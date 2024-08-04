Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home The US Justice Department Sues TikTok for Violating Child Privacy Laws
News

The US Justice Department Sues TikTok for Violating Child Privacy Laws

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • On Friday, the DoJ filed a lawsuit against TikTok and its parent company for violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act and a 2019 agreement between the company and the FTC regarding child privacy matters.
  • The company has been accused of letting underage users create a TikTok account without parental consent and collecting personal data.
  • TikTok has denied these allegations and said that the company was very sincere about protecting its underage users.

The DoJ Sues TikTok For Violating Child Privacy Laws

TikTok has gotten in trouble with the US Justice Department once again, this time over violating children’s privacy laws. The justice department filed a lawsuit against TikTok and its parent company ByteDance this Friday.

In the suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the DoJ has accused TikTok of the following violations:

  • The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act
  • A 2019 agreement between the company and the FTC over how it’ll handle its young users (users under the age of 13)

Basically, TikTok has been allowing minors to create accounts on its platform without their parent’s consent or knowledge and even upon discovery, those accounts were not deleted.

Plus, the company has also been collecting data from these accounts, including phone numbers, email addresses, device information, location data, and so on. Also, it might have shared these details with third parties without notifying the parents.

Last but not least, it also failed to comply with the requests from parents to delete their children’s data. Even if a parent submitted a deletion request, the company often ignored it.

Is tikTok Doing Enough to Protect Children?

The company offers a “Kids Mode” for users under 13 that comes with certain restrictions, especially on the type of content that’s being displayed. However, children have been consistently creating an account on regular TikTok and the company has done absolutely nothing to stop them.

For example, if a child tried to sign up for an account on regular TikTok but got rejected after putting their age as 13, the company did nothing to stop them from trying a second time with a different birth date.

The lawsuit also claims that TikTok moderators barely spend 5 to 7 seconds reviewing an account to see whether it belongs to a child or not. Clearly, that’s not enough.

So now with this lawsuit, the DoJ is basically asking for a court order to prevent future violations and civil penalties for past violations, in addition to anything the court decides as a just punishment.

The DoJ seems to be pressing hard on the TikTok issue. Just last week, it submitted a fresh report accusing TikTok of conducting surveys on sensitive topics like religion, abortion, and gun control in the US and sharing the results with China.

This is part of an ongoing investigation against TikTok after US lawmakers passed a bill that requires the company to sever ties with its parent, ByteDance by January 19, 2025. If it fails to do so, TikTok will be banned in the US.

What Does TikTok Have to Say About This Lawsuit?

Michael Hughes, a TikTok spokesperson, said that the company is proud of the efforts it has put in so far to protect children and will continue to update its platform with better security measures.

‘We disagree with these allegations, many of which relate to past events and practices that are factually inaccurate or have been addressed.’ – Michael Hughes

Speaking of its current safety standards, it said that the platform offers adequate age-appropriate content, and constantly keeps an eye on its users to ensure that minors are not coming in contact with inappropriate content.

If an underage account is found to be browsing regular TikTok, that account is removed immediately.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 The US Justice Department Sues TikTok for Violating Child Privacy Laws
2 Net Inflows for ETH ETFs Turn Positive Despite Grayscale’s $2 Billion Outflows
3 X Blocks an Account Using Posts to Launch New Memecoins
4 XRP Slips Below $0.58 As Ripple Transfers 1B XRP And Releases 500M Tokens From Escrow
5 Coinbase Records $1.45 Billion in Q2 Revenue Despite Decline in Profits

Latest News

Net Inflows for ETH ETFs Turn Positive Despite Grayscale $2 Billion Outflows
Crypto News

Net Inflows for ETH ETFs Turn Positive Despite Grayscale’s $2 Billion Outflows

Rida Fatima
X Blocks an Account Using Posts to Launch New Memecoins
Crypto News

X Blocks an Account Using Posts to Launch New Memecoins

Rida Fatima

An account on X provided a way for other users to create and launch memecoins on Solana. Users can easily create and launch the memecoins with a normal post on...

XRP Slips Below $0.58 As Ripple Transfers 1B XRP And Releases 500M XRP Tokens From Escrow
Crypto News

XRP Slips Below $0.58 As Ripple Transfers 1B XRP And Releases 500M Tokens From Escrow

Rida Fatima

The blockchain payment company Ripple recently completed a series of XRP token transactions. The firm transferred 1 billion XRP tokens and locked 800 million of them. Afterward, it released 500...

Coinbase Records $1.45 Billion in Q2 Revenue Despite Decline in Profits
Crypto News

Coinbase Records $1.45 Billion in Q2 Revenue Despite Decline in Profits

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital's Share Declines by 8% As Q2 Earnings Fell Short
Crypto News

Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital’s Share Declines by 8% As Q2 Earnings Fell Short

Rida Fatima
XRP Could Soar 600x: Bollinger Bands Signal a Breakout
Crypto News

XRP Could Soar 600x: Bollinger Bands Signal a Breakout

Rida Fatima
India’s Central Bank Proposes New 2-Factor Authentication Mandate for All Digital Transactions in the Country
News

India’s RBI Proposes New 2-Factor Authentication Mandate for All Digital Transactions in the Country

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.