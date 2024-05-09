Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Disney Joins Hands with Warner Bros Discovery to Offer a 3-in-1 Bundled Streaming Service
News

Disney Joins Hands with Warner Bros Discovery to Offer a 3-in-1 Bundled Streaming Service

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • Streaming giants Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery announced that they are coming together to provide a new streaming bundle where users can access Max, Hulu, and Disney+ together.
  • Prices are yet to be revealed but there will be at least two plans—one with ads and one without them.
  • The duo is also planning to collaborate with Fox Corp to create a sports-centric streaming service.

Disney Joins Hands With Warner Bros For Bundled Service

Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. Discovery have decided to amalgamate their offerings to provide their users with a new bundle where they will be able to access Max, Disney+, and Hulu together.

The streaming bundle is expected to roll out this summer in the United States. An official release date will soon be announced by the companies.

Although the companies have not revealed a ton of details about the pricing structure, we do know that there will be at least two options: one with ads and one without. And you’ll be able to purchase a plan from any of the three platforms.

“This new offering will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention.” – JB Perrette, Warner Bros Discovery Executive

Once this collaboration goes through successfully, the duo is also expected to partner with Fox Corp to launch a new streaming service, which will be specifically designed for sports fans.

More About the Platforms 

Independently, Hulu has 45.8 million subscribers and Disney+ has 117.6 million subscribers.

Interestingly, Disney+ rolled out a Hulu integration in December last year to increase viewership and engagement on both platforms, which makes this newly formed three-in-one bundle all the more convenient to provide.

On the other hand, Warner Bros. Discovery has 97.7 million subscribers across all its platforms, which include Max, HBO Max, Discovery+, as well as HBO (its premium pay-TV service).

How Will This Move Benefit the Platforms?

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video continue to dominate the OTT industry. No other company comes close to the number of subscribers they have and the amount of content they offer.

At the same time, new subscriber sign-ups have significantly decreased in the past year.

  • In February 2024, Disney revealed that it had lost 1.3 million subscribers.
  • As for Max, the platform lost about 2.5 million subscribers in 2023.

Read more: Netflix will not publish subscriber count from 2025

So, in a situation like this, it makes no sense for the companies to keep spending billions on acquiring new content when they can’t even get enough people to watch it in the first place. They need a way to beat Netflix and Prime Video—that’s where a bundled streaming package comes in.

When two or more platforms come together, users automatically get access to a vast range of movies and TV shows. Plus, the fact that such bundles will always be more value-for-money than having to pay for independent platforms separately becomes a massive reason for people to choose the bundle over standalone services.

Other Steps Taken by Disney to Increase Subscribers

In order to crank up its subscriber count, Disney has also planned to crackdown on password sharing—just like Netflix had done. Simply put, this means that you will no longer be able to share you account’s password with devices outside your ‘household.’

As you might know, this move significantly increased memberships for Netflix. And it looks like Disney is hoping for similar results.

In addition to that, Disney is also planning to introduce TV-style channels to increase engagement. They will run 24/7, showing content that the platform chooses—and users can tune in at anytime.

More Platforms Taking the Same Route

Disney and Warner Bros. aren’t the only ones using the good old ‘bundle trick’ to beat the competition.

Last year, Comcast and Paramount Global were in talks for combining Paramount+ with NBC Universal’s Peacock in the U.S. However, the deal fell through because Shari Redstone, Paramount’s controlling shareholder, was interested in selling the company.

Then, Comcast and Charter Communications joined hands and came up with the Xumo Stream Box—a device that gives users easier access to other OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, etc.

Amazon Prime has also done something similar. In addition to its own content, it also displays TV shows and movies from partner platforms like Lionsgate, Discovery+, and Eros Now. However, it’s important to note that you’re required to get a separate subscription for each of them.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 $SLOTH Up 156%, Breaks Above Listing Price – $SEAL Coming In Strong
2 Apple’s ‘Crush’ Ad for iPad Pro 2024 Is Tone-Deaf, Faces Backlash
3 Disney Joins Hands with Warner Bros Discovery to Offer a 3-in-1 Bundled Streaming Service
4 Digital Lending Statistics – The Automated Solution Changing Finance
5 Cardano (ADA) Slumps Below Major Support Level – Is it the Best Time to Buy the Dip?

Latest News

Slothana and Sealana going up
Crypto News

$SLOTH Up 156%, Breaks Above Listing Price – $SEAL Coming In Strong

Alex Popa
Apple’s ‘Crush’ Ad for iPad Pro 2024 Is Tone-Deaf, Faces Backlash
News

Apple’s ‘Crush’ Ad for iPad Pro 2024 Is Tone-Deaf, Faces Backlash

Krishi Chowdhary

Just a couple of days after launching the exciting new iPad Pro and iPad Air lineups as well as other updated accessories in the ‘Let Loose’ event, Apple has managed...

Digital Lending Statistics – The Automated Solution Changing Finance
Statistics

Digital Lending Statistics – The Automated Solution Changing Finance

Diana Ploscaru

Although the first digital lending services hit the market in the mid-2000s, their popularity exploded during and shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, over the past few years, digital...

Cardano (ADA) Slumps Below Major Support Level – Is it the Best Time to Buy the Dip?
Crypto News

Cardano (ADA) Slumps Below Major Support Level – Is it the Best Time to Buy the Dip?

Rida Fatima
The End Kicks In - SEC Files Final Response In Ripple Case
Crypto News

The End Kicks In – SEC Files Final Response In Ripple Case

Rida Fatima
Ether Traders Stack Up Short Positions as Grayscale Pulls Plans for ETH Futures ETF
Crypto News

Ether Traders Stack Up Short Positions as Grayscale Pulls Plans for ETH Futures ETF

Rida Fatima
Shiba Inu Continues to Rally Despite FUD Signals Since its Creation
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Continues to Rally Despite FUD Signals Since its Creation

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.