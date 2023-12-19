Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home EU Launches Investigation into X’s Content Practices, Can Lead to Hefty Fines
News

EU Launches Investigation into X’s Content Practices, Can Lead to Hefty Fines

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

EU Launches Investigation into X's Content Practices

In a significant move, the European Union has initiated a formal investigation into X regarding its content moderation practices. This inquiry takes place under the Digital Services Act (DSA), which has been enacted recently. It can result in the social media platform potentially shelling out substantial fines or penalties for its inefficiency.

A prominent figure in European digital regulation, Thierry Breton, took to X while stating the suspected infringements. He focussed on the inefficiency of X in handling content related to the conflict between Hamas and Israel, along with the launch of the paid verification system. EU officials further labeled it as a “suspected deceptive design”.

As a part of this investigation, officials will explore different aspects. This includes the crowdsourced programs of X to check facts — Community Notes. The effectiveness of this program in drawing a line of defense against misinformation on electoral processes and civic disclosures will also be evaluated.

Breton expressed the necessity to scrutinize whether or not the social media giant complied with legal obligations while fighting the publication of disinformation and illegal content by its users.

In case X is found guilty of violating the norms, its fines can be as high as 6% of its global annual revenues.

Besides, this inquiry is supposed to examine whether or not X provided independent researchers with adequate data. Thus, Musk’s strategy of adhering to the prescribed norms in the DSA will come into the spotlight.

Recently, X announced a new fee for granting access to data, which will also be scrutinized. Academics studying misinformation and extremism dubbed this move “outrageously expensive”.

Initially, this fee was applicable on all the accounts, which threatened public service updates to be disseminated on the platform. Later, Musk waived it off for government accounts.

In the past, Breton had issued warnings to X and other social media platforms about the stringent monitoring system of the EU along with the impact of their legal compliance.

X Responds to EU’s Announcement

In response to the announcement made by the EU, X expressed its intentions to cooperate with the investigative process. The platform also stated that it will remain compliant with DSA norms.

X is focused on creating a safe and inclusive environment for all users on our platform while protecting freedom of expression, and we will continue to work tirelessly towards this goal.X

This is the first formal investigation being carried out under the DSA, which marks the determination of the EU to impose strict norms on major tech companies.

The controversy brings the reputation of X under the scanner as it continues to face challenges regarding the spread of disinformation. Ever since Musk took over the company, its standing has undergone a significant shift.

With a substantial reduction in staff, concerns have raged about the publication of extremist content on the platform. This has even triggered an advertisement boycott on X in the US.

Therefore, the outcome of the investigation by the EU is likely to have a far-reaching impact on the content moderation strategies of this social media platform.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Cocaine Use Statistics: How Many People Take Cocaine in 2023?
2 EU Launches Investigation into X’s Content Practices, Can Lead to Hefty Fines
3 OpenAI Board Granted Veto Power over Risky AI Models
4 Ethereum (ETH) Sheds Off 5% Daily. Is it a Normal Retracement or a Bigger Problem?
5 Top Crypto Gainers on December 18 – ASTR, STX, And BGB

Latest News

Cocaine User Statistics
Statistics

Cocaine Use Statistics: How Many People Take Cocaine in 2023?

Susan Laborde
OpenAI Board Granted Veto Power over Risky AI Models
News

OpenAI Board Granted Veto Power over Risky AI Models

Krishi Chowdhary

In an effort to fortify its line of defense against potential threats from artificial intelligence, OpenAI has put a series of advanced safety protocols into place. The company will introduce...

Ethereum (ETH) Sheds Off 5% Daily. Is it a Normal Retracement or a Bigger Problem?
Crypto News

Ethereum (ETH) Sheds Off 5% Daily. Is it a Normal Retracement or a Bigger Problem?

Nick Dunn

The general crypto market is not showing a good sign today, December 18. For instance, popular assets like BTC and ETH are down. This is likely attributed to the latest decision...

Top Crypto Gainers on December 18 - ASTR, STX, And BGB
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on December 18 – ASTR, STX, And BGB

Nick Dunn
Over Two-Third Ethereum Token Supply Distributed During Pre-Mine
News

Over Two-Third Ethereum Token Supply Distributed During Pre-Mine

Damien Fisher
Malaysia Becomes Major Hub for Chinese Companies’ High-End Chips: Report
News

Malaysia Becomes Major Hub for Chinese Companies’ High-End Chips: Report

Damien Fisher
Amazon Workers in Spain Plan Three-Day Strike Over Wages Ahead of Epiphany
News

Amazon Workers in Spain Plan Three-Day Strike Over Wages Ahead of Epiphany

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.