Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Elon Musk’s X Files Antitrust Lawsuit against Advertising Group GARM over ‘Illegal Boycott’
News

Elon Musk’s X Files Antitrust Lawsuit against Advertising Group GARM over ‘Illegal Boycott’

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • Elon Musk’s X has filed an antitrust lawsuit in a Texas federal court, accusing advertising group GARM of intentionally boycotting the platform.
  • Ever since Musk acquired the company in 2022, ad revenue has been on a steady decline, and Musk thinks GARM is the reason.
  • The World Federation of Advertisers, which runs the GARM, has declined to comment.

Elon Musk’s X Files Antitrust Lawsuit against Advertising Group GARM over ‘Illegal Boycott'

Elon Musk’s X has filed an antitrust lawsuit against a major group of industry advertisers, including its own advertisers, accusing them of intentionally boycotting X.

Announcing the lawsuit on his X account, Musk wrote “We tried peace for 2 years, now it is war.”

What’s the Lawsuit About

The lawsuit was filed in Texas federal court, accusing the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) of conspiring against X and convincing brands to limit or completely remove their ads from X, which is why the company has been struggling with ad revenue ever since Musk acquired it in 2022.

CEO Lina Yaccarino said in a post on X that things have reached a point where if the situation isn’t fixed, X’s future might become uncertain.

Through the lawsuit, X is seeking monetary compensation and aims to prevent the GARM from making future suggestions on which platform a company should advertise on.

The World Federation of Advertisers have declined to comment on the matter.

Why Are Brands Boycotting X?

In addition to Elon Musk’s allegations, there could be a few more reasons why brands and companies alike are boycotting X.

For starters, when Musk acquired the company, the platform’s content moderation was severely affected. Misinformation and hate speech were frequently seen floating around and some were even promoted by Elon Musk himself.

Now, a lot of brands don’t want their ads to run alongside such content, which is absolutely fair, in my opinion.

The other reason could be Elon Musk’s behavior. Reports suggest that he doesn’t handle conflicts with the advertisers very well. When they started leaving the platform, he told some of them to “go f*ck yourself”.

About GARM

GARM is a ‘cross-industry initiative’ run by the World Federation of Advertisers. The purpose of this group is to prevent brands from accidentally running their ads with harmful or illegal content.

In total, GARM has 100 companies as members. Out of these, the top four are CVS Health, Unilever, Mars, and Orsted (all four have been named in the lawsuit). It’s easy to see why a boycott by the GARM will significantly impact any business’s revenue. In this case, it’s X.

It’s well worth noting that this isn’t the first time someone has raised questions about how GARM operates. Despite its influence, the group came under scrutiny in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives last month, where a report from the Judiciary Committee accused it of intentionally boycotting conservative news sites.

The report concluded that GARM might have violated antitrust laws and could be shown to be “demonetizing certain viewpoints to limit consumer choice.”

The Bottom Line

All in all, on one hand, it looks like Elon Musk has a fair shot at winning the lawsuit, but on the other hand, GARM’s website says that it doesn’t interfere with a brand’s decision on whether or not to invest in a certain platform.

If the group’s role is truly advisory and the brands are boycotting X on their own, i.e., without any malicious influence, there’s really nothing Elon Musk or X can do about it. Stay tuned to find out how this unfolds.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Elon Musk’s X Files Antitrust Lawsuit against Advertising Group GARM over ‘Illegal Boycott’
2 Brazil Approves $SOL ETF, Outpaces the US and Canada
3 Google’s Defeat in ‘Monopoly’ Lawsuit Is a Major Setback for Apple Too
4 This Startup’s AI Podcast Summarizer Is Making Podcasts More Accessible
5 The IMF Was Wrong About El Salvador’s Bitcoin Strategy – Here’s Why

Latest News

Brazil Approves $SOL ETF, Outpaces the US and Canada
Crypto News

Brazil Approves $SOL ETF, Outpaces the US and Canada

Lora Pance
Google’s Defeat in 'Monopoly' Lawsuit Is a Major Setback for Apple Too
News

Google’s Defeat in ‘Monopoly’ Lawsuit Is a Major Setback for Apple Too

Krishi Chowdhary

Earlier this week, a US judge ruled against Google in a high-stake antitrust case, declaring that the tech giant has an illegal monopoly over the search engine industry. While this...

Community Contributions

This Startup’s AI Podcast Summarizer Is Making Podcasts More Accessible

Renee Johnson

When the podcast first debuted at the turn of the century, it was deemed a novelty. While the concept of “internet radio” had been around in some form for quite...

The IMF Was Wrong About El Salvador’s Bitcoin Strategy
Crypto News

The IMF Was Wrong About El Salvador’s Bitcoin Strategy – Here’s Why

Alex Popa
FTX and Alameda to Pay $12.7B for Fraud, Ending the Lawsuit from CFTC
Crypto News

FTX and Alameda to Pay $12.7B for Fraud, Ending the Lawsuit from CFTC

Lora Pance
UK Antitrust Regulators Start Probe into Amazon’s Partnership with Anthropic
News

UK Antitrust Regulators Start Probe into Amazon’s Partnership with Anthropic

Krishi Chowdhary
Russian Authorities Throttling YouTube: A New Low for Russia’s Online Freedom
News

Russian Authorities Throttling YouTube: A New Low for Russia’s Online Freedom

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.