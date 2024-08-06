Elon Musk Files a New Lawsuit Against OpenAI Owner Sam Altman

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

On Monday, Elon Musk filed a new lawsuit accusing Sam Altman of “deceiving and manipulating” Musk into co-founding OpenAI.

On Monday, Elon Musk filed a new lawsuit accusing Sam Altman of “deceiving and manipulating” Musk into co-founding OpenAI. The lawsuit claims that Musk entered the agreement with the impression that OpenAI would be a non-profit organization prioritizing public good over monetary gains.

The lawsuit claims that Musk entered the agreement with the impression that OpenAI would be a non-profit organization prioritizing public good over monetary gains. A similar lawsuit was also filed against Altman earlier this year but it was dropped without any explanation.

Elon Musk revived a lawsuit against OpenAI owner Sam Altman.

The original lawsuit was filed earlier this year which primarily accused Altman of digressing from the company’s founding principle, which is to put public interest ahead of monetary gain, by signing the multi-million dollar deal with Microsoft.

However, this lawsuit was withdrawn about 7 weeks ago without any explanation, just a day before a judge was supposed to rule whether the lawsuit should be dismissed or not.

The new lawsuit, which was filed on Monday in federal court in Northern California, maintains this same accusation and further accuses Altman and current OpenAI President, Greg Brockman of “deceiving and manipulating” Musk into co-founding OpenAI.

Musk joined the company in 2015 thinking he was investing in a non-profit, research-oriented company, But soon after his investment, OpenAI turned for-profit (the latest nail to the coffin being OpenAI’s collaboration with Microsoft) which according to Musk is clearly a form of deception.

‘While Musk expressed a liking for Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella … the values of the company and OpenAI, Inc. did not align.’ – The lawsuit

What Does OpenAI Have to Say About This?

OpenAI did not immediately respond to this renewed lawsuit but when the first lawsuit was filed, it published an official blog post addressing the allegations. Altman and others at the company revealed that they are planning to put in a request to get the case dismissed as all the accusations are baseless.

Altman said that OpenAI has always prioritized building quality artificial intelligence or AGI so that it can create a future where a machine can do almost anything that the human brain can.

It further added that the company’s goal is to create AGI that will benefit all humanity. This means creating technology that’s not only beneficial but also sustainable.

Why Is Musk After OpenAI?

Musk has always been verbal about the dangers of AI and the risk associated with not developing the technology responsibly. And OpenAI’s drastic growth in just a couple of years is surely startling. That’s one reason for sure.

OpenAI no longer prioritizes safety while developing AI tools. In light of these events, we cannot rule out that there may be truth in Elon Musk’s allegations. Recently, co-founders Ilya Sutskevar and Jan Leike also quit OpenAI citing a shift in the company’s focus. Leike was vocal about his exit and said thatwhile developing AI tools. In light of these events, we cannot rule out that there may be truth in Elon Musk’s allegations.

The other reason could be the fact that Musk is building his own AI tools – GrokAI being his latest project. So maybe, he is trying to get rid of his rivals by drowning them in legal work.

However, this is just an assumption. Musk has hardly ever bothered to offer an explanation for his actions so it’s hard to tell what his real intention is.