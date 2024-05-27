Elon Musk’s xAI to Launch Supercomputer by Fall 2025 to Enhance Grok

Elon Musk recently informed his company (xAI) investors that they’re planning to build a supercomputer by next year’s fall to power the next version of Grok—xAI’s AI chatbot.

Elon Musk recently informed his company (xAI) investors that they’re planning to build a supercomputer by next year’s fall to power the next version of Grok—xAI’s AI chatbot. He hasn’t shared a lot about the project, but we do know that he’s planning to partner with Oracle for this.

Once this project is completed, the group of chips the supercomputer will have connected together (Nvidia’s flagship H100 graphics processing units (GPUs)) would be at least 4x bigger than the size of the biggest GPU cluster that exists today.

It’s worth noting that training Grok AI 2 took more than 10,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs, whereas training Grok AI 3 will probably take more than 100,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs. This is probably why Musk needs a supercomputer—to take Grok AI to a whole new level.

In other news, xAI has managed to secure funding of $6 billion in the Series B funding round. Elon Musk shared through a post on X that the valuation of xAI before this round of funding was $18 billion—meaning it has now swollen up to $24 billion.

About xAI and Grok AI

xAI is a brand-new AI company, which was created by Elon Musk in 2023 to compete against industry giants Google and Microsoft—and by extension OpenAI as well. Right now, the Grok AI chatbot is its only product.

Grok AI is xAI's AI-powered chatbot launched in response to ChatGPT (by OpenAI) and Gemini (by Google). The chatbot came out last year, and it's available to X Premium and Premium+ users.

What sets it apart from the rest of the AI chatbots is that it has a certain “wit and rebellious streak” when answering questions. In fact, Elon Musk himself said that only people with a good sense of humor should use Grok. Check out this example posted on X by Elon Musk himself:

An AI chatbot being witty and sarcastic is quite fascinating, especially when rival chatbots are proven to be racist and oftentimes wildly inaccurate. Google’s latest AI Overviews feature is all over the place, too.

Secondly, xAI has made Grok open-source, meaning users can check and experiment with its backend code for free. This makes Grok AI extremely transparent and therefore super reliable.

Plus, unlike other tools, Grok will have real-time knowledge. Let me explain how this works. Basically, all AI tools are trained on a bunch of datasets that they use to pull out answers when you ask them a question.

However, Grok’s database will be constantly updated (through public tweets from the X platform) and it’ll then be able to masterfully answer questions about events that happened recently.

Interestingly, though, this sounds similar to what OpenAI is trying to do with ChatGPT. The company just recently announced a partnership with Reddit to use the social media platform’s data for training ChatGPT.

Now, I’m assuming that the amount of misinformation on Reddit and X is neck-and-neck, so it’ll be interesting to see whether Grok and ChatGPT can deal with this and churn out accurate information.

