New EU Regulation Forces iPhones to Make It Easier to Remove Batteries

The European Union’s new Batteries Regulation requires every portable device to have batteries that are easy to remove and replace by consumers or independent operators by 2027. The new process, which will use “electrically induced adhesive debonding” technology, will make dislodging the iPhone battery much easier.

The new process, which will use “electrically induced adhesive debonding” technology, will make dislodging the iPhone battery much easier. It is expected to debut in the iPhone 16 model this year and then expand to iPhone 17 next year.

The purpose of this regulation is to promote sustainability and reduce electronic waste.

Apple is not the only one who will have to change its battery design. Other smartphone manufacturers will also have to abide by the same rules and adjust their battery designs accordingly.

About the Battery Removal Process

The current process of removing the battery is too complex.

First, you’ll need tweezers to take out the old battery which is tightly held in place by adhesive strips. Then, you’ll need a “specialized machine and tray” to insert the new battery.

It can take several hours to get the replacement done. However, the new way is expected to make things much simpler. It uses a new technology called “electrically induced adhesive debonding”.

Basically, in the new design, the battery will be encased in a metal cover (contrary to the current foil covering) and you can use a small electric current to dislodge it from its position.

There’s no confirmation of when we can expect to see this technology in use. But if everything goes according to plan, it might debut in the iPhone 16 this year and then expand to all iPhone 17 versions this year.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was the first to hint at this change. He said that the iPhone 16 might be the first to feature a high-density battery with a steel case.

Although this is a positive change, it doesn’t immediately do away with all the challenges of removing and replacing an iPhone battery. Opening an iPhone in itself is a challenge.

The adhesive and screws that hold the iPhone screen and cover together are too strong to be manually removed. Unless you have special tools, it can’t be done. Hence, the company still recommends customers take their iPhones to professionals for battery replacement.

iPhone 16 would still require professional assistance and users would have to rely on Apple stores to get their batteries replaced. That said, the process would be much simpler.

This might change as experts believe that the EU regulation might compel Apple to make iPhone batteries user-replaceable by 2025. But nothing can be said for sure right now.

If that does happen, it would definitely be a welcome change for customers who don’t want to spend too much time or money on getting the battery replaced. Also, they will no longer have to rely on a professional. They can do it in the comfort of their home in their own time – no more hassle.

This is expected to be a big year for Apple. The company announced some big updates such as iOS18 and the introduction of Apple Intelligence (AI) to its products.