Project to Boost Productivity

Damien Fisher
Editor’s Pick Google Ads Statistics
Statistics

2023’s Google Ads Statistics: Don’t Miss Out!

Jeff Beckman

Google Ads is a major player for businesses looking to connect with customers online. With its reach across search, websites, YouTube, and apps, Google’s advertising platform can put a brand’s...

Bitcoin
Crypto News

Bitcoin White Paper Turns 15: A Continuation Of Satoshi Nakamoto’s Legacy

Damien Fisher

Today, October 31, 2023, marks the 15 anniversary of Bitcoin white paper, the first cryptocurrency laid-out legacy worldwide. Notably, on October 31, 2008, the pseudonymous person/persons called Satoshi Nakamoto released the...

Dogecoin
Crypto News

Dogecoin Price Prediction as DOGE Shows Signs of Breakout: Is $1 Possible?

Nick Dunn
What is Catfishing
Statistics

190+ Eye-Opening Catfishing Statistics [2023 Insights]

Susan Laborde
Main Cheating Statistics
Statistics

2023 Cheating Statistics: Who is More Unfaithful?

Jeff Beckman
Meta Launches Ad-Free Facebook & Instagram Subscription in EU
News

Meta Launches Ad-Free Facebook And Instagram Paid Subscription Tier in the EU

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.