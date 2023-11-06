Social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, now features an AI chatbot named Grok that Elon Musk unveiled on Sunday. The new xAI chatbot, which is only available to a select number of users so far, “loves sarcasm” and tends to use “a little humor” when answering questions, Musk said. He later went on to share screenshots showing Grok’s sarcastic responses to a variety of prompts.

xAI revealed that it had taken inspiration from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy to model Grok and its “rebellious streak”. The chatbot was designed to answer almost anything and could even suggest what questions to ask, the company added.

Grok’s Unique and Sassy Way of Handling “Spicy” Questions

Early signs indicate that Grok might be potentially suffering from flaws common to other AI tools, but Musk pointed out that his new chatbot differs in how it handles “spicy questions”. Grok answers questions that most other AI chatbots would reject, such as those seeking criminal advice. However, these replies are rather meant to be funny than useful.

To demonstrate the capability, Musk shared a screenshot of a conversation where the chatbot was asked for a step-by-step guide on how to make cocaine.

Grok responded to the request in a sarcastic manner, offering generalized suggestions such as setting up a “clandestine laboratory in a remote location”. However, in the end, the chatbot added – “Just kidding! Please don’t actually try to make cocaine. It’s illegal, dangerous, and not something I would ever encourage”.

The new xAI chatbot is currently being tested in a “beta” format and is available to only select users. However, it will later be released for all X Premium+ subscribers.

“The Best That Currently Exists”, Musk Claims

In a post he published on X before releasing the chatbot, Musk claimed that Grok was the best chatbot currently in existence “in some important aspects”. He also added that thanks to Grok’s close integration with X, the chatbot has real-time access to the latest news from the platform.

Musk confirmed that in addition to being integrated into the X app, Grok will also be available as a standalone app in the future.

This, he claimed, gives Grok a huge advantage over the launch versions of rival AI chatbots using older archives of internet data. However, it’s worth noting that other AI tools, like ChatGPT, have begun offering access to up-to-date information through real-time internet access.

A screenshot posted by Musk shows Grok taking a gleeful and sarcastic approach to talk about crypto-entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial, based on recent information gathered from X.

However, the chatbot did make an error – it suggested that the jury took 8 hours to deliver the verdict, while in reality, it took under 5 hours. This wasn’t too unexpected, considering generative AI tools face widespread criticism for such basic mistakes.

Musk himself was a co-founder of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. However, he stepped away from the company, citing disagreements about what the OpenAI team wanted to do and his commitments at his other companies.

At the AI Safety Summit held at Bletchley Park, UK, last week, Musk expressed concerns over AI being a potential threat to humanity. “I mean, for the first time, we have a situation where there’s something that is going to be far smarter than the smartest human”, he said.