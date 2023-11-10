Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home EU Court Adviser Backs $14 Billion Tax Order Against Apple, Signaling Setback for Tech Giant
News

EU Court Adviser Backs $14 Billion Tax Order Against Apple, Signaling Setback for Tech Giant

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

In a surprising turn of events, an adviser to Europe’s top court recommended reviewing the lower tribunal’s decision. This is the act that favored Apple in its challenge against a 13-billion-euro ($14 billion) EU tax order. 

The adviser, Advocate General Giovanni Pitruzzella, argued that the lower tribunal made several legal errors and failed to assess the substance appropriatelyHe also emphasized the consequences of methodological errors identified by the European Commission in its 2016 decision.

Background to Apple’s Tax Case and EU Antitrust Crackdown

The tax case against Apple was initiated as part of the broader crackdown led by EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager. The European Commission, in its 2016 decision, claimed that Apple had benefited from two Irish tax rulings for over two decades. 

This artificially reduced its tax burden to an alarmingly low 0.005% in 2014. The General Court, however, sided with Apple in 2020, stating that regulators had not met the legal standard to prove that Apple enjoyed an unfair advantage.

Conversely, Loewenthal argued before judges at the Court of Justice that this judgment was “legally flawed” and should be set aside. Apple contested the Commission’s claims, asserting that it had fulfilled its tax obligations in the relevant country. 

In his address to the court, Daniel Beard provided clarification regarding the profits at the center of the dispute. The European Commission had contended that these profits should be attributed to branches in Ireland. However, according to Beard, these specific profits were subject to the tax regulations of the United States.

This implies that Apple, in Beard’s argument, had appropriately dealt with these profits under the U.S. tax regime rather than the Irish tax system, as asserted by the Commission. This further suggests that the company had fulfilled its tax obligations according to the laws and regulations of the United States, where the profits were managed.

Apple built up reserves for the payment of those U.S. taxes and paid around 20 billion euros in tax in the U.S. This was on those very same profits that the Commission says should have been taxed by Ireland,” Beard stated. He also noted that Apple had paid the taxes that were due under the Irish tax code.

Potential Implications: Uncertainty for Apple

In recent months, the EU competition enforcer faced setbacks in court battles against challenges by automaker Stellantis, Amazon, and Starbucks. 

Despite these losses, a legal victory was achieved in September when the CJEU sided with the EU competition enforcer in a Belgian tax break case involving a group of multinationals.

While this opinion is not binding, it signals a potential setback for Apple in its ongoing battle against the massive EU tax order. If the EU Court of Justice (CJEU) follows the usual trend of accepting four out of five such recommendations, this could lead to a significant legal reversal for the tech giant. 

The case will now be referred back to the lower tribunal for a fresh review, introducing a layer of uncertainty and complexity to Apple’s tax situation in the European Union.

The CJEU’s final ruling, expected in the coming months, will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications not only for Apple. 

This will also affect the broader landscape of multinational corporations navigating the complexities of international tax regulations.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 EU Court Adviser Backs $14 Billion Tax Order Against Apple, Signaling Setback for Tech Giant
2 BNB (BNB) Price Prediction: BNB’s Price Surges. Will it Reach $260?
3 Top Crypto Gainers on November 9 – HT, MINA, And NEO
4 NASA Launches a Free Streaming Service Offering Space and Science Shows
5 Cyber Monday Sales Boom – A Statistical Look at Online Shopping Trends

Latest News

BNB
Price Prediction

BNB (BNB) Price Prediction: BNB’s Price Surges. Will it Reach $260?

Nick Dunn
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on November 9 – HT, MINA, And NEO

Nick Dunn

Speculation in the crypto market is at an all-time high as the total market cap value surged to $1.42 trillion in the last 24 hours. Notably, Bitcoin’s rally above $36,000 has...

NASA
Streaming News & Events

NASA Launches a Free Streaming Service Offering Space and Science Shows

Ali Raza

The US space agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), recently unveiled its new streaming service, NASA+. The platform offers free access to everyone, doesn’t feature any ads, and...

Cyber Monday Sales
Statistics

Cyber Monday Sales Boom – A Statistical Look at Online Shopping Trends

Kate Sukhanova
Open AI Announces Its Latest Model GPT-4 Turbo
News

Open AI Announces Its Latest Model GPT-4 Turbo, Key Features Unveiled

Krishi Chowdhary
Meta Bans Political Advertisers From Using Generative AI Tools
News

Meta Bans Political Advertisers From Using Generative AI Tools

Krishi Chowdhary
Crypto
News

Crypto Banking App Bitwala Stages A Comeback Through Striga Support

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.