EU Issues Ultimatum to Social Media Giants Over Israel-Hamas Disinformation

The European Union (EU) is taking a stand against the rampant spread of disinformation on social media platforms in the wake of the recent Hamas attack on Israel.

While X (formerly Twitter) is already under scrutiny, the UN has issued a stern warning to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

The EU chief also demanded information on the “proportionate and effective” measures taken to curb the spread of disinformation on its platforms.

These actions come at a time when the EU has expressed its resolution to combat the proliferation of false information, misleading videos, or doctored images related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Thierry Breton, the industry chief of the EU, has issued a clear message to Meta, focusing on the urgency to address the disinformation issue.

He clearly stated the social media giant to take “timely, diligent and objective action”, and that it had a mere 24 hours to demonstrate its commitment to tackling this problem in compliance with European law.

Meta Acknowledges The Severity Of The Issue

In a prompt response to the allegations made by the EU, Meta acknowledged the severity of the problem.

We quickly established a special operations center staffed with experts, including fluent Hebrew and Arabic speakers, to closely monitor and respond to this rapidly evolving situation. Meta spokesperson

The company also stated that its teams are working tirelessly to enforce platform policies and local laws. Besides, the company is collaborating with third-party fact-checkers to combat misinformation.

Interestingly, Meta isn’t the only social media platform to attract the wrath of the EU. In a letter addressed to Elon Musk, Mr. Breton raised concern that X is not adequately addressing “violent and terrorist content” circulating on the platform.

Musk defended his company’s actions, claiming they had removed newly created Hamas-affiliated accounts and requested that the EU provide a list of the alleged violations.

Mr. Breton further highlighted reports of “fake and manipulated images and facts” circulating on X. He insisted the social media giant address this issue on priority.

The Digital Services Act (DSA) Of The EU Aims To Protect Users From Disinformation

The Digital Services Act, formulated by the EU, aims to protect social media users from disinformation and fake news circulating on the platforms. The DSA applies to large online platforms with over 45 million EU users.

These platforms include Meta and X and are subject to the strictest rules designed to address potential risks.

The EU can impose a penalty as high as 6% of the global turnover of these companies and even suspend their services in case of failure to comply with DSA.

In a notable move, Musk did away with Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council shortly after acquiring the company in 2022. Around 100 independent groups formed this council, and they have been advising the platform on issues such as self-harm, child abuse, and hate speech since its formation in 2016.

Musk’s decision to dissolve the council has stirred discussions about the responsibilities and accountability of major social media companies regarding content moderation.

The EU is demonstrating its responsibilities by taking on events that involve the spread of disinformation and violations of its regulations. In this case, the debate about content moderation and social media responsibility is likely to shape how users consume information from social media platforms.