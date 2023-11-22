Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Disappearance of Anti-Censorship Tools Sparks Concern in China
News

Disappearance of Anti-Censorship Tools Sparks Concern in China

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Disappearance of Anti-Censorship Tools Sparks Concern in China

A silent war over censorship is taking shape in China, where essential anti-censorship tools have vanished in recent times without a trace. In a country where online censorship is the most profound in the world, internet users heavily rely on tools to bypass the stringent restrictions.

The Great Firewall, designed to prevent open access to the internet, has led to the development of these tools to circumnavigate these limitations. However, some of the most extensively used tools are quickly disappearing, which has raised eyebrows with concerns about how online freedom will be hailed in the country.

One of these anti-censorship tools, Clash for Windows, mysteriously vanished from GitHub a few weeks ago. It used to be the prime choice for the Chinese to download files or update tools. The developer, going by the pseudonym @Fndroid, suddenly deleted it while leaving a message in Chinese, “Stopped updating, see you soon”.

The developer even refrained from clearly explaining the reason for taking the software down.

I am not in a position to provide any insights or comments on this matter. My current commitments and policies prevent me from discussing this topic publicly.Clash for Windows Developer

This reluctance of the developer to furnish further details makes the situation even more mysterious.

Proxy Tools Are the Key to Unrestricted Internet Access In China

Interestingly, VPNs and proxy tools are key to bypassing strict censorship norms in China. Proxies hide the actual IP addresses of users while allowing them to access the web. As the Chinese Government tried to curb the use of VPNs in 2017, proxies started gaining popularity. However, using proxies requires some basic technical knowledge. This explains why the tech-savvy are better poised to use these tools.

The interim director of China for Human Rights Watch, Maya Wang, stated, “I think there’s a sense that anything that is easily accessible is kind of compromised”.

This sentiment has prompted users to count on unofficial VPNs and proxy clients. Following the withdrawal of Clash for Windows, other related tools have also vanished from GitHub.

However, the platform denies any involvement of the government in these developments. However, there are speculations suggesting that government authorities in China have pressured the developers to reveal the personal information of proxy users.

Proxy Developers In China At Risk

The head of the anti-censorship group Great Fire, Charlie Smith, explained the challenges that developers have been facing in China. He stated, “The authorities will not hesitate to pay visits to Chinese developers who are openly creating circumvention solutions”.

Smith also pointed out that the income of these developers might be at risk as they work on different projects.

Beyond proxy developers, TLS (transport layer security) censorship circumvention tools were also blocked. Around 50% of the internet users in China were affected by this move.

Now, with popular tools like Clash disappearing, the future of online freedom in China comes under question. The possibility of developers facing the wrath of the government cannot be ruled out either.

Although Clash has been removed from GitHub, the software continues to perform on installed systems even without new updates. The disappearance of essential anti-censorship tools serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that the Chinese are facing while accessing the internet.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Disappearance of Anti-Censorship Tools Sparks Concern in China
2 X Accused Of Reaping Profits From Hamas Propaganda, Investigation To Follow
3 ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction: APE Stablizes around $1.48 Zone. What Happens Next?
4 Top Crypto Gainers on 21 November – APE, GNO, And CAKE
5 Kraken Co-Founder Lashes Out At SEC, Urges Other Firms to Flee the US Market

Latest News

X Accused Of Reaping Profits From Hamas Propaganda
News

X Accused Of Reaping Profits From Hamas Propaganda, Investigation To Follow

Krishi Chowdhary
ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction: APE Stablizes around $1.48 Zone. What Happens Next?
Crypto News

ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction: APE Stablizes around $1.48 Zone. What Happens Next?

Nick Dunn

ApeCoin is currently stable around the $1.48 zone, and there’s curiosity about what might happen next in its price. Since the start of the year, APE has not been the best...

CryptoTop Crypto Gainers on 21 November - APE, GNO, And CAKE
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 21 November – APE, GNO, And CAKE

Nick Dunn

Bitcoin continues to lead the crypto market resurgence today, November 21, surpassing Ethereum in average daily transaction fees. On November 20, Bitcoin’s average daily transaction fee hit $10.34, while Ethereum’s...

Kraken Co-Founder Lashes Out At SEC, Urges Other Firms to Flee the US Market
Crypto News

Kraken Co-Founder Lashes Out At SEC, Urges Other Firms to Flee the US Market

Damien Fisher
Apple
News

Apple Faces Lawsuit for Anti-Competitive Conduct in the P2P Market

Damien Fisher
OpenAI
News

OpenAI Board Seeks Leadership Change and Merger

Damien Fisher
BNB Rallies Amid News Of DOJ Demanding $4B Settlement With Binance
Crypto News

BNB Rallies Amid News Of DOJ Demanding $4B Settlement With Binance

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.