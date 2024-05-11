Countries
Data of 49 Million Dell Users Compromised in Cyber Attack – Experts Unhappy with Dell's Late Response
News

Data of 49 Million Dell Users Compromised in Cyber Attack – Experts Unhappy with Dell's Late Response

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
  • Popular tech company Dell confirmed that the data of 49 million users have been compromised in a security breach.
  • Stolen information includes names, addresses, and order details. Thankfully, no financial data was stolen.
  • Investigations are still ongoing and while they do have a suspect, no official arrests have been made. Customers are advised to be cautious and watch out for shady calls/emails.

Data belonging to more than 49 million Dell users was stolen in a recent cyber attack on the company. The stolen data includes the users’ names, addresses, and details of their Dell devices, as well as their order information (such as service tags, order dates, and warranty information).

The attack came to light when the hacker responsible for the breach posted about the incident on the dark web—more on that in a bit. Dell has already started alerting affected users. In the notification letter, it said:

“We are currently investigating an incident involving a Dell portal, which contains a database with limited types of customer information related to purchases from Dell.”

The company also added that considering the type of information that has been stolen, there’s no significant risk to the affected users. However, although financial scams are out of the question, the risk of phishing attempts and malware attacks still remains.

This is because the attacker has the contact information of the users, using which they can easily send malicious emails and trick users into clicking on a malicious link or file.

What Do We Know about the Dell Cyber Attack?

The attack started sometime in 2022 and went on for several months—it was discovered in early 2023. Dell then alerted the law enforcement authorities who are now looking into the matter.

Third-party forensics firms have also been hired to investigate. However, we still don’t know whether it was a ransomware attack or a simple data smash-and-grab.

There’s also no official evidence against the attacker at the time of writing. However, on April 28, a hacker who goes by the name of ‘Menelik’ posted on the dark web saying that they have the data of 49 million users who purchased items from Dell between 2017 and 2024.

Then a little while later, the post was deleted—which usually happens when someone buys the data.

Note: It hasn’t been confirmed if the above-mentioned post was talking about the same attack. However, since the description matches so perfectly, this happens to be a fair assumption for now.

And if that is the case—if someone actually bought the stolen database—then we recommend that all the affected users be a little cautious in the coming days. Don’t share your personal details, even if they claim to be a Dell employee, and don’t open emails or text messages from senders you don’t recognize.

I say this because a similar modus operandi, i.e., portraying as the company’s agents, was also used in the LastPass phishing scam as well as when Apple users were spammed with unwanted password reset requests in March.

What Do Industry Experts Have to Say about This Breach?

The attack on Dell has invited widespread criticism. For instance, Richard Halm, Senior Attorney at Clark Hill PLC, said that it’s alarming to see that a company this huge took so long to discover the attack.

Similar sentiments were shared by Steven Aiello, Field CISO at AHEAD. He further added that at a time when dwell time for ransomware activities is dropping worldwide, it’s concerning for a breach to persist this long. It might suggest that the perpetrators were after something more valuable.

Dell’s statement that the data leak isn’t all that concerning because no financial data was compromised has also been opposed by several experts.

For example, Sarah Jones, Cyber Threat Intelligence Research Analyst at Critical Start, said that the stolen personal information can be used in phishing activities—which in turn could compromise the affected user’s financial information. Simply put, one way or another, financial fraud might still happen.

The ultimate fate of the affected users will depend on how the investigation proceeds. For now, though, users should stay vigilant, and if they notice any suspicious activity, they should immediately report it to [email protected].

The Tech Report - Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
