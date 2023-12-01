Countries
News

Elon Musk’s Controversial Response to Advertisers on X

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, found himself involved in yet another controversy following his endorsement of an antisemitic post on X. This sparked a serious backlash, leading to the exodus of a major advertiser from the platform.

Musk’s response to the advertiser boycott was equally controversial. He lashed out at the advertisers with an explicit retort, telling them to “Go f*ck yourself.” This defiant stance further worsened the situation and raised questions about his leadership and the future of X.

The Advertiser Exodus and Musk’s Unapologetic Defense

Major advertisers, including Walt Disney, suspended their ads on X following Musk’s controversial tweet. Musk, visibly frustrated, lashed out at these advertisers in explicit terms, telling them to “Go fuck yourself.” 

He vehemently denied being antisemitic and rejected the notion that advertisers could blackmail him with their financial influence.

Musk acknowledged the potential financial repercussions for X, stating that if the company failed due to an advertiser boycott, so be it. 

He emphasized that his focus was on the “reality of goodness” rather than the perception of it, and he criticized those who prioritize looking good while engaging in unethical actions.

Musk pointed to his accomplishments with Tesla and SpaceX as evidence of his positive impact on the world. He highlighted Tesla’s role in advancing electric vehicle technology and SpaceX’s contributions to space exploration.

However, Musk’s controversial statements also drew attention to the rising tide of antisemitism. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed concern about the increase in antisemitic incidents, and the White House condemned Musk’s promotion of hate speech.

Defending himself, Musk urged critics to consider the quality of the products his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, produce. He asserted that he had arguably done more for the environment than any other individual on Earth, pointing to Tesla’s massive sales of electric vehicles.

Global Impact and Political Context

Musk’s controversial post coincided with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s warning about the alarming rise in antisemitism. The White House condemned Musk’s promotion of antisemitic and racist hate.

Meanwhile, Musk, in response, embarked on a trip to Israel and engaged in discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Despite Musk’s efforts to distance X from hate speech, major companies suspended their ads on the platform. 

Musk, however, seemed resolute, suggesting that the fate of X would be determined by the consequences of the advertiser boycott. The interview covered various topics, including freedom of speech and the environment of U.S. presidential politics. 

Musk revealed that he might not vote to re-elect President Joe Biden without explicitly stating his support for Biden’s likely challenger, Donald Trump.

In the aftermath of Musk’s controversial statements and the advertiser exodus, the future of X remains uncertain as Musk unapologetically defends his actions and beliefs.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

