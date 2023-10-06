Countries
John Deaton Denies Having Knowledge About Ethereum ICO
News

John Deaton Denies Having Knowledge About Ethereum ICO

Damien Fisher
Updated:

Pro-XRP Attorney John Deaton has dismissed rumors that he had insider information about Ethereum ICO. The pro-XRP lawyer and founder of CryptoLaw took to the X platform (formerly Twitter) to deny the claims against him.

Deaton’s remarks follow a series of exchanges by prominent crypto advisor Steven Nerayoff, bringing Ethereum ICO into the spotlight. 

Nerayoff Stirs The Crypto Community With Shocking Revelation

Notably, the crypto space has been buzzing over the past few weeks with news regarding the 2014 Ethereum ICO. Nerayoff’s claims of knowing the exact number of people who invested in Ethereum ICO garnered significant attention in the crypto community.

The crypto advisor noted that several crypto whales disguised their huge positions while purchasing ETH at its early sales. Notably, the action violated the Terms of Services against speculative acquisition, which Ethereum and its founders have concealed. 

In addition, Nerayoff became a target due to his knowledge of certain information surrounding the early sales of Ether. Meanwhile, the advisor’s post sparked discussion threads, with Deaton weighing in.

The lawyer noted that he had seen some documents supporting Nerayoff’s claims. Attorney Deaton further promised to feature Nerayoff in discussing the claims on Crypto-Law TV.

Dealton Dismisses Claims 

In recent arguments, an XRP fan said some of the receipts backing Nerayoff’s claims are in Attorney Deaton’s possession. But Deaton denied the enthusiast’s claim, noting that his comments on the issues are only based on documents he has seen.

Further, Deaton stated:

People should not jump to conclusions that that means I’ve seen everything being referenced by everyone.

Recall that Vitalik Buterin and Joseph Lubin had stated that Nerayoff’s role in Ethereum was inconsequential. However, regarding one of the documents he saw, Deaton said it showed that Nerayoff is an integral part of the Ethereum team. The lawyer noted that the receipt opposes the previous assertions by the Ethereum founders. 

Ethereum ICO Whale Investors Remains Unknown

Deaton said the real identities of the disguised Ethereum whales are still unknown since there were no KYC/AML requirements during the Ethereum ICO. Deaton shared a link to an old audio of Lubin, who convinced investors that Ethereum doesn’t demand real-world identity for its ICO. 

Also, he shared an audio excerpt:

A person can buy from any number of different identities. We may limit the unit size of a sale to make it easier to disguise.

Though Deaton refutes possession of insider information regarding Eth ICO, he deduced five powerful points from the shared audio. The lawyer stated that the Ethereum ICO had no disguised whale list. He noted that such a list would contradict being anonymous for the investors.

Also, participants in the ICO sales used only email addresses. The lawyer observed that most addresses were created exclusively for the ICO. He stated that a thorough investigation of the email addresses’ owners could be the only measure to uncover the real identity of the whales who invested in ETH ICO.

Furthermore, Deaton believed that no reputable law firm recommended the ICO process. He mentioned that the accuracy of Lubin’s audio could imply that SEC’s former director of Corporation Finance, William Hinman, omitted or overlooked details about Ethereum ICO during his testimony in the Ripple-SEC lawsuit.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

