Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform, X, Rolls Out Two Premium Subscription Plans

On Friday, October 27, Elon Musk’s social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), launched two new subscription plans.

One of the additions is a Premium+ tier for the platform users who prefer to pay for an ad-free engagement. The new development came as part of Musk’s plan to monetize the X platform.

X Adds Two Premium Subscription Plans To Platform

According to an official announcement from the X social media platform, the launch of the new additions is deemed a vital Premium feature for users.

we’re also launching a new Basic tier for $3/month (when signing up via Web) that gives you access to the most essential Premium features — Premium (@premium) October 27, 2023

The first feature is the Premium+ tier, which gives users the largest reply boost on the platform. It brings in all the features and tools available on the platform but eliminates ads from the users’ “For You” and “Following Feeds.”Interested users can get the Premium+ tier at a subscription price of $16 per month.

However, the company stated that users can only access the Premium+ tier through a web browser currently. Notably, the Premium tier comes along with revenue-sharing and access to creator tools for users.

However, the Premium Plus plan enhances the existing Premium features available on the X platform.

These include the provision of a blue checkmark, direct message encryption, tweet editing, longer videos and posts, and others. The second premium addition is the Basic tier, which is priced at $3 per month but not ad-free. It enables users to post longer videos and text, edit posts, and provide a “small reply boost.”

In its message, X company stated:

We’re also launching a new Basic tier for USD 3/month (when signing up via Web) that gives you access to the essential Premium features.

The Basic plan doesn’t include verification with a checkmark but rather offers a small boost to replies. Also, it doesn’t limit the number of ads nor provide access to X’s media studio.

X Marks One Year Of Musk’s Acquisition

The X Platform has marked its one-year celebration following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform. Notably, in October 2022, Musk took over the ownership of former Twitter for $44 billion.

Since the exchange of ownership, the billionaire has been seeking different measures to monetize the platform. Musk included some new features on the platform, like livestreaming, audio and video calls, and others.

ok everyone get ready to pop the champagne because today marks 1 year in 🪩🍾



over the last 12 months, we shipped 100+ features in total, most of which we’ve built in public and with a tight feedback loop, giving you all the chance to weigh in, suggest ideas and help us… — X (@X) October 26, 2023

While reiterating the company’s goals, X’s official post for its celebration noted that the firm targets to become the best and most enjoyable platform for users.

While listing its visions, the company revealed;

maximizing prosperity for content creators, enabling better/more authentic conversations, and giving you more tools to express yourself.

Also, X noted that it brought in more than 100 new features over the past 12 months, most of which are “built-in public and with a tight feedback loop.” Recently, Musk has been working toward including banking services on the X social media platform.

The current launch of the X’s two subscription plans is part of Musk’s means of monetizing the platform. Already, X users in New Zealand and the Philippines are expected to pay $1 as a yearly access fee on X.