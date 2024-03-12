Elon Musk Takes Another Dig At OpenAI By Making xAI’s Grok Chatbot Open-source

After filing a lawsuit against OpenAI earlier this month for not complying with the company’s original mission, Musk announced that Grok AI will be made open-source.

After filing a lawsuit against OpenAI earlier this month for not complying with the company's original mission, Musk announced that Grok AI will be made open-source. Grok AI — an advanced AI chatbot released last month — is available for $16/month.

Grok AI — an advanced AI chatbot released last month — is available for $16/month. OpenAI responded by saying that Elon Musk was on board with the idea of commercializing the company.

Elon Musk’s relationship with Sam Altman and his company OpenAI has been quite strained after Musk filed a lawsuit against the AI company for digressing from its original mission.

Currently, Grok is available to all those users of X who are subscribed to the $16/month plan.

Adding fuel to the issue, Musk has now announced that his new chatbot will be open-source.

He took to his X account and shared a post saying “This week, @xAI will open-source Grok,”

Making it open-source basically means that users will be allowed to check and experiment with the backend code of the platform for free. We are yet to find out what elements of the platform will be made open-source.

Grok is an AI chatbot, a lot like ChatGPT but much more advanced in every sense. For instance, it can access information in real time. Plus, it can solve much harder questions and simplify tasks like incident prediction and root cause analysis.

Starting From The Beginning: What Exactly Happened?

Elon Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and was one of its biggest investors. In 2018, he decided to step down from the company while continuing to support it and invest in it.

However, earlier this month he filed a lawsuit against the company saying that it had forgotten its original mission.

According to Elon, OpenAI was formed to be a non-profit organization with the sole purpose of researching and developing AI and safely introducing it to the public. But now, it has turned into some profit-hungry enterprise that only cares about catering to corporations and businesses.

He was also unhappy about the growing influence of Microsoft on OpenAI and claimed it didn’t have any claim on GPT-4 (the latest language model created by OpenAI)

Elon Musk has also expressed concerns over the potential misuse of AI several times and he feels that companies like OpenAI simply add to it.

In fact, one of the main reasons why he launched his own AI chatbot was to combat these commercially driven companies. In his words, he wanted an AI platform that would seek “the maximum truth”

For the same reasons, he also talked about the need for a “third-party referee” that would oversee the functioning of AI firms at Britain’s AI Safety Summit last year.

What Did OpenAI Say In Response?

Responding to these accusations, OpenAI has shared some emails that show that Musk not only supported turning OpenAI into a profit-for company but also encouraged a merger with Microsoft to essentially make the company a “cash cow”.

Ever since Musk filed that lawsuit, many tech investors including Vinod Khosla (the one who backs OpenAI) have been talking about the implications of making AI platforms open-source.

Although doing so will foster innovation, some experts are afraid that it’ll make things easier for terrorists who wish to exploit such tools. Given that AI tools are extremely powerful, it’ll be a risky maneuver.