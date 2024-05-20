Countries
Elon Musk Launches SpaceX Starlink in Indonesia to Advance Remote Healthcare – Fiji Gets Starlink Too
Elon Musk Launches SpaceX Starlink in Indonesia to Advance Remote Healthcare – Fiji Gets Starlink Too

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
  • Elon Musk launched the Starlink internet service in Indonesia this Sunday, which is expected to advance healthcare in the country, especially in remote regions.
  • A total of 3 healthcare care centers have received Starlink’s service—one in Aru and two in Bali.
  • Additionally, Starlink has also been launched in the Republic of Fiji.

Musk Launches Starlink in Indonesia For Remote Healthcare

On Sunday (May 19), SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, together with the Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, launched the Starlink satellite internet service for the country’s health sector. The launch is aimed at improving the healthcare service in remote parts of the island.

As of now, the service has been launched in 3 healthcare centers: 2 in Bali and 1 in Aru.

This is a huge moment for Indonesia, which has been trying for years to persuade Elon Musk to invest in the country. Indonesia was earlier trying to secure a deal with Tesla regarding battery investment.

The Indonesian government was also trying to secure a separate deal with SpaceX to provide fast internet in the remote locations of the country. Now that this is finally happening via Starlink, both Musk and Indonesian ministers believe that it would completely change the lives of all 270 million Indonesians.

It’s worth noting that out of the 10,000 healthcare clinics in the country, more than 2,700 are still struggling because of the lack of internet access.

Speaking of who gets to use the newly installed Starlink service, Indonesia’s Communications Minister Budi Arie Setiadi said that although it’s now available commercially, it would be first reserved for outer and underdeveloped regions.

💡Important update: Starlink has also been made available across the 300+ islands of the Republic of Fiji. The news was announced via a tweet by Starlink’s official X account this morning. Fiji is the 99th territory to get Starlink.

The Ceremony on Sunday

Elon Musk travelled to Bali for the event, where he was greeted with a garland of flowers at a community health clinic in Denpasar—the provincial capital of Bali.

Then, during the ceremony, he ran a speed test of the service along with a bunch of health workers from the remote regions of the country, including Aru, which is the most remote and unserved region of Indonesia.

A video presentation was also screened at the launch, where they showed how high-speed internet connectivity enhanced real-time data input. This in turn will help deal with medical challenges in a better way.

For example, a faster internet connection will make communication between different healthcare centers quicker. So, if there’s a report to be sent or if someone needs to ask for assistance, it can be done easily.

At the end of the day, another agreement was signed between SpaceX and the Indonesian government where the tech company promised to work on enhancing connectivity in the country’s health and education sector.

Read more: SpaceX launches satellite in space for direct-to-cell connectivity

What Does Musk Have to Say about This Collaboration?

The launch of the Starlink internet service in Indonesia goes beyond just healthcare. Yes, it will make it easier for the country to make health services available to the most remote locations, but at the same time, it can also make education available to all.

“I’m very excited to bring connectivity to places that have low connectivity. If you have access to the internet you can learn anything.” – Elon Musk

Musk also added that people in Indonesia can also use this opportunity to sell their services online and open up their businesses to the global market. There’s just no denying that high-speed internet brings with it limitless opportunities.

Next in the pipeline is the 10th World Water Forum (an initiative to address global water crisis and sanitation issues), which Musk is set to address on Monday along with President Joko Widodo.

Out of the 7,500 satellites orbiting the Earth, almost 60% is owned by Starlink, making it one of the top players in the industry.

Apart from Indonesia, there are two other countries from Southeast Asia, Maldives and Philippines, where Starlink is already available. Furthermore, its services are also quite dominant in Ukraine, too, where it’s used for military, hospitals, businesses, and aid services.

Speaking of other projects, the launch of Starlink is the first step towards a collaboration between Elon Musk and Indonesia. However, there are no signs that Tesla is coming to Indonesia anytime soon.

When asked about the same, Musk said this event is solely focused on Starlink and how it can benefit remote locations in Indonesia. However, he also said that it is “very likely” that his companies will invest in the country.

