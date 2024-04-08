Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Elon Musk’s Freedom of Speech Stance Invites Inquiry From Brazilian Court
News

Elon Musk’s Freedom of Speech Stance Invites Inquiry From Brazilian Court

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • On Sunday, a Brazilian court opened an inquiry against Elon Musk for “obstructing justice” after he decided to lift the bans on certain X accounts, against the court’s judgment.
  • Musk criticized the judge openly on X, called his decision unlawful, and asked him to resign.
  • The judge and other Brazilian authorities retaliated, imposed fines on him, and threatened a permanent ban in Brazil if he did not follow the court orders.

Elon Musk’s Freedom of Speech Stance Invites Inquiry From Brazilian Court

Elon Musk, a free speech absolutist, has landed in serious legal trouble in Brazil. On Sunday (7th April, 2024), a Brazilian court decided to open an inquiry against Musk for obstructing justice after he said that he would reactivate some X accounts that were banned under the order of the court.

What’s the fuss all about?

The Brazilian judiciary ordered the ban of certain X accounts that are believed to be controlled by far-right activists who posted about the riot on January 8, 2023.

On the said day, supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro (who was defeated by Luis Inácio Lula da Silva) stormed into many federal buildings such as the country’s congress, the presidential palace, and the supreme court.

After the incident, Justice Alexandre de Moraes began investigating ‘digital militias’ that were responsible for spreading hatred and fake news in support of Bolsonaro. As a result of these investigations, a handful of X accounts were asked to be banned.

The names of those accounts have not been revealed. We also don’t know when the order was first issued. The first time Musk publicly talked about this was through a post on his X account this Saturday (6th April, 2024).

Read more about Elon Musk’s recent announcements, namely Tesla’s robotaxi launch and X blue ticks available for free again.

Musk’s response & his tweets

Elon Musk wasn’t happy with the Brazilian court’s decision. He feels that the people of Brazil should have the freedom of speech and get full transparency in matters of national importance.

So, on April 7, Musk posted a tweet on X saying “Content restrictions in Brazil have been removed.” He also said that the court orders to ban the aforementioned accounts were unconstitutional and against Brazilian laws. Musk didn’t stop there, though, as he then tagged Justice Moraes and asked him to resign. See for yourself:

Elon Musl tweet against Brazilian judge

It’s worth noting that Elon Musk is a staunch believer in freedom of speech. If you take a look at his X account, you will find several tweets, some even as old as 2022, talking about the importance of free speech.

He’s too rigid in his morals, and while that might be a good thing in most scenarios, unfortunately for him, this time he’s picked a battle with an equally strong opponent.

How did the court & Brazilian officers respond to Musk’s outlash?

The Brazilian court certainly did not like Musk openly announcing that he plans to disobey their order. That’s what led to Moraes opening an inquiry against Musk.

In another statement released to the media, the judge also said that if Musk fails to ban the accounts, he will be fined 100,000 reais ($19,740) per day. Just so we’re all on the same page, the fine probably means nothing to Elon Musk whose net worth at the time of writing stands at around $189 billion, making him one of the wealthiest tech billionaires of all time.

Furthermore, other officials from Brazil have also expressed their deep displeasure over Musk’s actions. For example, Brazil’s communications minister Paulo Pimenta posted saying social media platforms are not lawless lands.

We will not allow anyone, regardless of the money and power they have, to affront our homeland.Brazil's communications minister

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Solicitor General Jorge Messias also supported the court’s decision. Messias said that Brazil can’t allow billionaires from abroad with control over social media platforms to violate their country’s laws and question their judiciary’s judgement.

Bruna Santo, who is the global campaigns manager at nonprofit organization called Digital Action, said that if Musk decides to continue to disobey the court orders, X might get suspended in Brazil.

She also added that it’s unwise for the CEO to provoke the Brazilian judiciary or there’s a high chance that X can get permanently blocked in Brazil.

Elon Musk’s Stance

Elon Musk has addressed this warning and said he isn’t too worried about getting banned. He has also urged those in Brazil to install a Virtual Private Network (VPN), as it will allow them to continue using X even if it gets banned.

The best VPN services mask your IP address, hiding your real location and thereby allowing you to access content blocked in your region.

In a tweet, Elon Musk addressed the fines imposed by the court and said that although they are threatening to arrest X employees and he might have to shut down X’s offices and lose all revenue in Brazil, he won’t step back from the fight because “principles matter more than money.” Wow, Elon!

Lastly, Elon Musk has also announced that he would be taking legal action against the judge’s orders whenever possible.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Elon Musk’s Freedom of Speech Stance Invites Inquiry From Brazilian Court
2 Facebook Announces New Portrait-Mode Video Player to Compete with TikTok
3 US Federal Reserve Blocks Plans to Subject US Banks to Tough ESG Rules
4 Investors Turn To Bitcoin As A Hedge Against Devaluations, Says ARK Invest CEO
5 Bitcoin Pseudonymous Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Turns 49

Latest News

Facebook Announces New Portrait-Mode Video Player to Compete with TikTok
News

Facebook Announces New Portrait-Mode Video Player to Compete with TikTok

Krishi Chowdhary
US Government Assures SVB Depositors To Get Their Money Back
News

US Federal Reserve Blocks Plans to Subject US Banks to Tough ESG Rules

Ali Raza

According to Bloomberg, the US Federal Reserve is thwarting the European Central Bank’s (ECB) plan to require banks to focus on addressing climate risks. The ECB proposals seek to make...

People Use Bitcoin As A Hedge Against Devaluations, ARK Invest CEO
Crypto News

Investors Turn To Bitcoin As A Hedge Against Devaluations, Says ARK Invest CEO

Rida Shah

The renowned Bitcoin investor and CEO of Ark Invest, Cathie Wood, throws more light on the hedging function of Bitcoin. According to Wood, several fiat currencies face devaluations, with Bitcoin...

Bitcoin Pseudonymous Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Hits 49 Years Today, Details
Crypto News

Bitcoin Pseudonymous Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Turns 49

Rida Shah
Meta To Broaden Its AI-Content Moderation Policy
News

Meta Decides To Broaden Its Content Moderation Policy On AI-generated Content

Krishi Chowdhary
Alarming Hacking Statistics and Facts [2024 Updated Data]
Statistics

35+ Alarming Hacking Statistics [Recently Updated Data]

Jeff Beckman
Blogging Statistics A Guide to Your Blog Planning 2024
Statistics

80+ Blogging Statistics: Actionable 2024 Blog Planning Insights

Susan Laborde

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.