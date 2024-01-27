Countries
Elon Musk Aims for $6 Billion Fundraise to Fuel His AI Startup’s Growth

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
The world’s richest entrepreneur, Elon Musk, has set a high target in the latest fundraising round for his fledgling artificial intelligence company.

According to a new Financial Times report, Musk is looking to secure $6 billion in fresh funding for his startup XAI. 

This enormous target reflects Musk’s ambitions to aggressively scale up XAI and compete at the top levels of the red-hot AI sector. It also shows his determination to challenge leading players like OpenAI, which recently hit a $29 billion valuation thanks to its popular ChatGPT chatbot.

Sky-High Valuation as Investors Chase AI

At a proposed $20 billion valuation, XAI would still be dwarfed by OpenAI’s size. But it indicates investors’ appetite to pay premium prices to back AI leaders in this space.

For a startup less than a year old, a possible $20 billion price tag illustrates the heady growth predictions being placed on artificial intelligence companies. 

Principal backers are betting these AI firms will one day generate immense revenues from transformative technologies. To pull off this massive fundraising round, Musk has been meeting with deep-pocketed Asian investors. 

His team reportedly approached influential family offices in Hong Kong, hoping they would bankroll XAI’s growth. 

They also targeted cash-rich sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East as potential backers. Along with this, XAI has Morgan Stanley coordinating its fundraising push. The investment bank assisted Musk in financing his blockbuster Twitter acquisition last year.

Compared to the $1 billion XAI originally sought to raise, this new $6 billion goal is an exponential increase. It reflects Musk’s pressing need to scale operations to compete with OpenAI’s meteoric rise. After co-founding OpenAI in 2015, Musk had a falling out and exited the firm by 2018.

He launched XAI years later when AI capabilities like chatbots captivated Silicon Valley. XAI made waves last year with the release of its ChatGPT rival dubbed Grok.

With OpenAI dominating headlines, Musk is keen to expand his startup’s talent, computing power, and reach. 

A massive new funding infusion can help turbocharge XAI’s capabilities in natural language processing and machine learning algorithms. With OpenAI advancing rapidly thanks to Microsoft’s backing, Musk can’t afford to lag far behind.

Battling OpenAI Amid Market Instability

Seeking over $6 billion in an uncertain startup funding environment is an aggressive move. But it highlights Musk’s confidence that demand for elite AI players remains white-hot.

This is because, despite instability in public markets, venture investing in top AI startups continues to break records.

The promise of artificial general intelligence has overcome broader economic jitters. In recent months, major AI firms like Anthropic have raised hundreds of millions in new capital.

Microsoft also continues pouring money into OpenAI, leading a $10 billion investment round last year.

As AI capabilities advance blisteringly, we inch closer to technologies once confined to science fiction. Leading companies are jockeying to monetize AI through revolutionary real-world applications.

Musk aims to cement XAI as a titan in artificial intelligence research and commercialization. 

With his prolific fundraising abilities, we can expect XAI to aggressively expand its reach across industries in the coming years.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

