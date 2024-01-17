Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Elon Musk Desires 25% Voting Control at Tesla to Meet AI Goal
News

Elon Musk Desires 25% Voting Control at Tesla to Meet AI Goal

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

On January 15, Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, expressed his discomfort with the idea of expanding the company’s leadership in artificial intelligence and robotics without securing at least a 25% voting control, a nearly twofold increase from his current ownership.

Through a post on the social media platform X, Musk emphasized the importance of having stock that grants influence without making him immune to overturning decisions. He hinted at the possibility of pursuing projects outside of Tesla if this condition wasn’t met.

Musk Expresses Need for Tesla Control

Despite Musk’s long-standing promotion of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software and humanoid robots, most of the company’s revenue is derived from its automotive business.

Musk, currently the world’s wealthiest individual, holds approximately 13% of Tesla stock, having sold billions of dollars worth of shares in 2022, partly to fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

Musk also indicated his openness to a dual-class share structure to attain the desired 25% voting control.

However, he mentioned being informed that such a structure was deemed impossible after Tesla’s initial public offering. Musk found it peculiar that a complex multi-class share system, akin to Meta’s, was acceptable pre-IPO, providing prolonged control for founders like Mark Zuckerberg.

He noted the disparity, questioning why a reasonable dual-class structure wasn’t allowed post-IPO. In the meantime, Tesla has yet to respond to requests for comments on Musk’s statements.

Meanwhile, Musk is currently dealing with a lawsuit related to his compensation package.

Shareholder Richard Tornetta filed a suit in 2018, alleging that Musk used his influence over Tesla’s board to secure an outsized compensation package without committing to full-time work at the EV company.

On X, Musk clarified that there is no ongoing feud with the board regarding his compensation, but the pending verdict is hindering further discussions.

Tesla’s Unraveled Plans for 2024

Amid the ongoing events, Tesla has not relented in advancing its operations, which it intends to make clearer this year. This is particularly true considering the company’s prospective improvements in artificial intelligence, Tesla bot, licensing, and Dojo.

These different areas of the firm are now drawing significant attention from investors and analysts alike, marking 2024 as a year when the company could achieve the coveted $1 trillion in valuation.

Analysts believe that the growth in valuation will mainly hinge on the company’s Network Services, FSD licensing, Mobility, and several other non-auto commitments.

Importantly, investors are not overly concerned about the firm’s current earnings; they’re mostly drawn to its potential in artificial intelligence, which vividly stands out.

Notably, Tesla’s artificial intelligence operation is poised to grow its stock value to significantly over the coming five years.

The company also believes that Dojo will become a key computing system globally before the year’s end, as it anticipates a twentyfold increase in computing power. Meanwhile, the remarkable articulation of the Tesla bot’s hand has sparked interest across diverse applications.

Leveraging its manufacturing prowess, Tesla plans to scale up production of the Tesla bot, presenting a competitive edge in terms of cost.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Elon Musk Desires 25% Voting Control at Tesla to Meet AI Goal
2 XRP Displays Highly Negative Sentiment After Failed Hack Attempt
3 Microsoft CEO ‘Comfortable’ with OpenAI Relationship Despite Non-Profit Board Drama
4 Top Crypto Gainers on January 16 – KLAY, FLR, and CHZ
5 Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is DOGE Set to Rally 30% to $0.10

Latest News

XRP Displays Highly Negative Sentiment After Failed Hack Attempt
Crypto News

XRP Displays Highly Negative Sentiment After Failed Hack Attempt

Damien Fisher
Microsoft CEO 'Comfortable' with OpenAI Relationship Despite Non-Profit Board Drama
News

Microsoft CEO ‘Comfortable’ with OpenAI Relationship Despite Non-Profit Board Drama

Damien Fisher

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently revealed that he is comfortable with Microsoft’s partnership with AI startup OpenAI despite the recent boardroom drama at the non-profit organization.  OpenAI develops artificial intelligence...

Top Crypto Gainers on January 16 - KLAY, FLR, and CHZ
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 16 – KLAY, FLR, and CHZ

Nick Dunn

The global crypto market did not record significant changes in the last 24 hours, as Bitcoin remained in the $42,000 range. Although there is no certainty on the next price direction,...

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is DOGE Set to Rally 30% to $0.10
Crypto News

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is DOGE Set to Rally 30% to $0.10

Nick Dunn
Major Salesforce Statistics
Statistics

Fascinating Salesforce Statistics, Facts and Trends (2024)

Jeff Beckman
Person holding phone learning a new language
Statistics

Global Language Learning Market Statistics in 2024

Kate Sukhanova
Apple Discounts the iPhone 15 Series in China Amid Low Demand
News

Amid Fears of Dwindling Demand, Apple Discounts the iPhone 15 Series in China

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.