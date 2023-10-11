Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
EU Issues Urgent Warning to Elon Musk’s X Over Illegal Content and Disinformation Following Hamas Attacks
News

EU Issues Urgent Warning to Elon Musk’s X Over Illegal Content and Disinformation Following Hamas Attacks

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

EU Issues Warning to X Over Illegal Content After Hamas Attacks

The EU has issued a public warning to Elon Musk’s platform, X (formerly Twitter), for failing to address illegal content and disinformation circulated on the platform in the aftermath of the recent Hamas attacks on Israel.

This reflects the commitment of the EU regarding its recently updated content moderation regulations.

The body has expressed concerns about the spread of disinformation related to the terrorist attacks and their corresponding impact.

The Digital Services Act (DSA) of the EU called X “Very Large Online Platform”, and stated that it was obliged to mitigate risks stemming from the spread of false information and act diligently on the same.

Since the attacks by Hamas commenced, graphic videos depicting terrorist attacks on civilians have been circulating on X.

Some of these videos are footage from video games that falsely claim to be visuals depicting the attack. Fact-checking teams have identified these posts as false and unrelated to the conflict.

Musk’s Approach to Modifying Policies Backfires

The problem for Musk lies in the DSA, which regulates how social media platforms should respond to reports on disinformation and illegal content.

The changes that Musk introduced to X, like modifying the Blue Tick system to be pay-to-play and ending legacy account verification, have made it more challenging for users to find quality information.

The platform has also downsized its in-house enforcement teams while outsourcing the responsibility for dealing with issues like disinformation to users through Community Notes.

Moreover, Musk withdrew X from the EU’s Code of Practice on Disinformation. This further strained the relationship of the social media platform with EU regulators.

Thierry Breton, the internal market commissioner of the EU, wrote an ‘urgent’ letter to Musk, sharing his concern that X may be in breach of the DSA. The clash between the EU and Musk has been brewing for quite some time.

The EU also reserves the power to shut off access to X in the region if the platform consistently fails to follow the stipulated norms.

The penalties imposed for DSA breaches can be as high as 6% of the global annual turnover of the offending company.

Breton reminded Musk of the obligations of the DSA regarding content moderation, including the need to be objective and diligent while addressing illegal content. Asking Musk to contact the relevant authorities, the EU stated, “Ensure that you respond promptly to their requests”.

The DSA demands transparency and clarity in how platforms handle their rules. This is particularly relevant when it comes to content related to violence or terrorist attacks. Breton focused on the need for “proportionate and effective mitigation measures” to curb disinformation.

The EU Gives X a 24-Hour Deadline, Musk Responds

Musk has a 24-hour deadline to respond to the requests raised by the EU. Breton concluded the letter by warning Musk of potential penalties for non-compliance.

Evidently, the EU’s rulebook comes at odds with the new management style adopted by Musk. This is inevitably leading to a clash.

Musk engaged in a public exchange with journalist Glenn Greenwald on X while responding to the warning. He retaliated to the allegations, questioning the practicality of judging disinformation independently.

He also stated that fact-checkers often make false statements. This further brings the growing tension between X and EU to the limelight.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 EU Issues Urgent Warning to Elon Musk’s X Over Illegal Content and Disinformation Following Hamas Attacks
2 Microsoft WordPad Vulnerability Exploited in Widespread Cyberattacks
3 Ripple Vs. SEC Case: Was the Celebration Too Early for the Crypto?
4 Expert Predicts A Fifth Wave Can Drop XRP’s Price To $0.35
5 EU Antitrust Regulators Seek Input on Tech Giants’ Compliance with Digital Markets Act

Latest News

Microsoft WordPad Vulnerability Exploited in Cyberattacks
News

Microsoft WordPad Vulnerability Exploited in Widespread Cyberattacks

Krishi Chowdhary
Ripple
Crypto News

Ripple Vs. SEC Case: Was the Celebration Too Early for the Crypto?

Nick Dunn

On July 13, the US District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled on the long-running Ripple VS. SEC lawsuit. The court’s declaration represented a victory for Ripple...

XRP
Crypto News

Expert Predicts A Fifth Wave Can Drop XRP’s Price To $0.35

Damien Fisher

Seasoned investment trader and CEO of AI Crypto Ratings Resource Evai, Matthew Dixon, shared an XRP analysis on X recently based on the Elliot Wave Theory.  The Elliot Wave Theory...

Tech
News

EU Antitrust Regulators Seek Input on Tech Giants’ Compliance with Digital Markets Act

Damien Fisher
Samsung
News

Samsung To Record An 80% Profit Decline in Q3 Due to Continuous Chip Losses

Damien Fisher
Shiba Inu
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Lead Dev Addresses Concerns About Shibarium

Damien Fisher
Magecart
News

Magecart Card Skimming Campaign Targets 404 Error Pages

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.