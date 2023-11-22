Disappearance of Anti-Censorship Tools Sparks Concern in China

A silent war over censorship is taking shape in China, where essential anti-censorship tools have vanished in recent times without a trace. In a country where online censorship is the most profound in the world, internet users heavily rely on tools to bypass the stringent restrictions.

The Great Firewall, designed to prevent open access to the internet, has led to the development of these tools to circumnavigate these limitations. However, some of the most extensively used tools are quickly disappearing, which has raised eyebrows with concerns about how online freedom will be hailed in the country.

One of these anti-censorship tools, Clash for Windows, mysteriously vanished from GitHub a few weeks ago. It used to be the prime choice for the Chinese to download files or update tools. The developer, going by the pseudonym @Fndroid, suddenly deleted it while leaving a message in Chinese, “Stopped updating, see you soon”.

The developer even refrained from clearly explaining the reason for taking the software down.

I am not in a position to provide any insights or comments on this matter. My current commitments and policies prevent me from discussing this topic publicly. Clash for Windows Developer

This reluctance of the developer to furnish further details makes the situation even more mysterious.

Interestingly, VPNs and proxy tools are key to bypassing strict censorship norms in China. Proxies hide the actual IP addresses of users while allowing them to access the web. As the Chinese Government tried to curb the use of VPNs in 2017, proxies started gaining popularity. However, using proxies requires some basic technical knowledge. This explains why the tech-savvy are better poised to use these tools.

The interim director of China for Human Rights Watch, Maya Wang, stated, “I think there’s a sense that anything that is easily accessible is kind of compromised”.

This sentiment has prompted users to count on unofficial VPNs and proxy clients. Following the withdrawal of Clash for Windows, other related tools have also vanished from GitHub.

However, the platform denies any involvement of the government in these developments. However, there are speculations suggesting that government authorities in China have pressured the developers to reveal the personal information of proxy users.

Proxy Developers In China At Risk

The head of the anti-censorship group Great Fire, Charlie Smith, explained the challenges that developers have been facing in China. He stated, “The authorities will not hesitate to pay visits to Chinese developers who are openly creating circumvention solutions”.

Smith also pointed out that the income of these developers might be at risk as they work on different projects.

Beyond proxy developers, TLS (transport layer security) censorship circumvention tools were also blocked. Around 50% of the internet users in China were affected by this move.

Now, with popular tools like Clash disappearing, the future of online freedom in China comes under question. The possibility of developers facing the wrath of the government cannot be ruled out either.

Although Clash has been removed from GitHub, the software continues to perform on installed systems even without new updates. The disappearance of essential anti-censorship tools serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that the Chinese are facing while accessing the internet.