Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
EU Issues Ultimatum to Social Media Giants Over Israel-Hamas Disinformation
News

EU Issues Ultimatum to Social Media Giants Over Israel-Hamas Disinformation

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

EU Issues Ultimatum to Meta Over Israel-Hamas Disinformation

The European Union (EU) is taking a stand against the rampant spread of disinformation on social media platforms in the wake of the recent Hamas attack on Israel.

While X (formerly Twitter) is already under scrutiny, the UN has issued a stern warning to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

The EU chief also demanded information on the “proportionate and effective” measures taken to curb the spread of disinformation on its platforms.

These actions come at a time when the EU has expressed its resolution to combat the proliferation of false information, misleading videos, or doctored images related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Thierry Breton, the industry chief of the EU, has issued a clear message to Meta, focusing on the urgency to address the disinformation issue.

He clearly stated the social media giant to take “timely, diligent and objective action”, and that it had a mere 24 hours to demonstrate its commitment to tackling this problem in compliance with European law.

Meta Acknowledges The Severity Of The Issue

In a prompt response to the allegations made by the EU, Meta acknowledged the severity of the problem.

We quickly established a special operations center staffed with experts, including fluent Hebrew and Arabic speakers, to closely monitor and respond to this rapidly evolving situation.Meta spokesperson

The company also stated that its teams are working tirelessly to enforce platform policies and local laws. Besides, the company is collaborating with third-party fact-checkers to combat misinformation.

Interestingly, Meta isn’t the only social media platform to attract the wrath of the EU. In a letter addressed to Elon Musk, Mr. Breton raised concern that X is not adequately addressing “violent and terrorist content” circulating on the platform.

Musk defended his company’s actions, claiming they had removed newly created Hamas-affiliated accounts and requested that the EU provide a list of the alleged violations.

Mr. Breton further highlighted reports of “fake and manipulated images and facts” circulating on X. He insisted the social media giant address this issue on priority.

The Digital Services Act (DSA) Of The EU Aims To Protect Users From Disinformation

The Digital Services Act, formulated by the EU, aims to protect social media users from disinformation and fake news circulating on the platforms. The DSA applies to large online platforms with over 45 million EU users.

These platforms include Meta and X and are subject to the strictest rules designed to address potential risks.

The EU can impose a penalty as high as 6% of the global turnover of these companies and even suspend their services in case of failure to comply with DSA.

In a notable move, Musk did away with Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council shortly after acquiring the company in 2022. Around 100 independent groups formed this council, and they have been advising the platform on issues such as self-harm, child abuse, and hate speech since its formation in 2016.

Musk’s decision to dissolve the council has stirred discussions about the responsibilities and accountability of major social media companies regarding content moderation.

The EU is demonstrating its responsibilities by taking on events that involve the spread of disinformation and violations of its regulations. In this case, the debate about content moderation and social media responsibility is likely to shape how users consume information from social media platforms.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 EU Issues Ultimatum to Social Media Giants Over Israel-Hamas Disinformation
2 Exclusive Opportunity: Ripple Pre-IPO Stock Unlocked for U.S. Investors
3 BarnBridge DAO Cast Votes, Determine To Comply With SEC Order
4 OpenAI to Introduce New Updates with Lower Costs to Attract Developers
5 European Union Instructs the Removal of Illegal Content After Hamas Attack

Latest News

Ripple
News

Exclusive Opportunity: Ripple Pre-IPO Stock Unlocked for U.S. Investors

Damien Fisher
BarnBridge
Crypto News

BarnBridge DAO Cast Votes, Determine To Comply With SEC Order

Damien Fisher

Decentralized Protocol BarnBridge held a vote that ended today, October 12. The vote aimed to determine how the protocol would react to the United States Security and Exchange Commission’s demands. ...

OpenAI
News

OpenAI to Introduce New Updates with Lower Costs to Attract Developers

Damien Fisher

An exclusive report revealed OpenAI intention to introduce vital updates to significantly reduce costs and attract developers. The implementation of these updates will address a crucial concern for developers and...

European Union
News

European Union Instructs the Removal of Illegal Content After Hamas Attack

Damien Fisher
Cardano
Crypto News

Cardano Price Prediction as ADA Struggles to Stay Above $0.24 – What’s in for Traders?

Nick Dunn
crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on October 12 – LOOM, FXS, And GALA

Nick Dunn
Key Statistics
Statistics

Medium Statistics 2023 (Readership Data, Valuation, and More)

Susan Laborde

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.