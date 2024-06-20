Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Dark Web Marketplace Involved in $430 Million Fraud Busted
News

Dark Web Marketplace Involved in $430 Million Fraud Busted

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • The two people who were running an illegal marketplace called “Empire Market” on the dark web have finally been arrested.
  • They have been charged with money laundering, computer fraud, access device fraud, counterfeiting, and drug trafficking.
  • The marketplace was used to sell drugs, chemicals, counterfeit money bills, credit card numbers, and so on.

Dark Web Marketplace Involved In a Fraud of $430 Millions Busted

A dark web marketplace by the name “Empire Market” has been disrupted in Chicago. The two men running the operation have been charged in a federal court, according to an announcement by the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

The accused have been identified as Thomas Pavey (aka “Dopenugget”) and Raheim Hamilton (aka “Sydney” and “Zero Angel”).

Here’s a detailed list of the charges they are facing:

  • Conspiracy to sell counterfeit U.S. currency on AlphaBay (more on this later).
  • Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances through Empire Market.
  • Conspiracy to possess unauthorized access devices.
  • Conspiracy to sell counterfeit currency on Empire Market.
  • Conspiracy to commit money laundering to conceal proceeds from illegal activities.

These crimes have a maximum sentence of life imprisonment in federal prison but their sentences are yet to be finalized. Currently, they are under the custody of US law enforcement.

Apart from a prison sentence, the accused might also have to give up any property/asset earned through this operation. If the original asset is beyond reach, substitute assets will be taken in place.

Speaking of assets, the authorities have already seized $75 million worth of cryptocurrency, as well as cash and precious metals during the investigation.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) also released an indictment last week, which revealed that before starting Empire Market, the duo was also involved in selling counterfeit U.S. currency on AlphaBay.

A Little about the Empire Market Operation

According to reports, the operation was active between February 2018 and 2020. During this time, the duo facilitated over $430 million worth of illegal transactions on drugs, jewelry, credit card numbers, chemicals, fake money bills, malware, and more. Payment options included Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Monero.

However, the operation suddenly shut down in 2020 amid persistent extortion-based DDoS waves, leaving its users with no time to withdraw their escrow funds. This enraged some users who labelled this move as an exit scam.

It’s important to note that the deep web (which includes the dark web) comprises around 96% of the Internet. Only 4% is the surface web i.e. the internet as we know it. This makes this arrest an important landmark in the cybercrime landscape. Questioning might lead to more such marketplaces being found in the near future.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 FTC Refers Complaint against TikTok over Violation of Child Privacy Laws to the DOJ
2 Dark Web Marketplace Involved in $430 Million Fraud Busted
3 Signal Foundation President Calls Out EU’s Proposal of Scanning Private Messages
4 Economic Experts Predict BoE Rate Cut as UK Inflation Drops to 2%
5 Binance Labs Reveals Investment in Cross-Chain Exchange Dubbed Rango

Latest News

FTC Refers Complaint against TikTok over Violation of Child Privacy Laws to the DOJ
News

FTC Refers Complaint against TikTok over Violation of Child Privacy Laws to the DOJ

Krishi Chowdhary
Signal Foundation Against EU’s Proposal to Scan Private Texts
News

Signal Foundation President Calls Out EU’s Proposal of Scanning Private Messages

Krishi Chowdhary

A recent proposal submitted by the EU has sparked widespread controversy. In its proposal, the EU suggested scanning the private messages of individuals to check for child abuse material. However,...

Economic Experts Predict BoE Rate Cut as UK Inflation Drops to 2%
Crypto News

Economic Experts Predict BoE Rate Cut as UK Inflation Drops to 2%

Rida Fatima

The recent drop in the UK inflation rate marks a significant achievement for policymakers. For the first time in almost three years, the present inflation rate aligns with the Bank...

Binance Labs Reveals Investment in Cross-Chain Exchange Dubbed Rango
Crypto News

Binance Labs Reveals Investment in Cross-Chain Exchange Dubbed Rango

Rida Fatima
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Cardano Likely to Outperform Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP; But How?
Crypto News

Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Cardano Likely to Outperform Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP; But How?

Rida Fatima
TikTok Announces Ad Suit Expansion with Stock Avatars and AI Dubbing Feature
News

TikTok Announces Ad Suit Expansion with Stock Avatars and AI Dubbing Feature

Rida Fatima
Polygon (MATIC) Price Analysis: Sudden Green Candles After The Bearish Period
Crypto News

Polygon MATIC’s Sudden Green Candles After The Bearish Period; What Does This Suggest?

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.