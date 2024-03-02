Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Elon Musk Files A Lawsuit Against OpenAI For Digressing From Original Company Mission
News

Elon Musk Files A Lawsuit Against OpenAI For Digressing From Original Company Mission

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • Elon Musk has sued OpenAI and Sam Altman for violating the initial foundations of their contract. He was one of the co-founders of the company and between 2016 and 2020, he also invested $44 million in the company. 
  • If the lawsuit goes through, the defendants will be facing 7 counts of action. 

Musk Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI For Violating Company Mission

OpenAI has found itself in new troubled waters as one of its oldest investors, Elon Musk, is suing the company over alleged violation of the initial agreement upon which he agreed to invest in the company.

Musk says that when he initially agreed to help out the company, it had set out to be a non-profit, open-source entity. Advancement of technology and benefitting the human race were one of its top priorities. But now it looks like its only concern is getting profits and maximizing the return for other top investors like Microsoft.

This case is filed to compel OpenAI to adhere to the founding agreement and return to its mission to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI) for the benefit of humanity, not to personally benefit the individual defendants and the largest technology company in the world.Lawsuit

Read More: Elon musk aims for $6 billion fundraise to fuel his AI startup’s growth

Elon Musk’s Journey With OpenAI 

Musk is one of the founders and first investors of OpenAI. But in 2018, he parted ways with the company saying it’s too focused on monetary gains and digressed from what it actually set out to do. However, he still continued to invest in the company.

In fact, as per the lawsuit, he has invested $44 million in the company between 2016 and 2022.

But their relationship was further strained with the launch of ChatGPT in 2022— the OpenAI flagship chatbot. On top of that, Microsoft emerged as another major investor in the tech company, chipping away at the influence Musk had on it before.

All these factors together, and Musk’s feeling that the company is moving too fast, led to this lawsuit today.

Another big reason why Musk is so against this rapid AI development is because he’s actually concerned about the consequences. In his lawsuit, he mentioned that although he is in favor of developing artificial intelligence, the whole process has to be handled very carefully or it might backfire.

In fact, last May he signed a letter with the other members of the Centre of AI Safety stating that careful handling of AI should be one of the top global priorities or it could trigger an unstoppable extinction event.

However, speculations have given rise to other possible reasons behind this move. One of them is monetary compensation. Now that OpenAI is more influenced by Microsoft, Musk might be seeking monetary compensation for all the investments he made in setting up and running the company in the initial years.

Another cause could be his new project—Grok— Musk’s new AI chatbot that’s still in the rollout phase across many countries. So this might just be an attempt on his part to clear the field for his product.

Read More: Report shows AI tools fuel child abuse content creation

Microsoft’s Rights On AGI 

One of the important clauses of the lawsuit is AGI – Artificial General Intelligence. According to Musk, OpenAI’s deal with Microsoft gives the latter access to its pre-AGI technology i.e. ChatGPT-3.

But Microsoft is already using ChatGPT-4 (which runs on AGI) in many of its products, including its latest chatbot called Copilot.

He has also urged the court to look into GPT 4’s intelligence level and decide if it’s at par with humans. It’s not just for technical reasons but Musk has long-standing concerns over the rapid growth of AI. It’s about the future of AI and humanity and the social, legal, and economic implications if this growth continues.

Whatever the court decides is sure to change the trajectory of AI’s journey. As for OpenAI and Sam Altman, if this lawsuit goes through, the defendants will be facing 7 counts of charges.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Elon Musk Files A Lawsuit Against OpenAI For Digressing From Original Company Mission
2 Nvidia Stock Skyrockets as Investors Flock to AI – What’s Ahead For The Company?
3 Google Delists India Matrimony Apps: Dark Day for Indian Internet
4 Ripple (XRP) Price Targeting $0.6 Again – Are the Bulls Building Momentum?
5 Top Analyst Believes Cardano ADA’s Bullish Rally Might Begin Within Three Days

Latest News

Nvidia Stock Skyrockets as Investors Flock to AI - What's Ahead For The Company?
News

Nvidia Stock Skyrockets as Investors Flock to AI – What’s Ahead For The Company?

Damien Fisher
Google Delists India Matrimony Apps: Dark Day for Indian Internet
News

Google Delists India Matrimony Apps: Dark Day for Indian Internet

Damien Fisher

Google has taken a decisive step by removing several matrimony apps in India amid a serious dispute over service fee payments. Notable platforms, including Bharat Matrimony, have been affected, leading...

Ripple (XRP) Price Targeting $0.6 Again - Are the Bulls Building Momentum?
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Price Targeting $0.6 Again – Are the Bulls Building Momentum?

Nick Dunn

Ripple’s (XRP) price has been moving sideways in a triangle shape for months. This is evident in the daily chart. However, the bulls have recently taken control of the market, and...

Top Analyst Believes Cardano ADA’s Bullish Rally Might Begin Within Three Days
Crypto News

Top Analyst Believes Cardano ADA’s Bullish Rally Might Begin Within Three Days

Damien Fisher
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 1 March – AXL and FET

Nick Dunn
Shiba Inu Community Burns 643M SHIB Tokens In February, Shibarium Not Included
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Community Burns 643M SHIB Tokens In February, Shibarium Not Included

Damien Fisher
What is Disney+
Streaming News & Events

Reliance and Disney Agree On $8.5 Billion Merger to Create an India Entertainment Powerhouse

Mark Cop

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.