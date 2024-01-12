Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home eBay Faces $3 Million Fine Over Harassment Campaign Against Newsletter Owners
News

eBay Faces $3 Million Fine Over Harassment Campaign Against Newsletter Owners

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

eBay Faces $3 Million Fine Over Harassment Campaign

Online retail giant eBay has been slapped with a hefty $3 million fine as it agrees to settle criminal charges associated with a disturbing harassment campaign against David and Ina Steiner, publishers of the online newsletter EcommerceBytes.

The ominous campaign started after eBay executives were upset with their newsletter.

It was back in 2019 that this harassment took place when the publishers covered a story involving eBay suing Amazon for poaching its sellers.

A series of unsettling incidents followed as eBay delivered cockroaches, live spiders, a bloody pig mask, a funeral wreath, and even a book about surviving the loss of a spouse to their home.

The online retailer has been charged with stalking the couple and various other offenses by the Department of Justice. Their sinister plot drew the wrath of the law three years after they carried out this campaign.

Devin Wenig, eBay CEO Involved In The Harassment

What makes this case more disturbing is the alleged involvement of then eBay CEO, Devin Wenig.

While resigning from the post of eBay’s CEO, Wenig stated that he knew nothing of instructing illegal activities or any sort of harassment.

Within half an hour of the article being published, Wenig reportedly instructed another executive over a message, which stated, “If you are ever going to take her down… now is the time”.

Then, the information was shared with the senior director of safety and security of eBay, James Baugh. He referred to Mrs. Steiner as a “biased troll who needs to get BURNED DOWN”.

Baugh, considered the mastermind of the harassment scheme, was among seven former employees who pleaded guilty to charges.

While he was sentenced to about five years in prison in 2022, a two-year sentence was given to David Harville, another executive involved in the case.

Wenig Justifies His “Take Her Down” Quote

Along with Harville and Baugh, another employee of the online retailer went to the home of the couple to install their car with a GPS tracker. Since the garage was locked, they planned to break in as Harville brought the necessary tools.

According to Wenig’s defense in the civil case, the “take her down” wasn’t presented in the right context and it implied lawful action rather than criminal activities.

Harville, who accompanied Baugh on a trip to spy on the Steiners claimed no knowledge or involvement of the threats. Wenig, along with other executives at eBay, continually pressurized Baugh, and he complained about being ousted by the company while the internal investigation was going on to protect key executives from being punished.

With the legal agreement taking shape, eBay faces the heat, and the wrong-doings of its employees and higher authorities come to the spotlight.

The bizarre incident also justifies the importance of vigilance while monitoring the workplace culture and activities of employees. The ordeal of the Steiners, on the other hand, stands out as an instance of corporate mismanagement and irresponsibility.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 eBay Faces $3 Million Fine Over Harassment Campaign Against Newsletter Owners
2 Steam Implements New Policy Mandating AI Disclosure for Game Developers
3 Spot Bitcoin ETF Approved, Bull-Bear Debate Centers On Potential Spot XRP ETF
4 SUI Breaks $0.9 Resistance Zone as Investors Eye Sponge V2; Is It Still Worth Buying?
5 OpenAI Introduces Monetization for GPT Creators Through New Marketplace

Latest News

Steam Mandates AI Disclosure for Game Developers
News

Steam Implements New Policy Mandating AI Disclosure for Game Developers

Krishi Chowdhary
Spot Bitcoin ETF Approved, Bull-Bear Debate Centers On Potential Spot XRP ETF
Crypto News

Spot Bitcoin ETF Approved, Bull-Bear Debate Centers On Potential Spot XRP ETF

Damien Fisher

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally approved multiple Bitcoin ETF spots. As the long-awaited approval comes to fruition, the funds are expected to start trading on Thursday,...

SUI Breaks $0.9 Resistance Zone as Investors Eye Sponge V2; Is It Still Worth Buying?
Crypto News

SUI Breaks $0.9 Resistance Zone as Investors Eye Sponge V2; Is It Still Worth Buying?

Nick Dunn

Since yesterday, January 10, the entire crypto market has been gaining significantly. This is likely linked with the successful approval of the spot Bitcoin ETF by the SEC.  Following this,...

OpenAI Introduces Monetization for GPT Creators Through New Marketplace
News

OpenAI Introduces Monetization for GPT Creators Through New Marketplace

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers on January 11 - ENS and SUI
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 11 – ENS and SUI

Nick Dunn
XRP
Crypto News

Prominent Experts Claim XRP ETF To Follow Bitcoin ETF Approval

Damien Fisher
Key OkCupid Statistics
Statistics

20+ Most Exciting OkCupid Statistics in 2024

Susan Laborde

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.